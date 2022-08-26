PHOENIX -- This had the look and feel of those late-season Phillies losses from recent years past. The Phillies blew a seven-run lead in Monday night’s 13-7 loss to the D-backs at Chase Field. After they pummeled Arizona left-hander Madison Bumgarner for 11 hits in 3 2/3 innings, putting nine balls in play at 100 mph or more to take a 7-0 lead, the D-backs sent 22 batters to the plate and scored 12 runs in the fourth and fifth innings as Ranger Suárez, Cristopher Sánchez and Andrew Bellatti could not throw strikes or get anybody out.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO