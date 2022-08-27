ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noblesville, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
readthereporter.com

Noblesville girls now top rankings

Millers maintain 5-0 record in HCC with Wednesday’s victory over Fishers. The Noblesville girls soccer team, now ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, kept its unbeaten season intact on Wednesday with a 2-0 Hoosier Crossroads Conference victory at 3A No. 13 Fishers. The Millers scored one goal in each...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Tennis: Greyhounds win Shirley Invitational

The Carmel boys tennis team won the 25th annual John Shirley Invitational Saturday at North Central’s Barbara Wynne Tennis Center. The No. 2-ranked Greyhounds started by winning all five of their first-round matches, eventually finishing the tournament with a 12-3 record. Rocky Li won the No. 3 singles flight, while the No. 2 doubles team of Drew Willman and Charlie Hall won the No. 2 doubles division.
CARMEL, IN
readthereporter.com

Soccer: Fishers & Noblesville, close in rankings, play match to tie Tuesday

NOBLESVILLE – In the latest Indiana Soccer Coaches Association Class 3A boys rankings. Fishers is rated No. 3 and Noblesville is ranked No. 4. The two teams met Tuesday night at the Millers’ Hallmark Orthodontics Soccer Complex, and the game was as close as one would expect from teams right next to each other in the rankings. The Tigers and Noblesville played to a 0-0 tie in a well-played game in front of a big crowd.
FISHERS, IN
readthereporter.com

Greyhound girls golf bests Zionsville, Guerin Catholic

The top-ranked Carmel girls golf team won a three-team, 18-hole match with Zionsville and Guerin Catholic on Wednesday at Woodland Country Club. The Greyhounds scored 314 to Zionsville’s 332 and Guerin Catholic’s 374. Carmel’s Michaela Headlee was the meet medalist with a 75, followed by Kamryn Williams 77, Claire Swathwood 81, Sophie Mock 81 and Ava Nguyen 84.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fishers, IN
Local
Indiana Football
Noblesville, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Education
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Education
Local
Indiana Sports
Local
Illinois Football
State
Illinois State
Lisle, IL
Education
City
Noblesville, IN
Noblesville, IN
Sports
City
Lisle, IL
Lisle, IL
Sports
readthereporter.com

Volleyball: Heights beats Alexandria, falls to Frankton

The Hamilton Heights volleyball team had an eventful start to the week, playing two home matches. On Monday, the Huskies swept past Alexandria 25-12, 25-18, 25-11. Lauren Lewis and Kennedy Cherry both hit multiple aces, while Audrey Peterson and Macie Smith both had strong blocking at the net. “They are...
ALEXANDRIA, IN
readthereporter.com

GiGi’s Playhouse gearing up for seventh 3.21 Run in Noblesville

Raising awareness & supporting programs for hundreds with Down syndrome. GiGi’s Playhouse Indianapolis, a local Down syndrome achievement center, will play host to its seventh annual 3.21 Mile Run on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Forest Park in Noblesville. The event supports the continued growth of GiGi’s Indianapolis location and the 572 participants who benefit from its free therapeutic, educational, wellness and career programs.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Noblesville High School Senior Nicole Liu speaks at statewide conference

Culmination of Liu’s summer working to protect youth from tobacco. Noblesville High School Senior Nicole Liu has been busy this summer. In June, she was named a Youth Ambassador to VOICE Indiana. VOICE is Indiana’s youth initiative whose mission is to engage, educate, and empower teens to live, promote, and celebrate tobacco- and nicotine-free lifestyles. VOICE Youth Ambassadors will coordinate efforts between chapters throughout the state of Indiana and be the statewide youth leadership team for the VOICE program.
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

Musical reunion with Mrs. McFarland

All former Noblesville High School students who attended from 1964 to 1971 are invited to attend an evening of musical reunion with inspirational choral director and education Mrs. Jane McFarland. The event is set for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29 at Noblesville First United Methodist Church, 2051 Monument St.,...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Chicago Suburbs#American Football#Highschoolsports#Millers#Benet Academy
readthereporter.com

