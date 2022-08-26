Read full article on original website
Related
MLB
Two of Mets' vulnerabilities apparent vs. Dodgers
NEW YORK -- There are inflection points to every game, moments when things can change for better or for worse. In the Mets’ 4-3 loss to the Dodgers on Tuesday night, those moments happened to involve James McCann and Joely Rodríguez -- two players whom the Mets chose to keep central in their plans following the Aug. 2 Trade Deadline.
MLB
Cruz (118 mph HR) blasts another Bucs mark
MILWAUKEE -- Oneil Cruz loves breaking Pirates records. Cruz’s latest home run in the Bucs’ 7-5 walk-off loss to the Brewers on Monday night at American Family Field broke yet another Pittsburgh record. “Everybody knows what he can do,” starter Bryse Wilson said after allowing three runs across...
MLB
Who will be this year's bullpen X-factor? Here are 12 contenders
Every year it seems like there’s a pitcher who takes over the postseason from the bullpen. In 2016, Cleveland bulldozed its way into the World Series behind Andrew Miller’s dominant left arm. Two years later, Nathan Eovaldi etched his name into Red Sox lore by throwing six innings of relief in Boston’s 18-inning thriller against the Dodgers in the World Series. And who can forget Julio Urías’ dominant run for the Dodgers in 2020 that ended with him igniting Los Angeles’ championship celebration.
MLB
Astros add pitching prospect Hunter Brown to taxi squad
HOUSTON -- Astros top prospect Hunter Brown, ranked No. 71 overall by MLB Pipeline, was added to the taxi squad on Tuesday, among a flurry of moves. General manager James Click said Brown will be activated on Thursday. The club also placed Justin Verlander (right calf) on the 15-day injured...
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB
Fearless Kwan diving catch into stands recognized as top play
Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan's diving catch into the stands in Friday night's game against the Mariners earned him the Electric Play of the Week Award presented by Chevrolet on Monday. With an elite sprint speed of 28.4 feet per second, according to Statcast, Kwan covered 99 feet to catch...
MLB
'It got me': Mitchell's 1st HR moves dad to tears
MILWAUKEE -- Chalk up more firsts for Brewers rookie Garrett Mitchell. First big league home run. First big league curtain call. First big league ice bath. First time making dad bawl at a baseball game. After sparking an early rally with a walk and his first career stolen base, Mitchell...
MLB
Calf injury sends Verlander to 15-day IL
ARLINGTON -- Considering the news could have been much worse, Astros ace pitcher Justin Verlander felt a sense of relief by being placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a right calf injury that general manager James Click said would require a “relatively short term” recovery. Verlander,...
MLB
The numbers behind deGrom's dominant return
Jacob deGrom is a hitter's recurring nightmare -- he went 13 months without pitching in a Major League game and now he's the very same pitcher in 2022 that he was in 2021. And if deGrom is the same, good luck hitting against the Mets in a playoff series, with deGrom and Max Scherzer starting Games 1 and 2.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
How Yelich is working to improve this skill
This story was excerpted from Adam McCalvy’s Brewers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Every player has his strengths and weaknesses, and throwing the baseball is not one of Christian Yelich’s strengths. He knows it. He’s...
MLB
Keller K's career-high 10 in 'phenomenal' start
MILWAUKEE -- Developing Mitch Keller into a reliable starter is key for the Pirates' future. Once Pittsburgh’s top prospect in 2019, Keller has shown glimpses of becoming the pitcher the club has hoped he’d be this season. That continued on Tuesday in the Pirates’ 4-2 win against the...
MLB
Quantrill caps 4-0 month with combined 1-hitter
CLEVELAND -- If the Guardians are able to hold onto their lead in the American League Central and advance to the Wild Card Series, they have no shortage of starters who could take the hill in Game 1 of the postseason’s opening round. There’s Shane Bieber, the 2020 AL...
MLB
'Flush it': Phillies blow 7-run lead on frustrating night
PHOENIX -- This had the look and feel of those late-season Phillies losses from recent years past. The Phillies blew a seven-run lead in Monday night’s 13-7 loss to the D-backs at Chase Field. After they pummeled Arizona left-hander Madison Bumgarner for 11 hits in 3 2/3 innings, putting nine balls in play at 100 mph or more to take a 7-0 lead, the D-backs sent 22 batters to the plate and scored 12 runs in the fourth and fifth innings as Ranger Suárez, Cristopher Sánchez and Andrew Bellatti could not throw strikes or get anybody out.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
World Series odds: Are mighty Dodgers a safe bet to win it all?
This article was contributed by DraftKings. For more sports betting insights, check out DraftKings Playbook. September is upon us and another update to our Power Rankings is here. We’ll see how they align with their odds to win the World Series on DraftKings Sportsbook. Los Angeles Dodgers. Power Ranking:...
MLB
Who is Corbin Carroll?
Corbin Carroll was considered one of the best pure hitters and athletes in the 2019 MLB Draft. He has done nothing but affirm that belief everywhere he's been during his professional career. Now Carroll is very close to making his Major League debut, according to a source. Here's what you need to know about the No. 3 prospect in MLB.
MLB
Is this Marlin the next Sandy Alcantara?
This story was excerpted from the Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. From a numbers standpoint, Edward Cabrera's eighth start of the season, in Sunday afternoon's 8-1 loss to the Dodgers at loanDepot park, wasn't anything special. But the outing -- 5 2/3 innings, six runs and five hits (plus five strikeouts) -- demonstrated something special about the Marlins' 24-year-old right-hander.
MLB
Cavalli (shoulder) placed on IL: 'I want to be back out there'
WASHINGTON -- Right-hander Cade Cavalli was placed on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation on Wednesday, less than a week after making his Major League debut on Friday. Cavalli, ranked by MLB Pipeline as the Nationals’ No. 4 prospect and No. 58 overall, gave up seven runs and recorded...
MLB
Padres light up Oracle Park in thick of Wild Card race
SAN FRANCISCO -- Strange night at Oracle Park. Or, at least, it started strangely enough. The Padres, to their credit, made certain things never got any weirder than they needed to be. Locked in an ever-tightening Wild Card race, the Padres had a game to win, and they won it...
MLB
Vladdy borrows Javy Báez's bat ... and slugs a homer!
TORONTO -- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. decided to shake things up for his seventh-inning plate appearance on Tuesday. “I told [Santiago] Espinal and the other guys, ‘I’m going to use Javy Báez’s bat today,’” Guerrero said, in Spanish, after the Blue Jays’ 5-3 comeback win over the Cubs at Rogers Centre. “I felt really good, and thankfully I was able to hit a homer with his bat.”
MLB
Fireballing reliever Duran makes history with 'splinker'
MINNEAPOLIS -- Theatrical, over-the-top reliever entrance montages are all the rage around the big leagues these days. If you hear the blare of trumpets, that means Mets closer Edwin Díaz is about to bulldoze your lineup. The sound of eerie whistling is the signal that young Orioles fireballer Félix Bautista is about to blow you away with triple-digit stuff.
MLB
Lacking crisp slider, Manning hit hard by Mariners
DETROIT -- The massive shrubs beyond center field make the vast expanse of Comerica Park’s outfield all the more imposing, but there’s a small gap in right-center where the shrubs end and the giant wall that houses the out-of-town scoreboard begins. For hitters, it might as well be the fictional "South Detroit" that Journey sings about in the song "Don’t Stop Believin'." Nobody hits a ball that far into that little crevice in what might be the deepest part of Comerica Park. Some have hit the wall to the right of it and bemoaned a 430-foot double or triple.
Comments / 0