Strut 2 Save Lives returning to Noblesville

Proceeds support legacy racecar driver Bryan Clauson, who gave gifts of life through organ, tissue donation. Jill Nicolich was given a second chance at life in 1997 when she received a kidney donation from an organ donor in Philadelphia. “I was young and scared, just filled with so many emotions,”...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Jet ski racers from across U.S. will make splash on Morse Lake

Morse Lake will be the site of the Indiana Insurance Solutions Midwest National event for jet ski racing on Saturday. Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11. Event organizers anticipate racers and families from around the country to attend. Athletes will race jet skis on a closed course with the variable water conditions that Morse Lake provides. Closed course jet ski racing is similar to motocross where participants navigate around buoys on a one-half mile to three-quarter mile racetrack. Race classes based upon age are scheduled for juniors through masters (age 50 and over).
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Makers’ mark: Make48 competition coming to Fishers

An inventor competition, Make48, will be held at Fishers Maker Playground next month. Make48 is a competition where contestants have 48 hours to create a product that will help solve a problem for a business. The finals of the national competition will air on Public Broadcasting Service. Prior to the finals, Fishers Maker Playground will conduct a local competition with eight teams of two to four people. The winner of that competition will move onto next year’s national finals.
FISHERS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
103.3 WKFR

What Happened at the Whiz Khalifa Concert in Indianapolis Friday Night?

Shocking videos show fans fleeing the Whiz Khalifa & Logic concert in Indy over the weekend. So, what actually happened?. Reports that an active shooter shut down a rap concert just North of Indianapolis, in Noblesville, Indiana have circulated around the world thanks to TikTok videos from concertgoers. Soon after the disturbance at the show happened the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office reported that no weapons were found in their initial investigation. They also posted on Facebook that three people were injured in the incident.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Search of Wabash River in Peru may be connected to Kegan Kline

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police on Tuesday were searching the Wabash River in Peru, and it may be connected to anthony_shots suspect Kegan Kline. The Murder Sheet podcast, a News 8 newsgathering partner, shared photos showing divers in the Wabash River near the Nickel Plate bridges for motorists and pedestrians.
PERU, IN
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Penn State-Purdue showdown in Week 1

ESPN’s FPI is predicting every game on the college football schedule, and the odds for Week 1 games are out heading into game week. In the B1G, that includes a season-opening crossover matchup between Penn State and Purdue. Those two sides will face off with a Blackout set for Thursday’s matchup in West Lafayette.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Current Publishing

Willow Haven Memory Care at Crooked Stick set to open in 2023 in Carmel

James Miles was raised in a caregiving family. So, his decision to devote his career to creating memory care homes comes naturally. “When I was 9 years old, my parents and I moved to a farmhouse that my dad grew up in to take care of my uncle with Down syndrome,” he said. “He needed 24/7 care, so I understand what families are going through when they have adult family members they have to take care of and make decisions on whether they can go on vacation or how do they do errands when they have an adult to care for 24/7.”
CARMEL, IN
readthereporter.com

Billy Neal Landers

May 4, 1937 – August 26, 2022. Billy Neal Landers, 85, Noblesville, passed away on August 26, 2022. He was born on May 4, 1937, in Moulton, Ala., the son of the late Robert Calvin and Mamie (Terry) Landers. He married Evelyn Pauline Turner on June 13, 1959. Bill...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
FOX59

Chipotle chooses Indy as test market for new item

Indianapolis Chipotle fans are getting a rare taste of a new menu item. The chain’s new Chicken Al Pastor dish is being tested at 25 participating Chipotle restaurants in the Indianapolis area. It’s also being offered at nearly 70 locations in the Denver area. Indy and Denver are currently the only two test markets for […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy