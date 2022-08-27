Read full article on original website
Noblesville girls now top rankings
Millers maintain 5-0 record in HCC with Wednesday’s victory over Fishers. The Noblesville girls soccer team, now ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, kept its unbeaten season intact on Wednesday with a 2-0 Hoosier Crossroads Conference victory at 3A No. 13 Fishers. The Millers scored one goal in each...
Tennis: Greyhounds win Shirley Invitational
The Carmel boys tennis team won the 25th annual John Shirley Invitational Saturday at North Central’s Barbara Wynne Tennis Center. The No. 2-ranked Greyhounds started by winning all five of their first-round matches, eventually finishing the tournament with a 12-3 record. Rocky Li won the No. 3 singles flight, while the No. 2 doubles team of Drew Willman and Charlie Hall won the No. 2 doubles division.
Soccer: Fishers & Noblesville, close in rankings, play match to tie Tuesday
NOBLESVILLE – In the latest Indiana Soccer Coaches Association Class 3A boys rankings. Fishers is rated No. 3 and Noblesville is ranked No. 4. The two teams met Tuesday night at the Millers’ Hallmark Orthodontics Soccer Complex, and the game was as close as one would expect from teams right next to each other in the rankings. The Tigers and Noblesville played to a 0-0 tie in a well-played game in front of a big crowd.
Greyhound girls golf bests Zionsville, Guerin Catholic
The top-ranked Carmel girls golf team won a three-team, 18-hole match with Zionsville and Guerin Catholic on Wednesday at Woodland Country Club. The Greyhounds scored 314 to Zionsville’s 332 and Guerin Catholic’s 374. Carmel’s Michaela Headlee was the meet medalist with a 75, followed by Kamryn Williams 77, Claire Swathwood 81, Sophie Mock 81 and Ava Nguyen 84.
Volleyball: Heights beats Alexandria, falls to Frankton
The Hamilton Heights volleyball team had an eventful start to the week, playing two home matches. On Monday, the Huskies swept past Alexandria 25-12, 25-18, 25-11. Lauren Lewis and Kennedy Cherry both hit multiple aces, while Audrey Peterson and Macie Smith both had strong blocking at the net. “They are...
GiGi’s Playhouse gearing up for seventh 3.21 Run in Noblesville
Raising awareness & supporting programs for hundreds with Down syndrome. GiGi’s Playhouse Indianapolis, a local Down syndrome achievement center, will play host to its seventh annual 3.21 Mile Run on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Forest Park in Noblesville. The event supports the continued growth of GiGi’s Indianapolis location and the 572 participants who benefit from its free therapeutic, educational, wellness and career programs.
Noblesville High School Senior Nicole Liu speaks at statewide conference
Culmination of Liu’s summer working to protect youth from tobacco. Noblesville High School Senior Nicole Liu has been busy this summer. In June, she was named a Youth Ambassador to VOICE Indiana. VOICE is Indiana’s youth initiative whose mission is to engage, educate, and empower teens to live, promote, and celebrate tobacco- and nicotine-free lifestyles. VOICE Youth Ambassadors will coordinate efforts between chapters throughout the state of Indiana and be the statewide youth leadership team for the VOICE program.
Musical reunion with Mrs. McFarland
All former Noblesville High School students who attended from 1964 to 1971 are invited to attend an evening of musical reunion with inspirational choral director and education Mrs. Jane McFarland. The event is set for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29 at Noblesville First United Methodist Church, 2051 Monument St.,...
Roncalli welcomes new facility dog
Roncalli High School welcomed its first facility dog in August as the "newest vice president of happiness", according to a press release sent out by the school.
Strut 2 Save Lives returning to Noblesville
Proceeds support legacy racecar driver Bryan Clauson, who gave gifts of life through organ, tissue donation. Jill Nicolich was given a second chance at life in 1997 when she received a kidney donation from an organ donor in Philadelphia. “I was young and scared, just filled with so many emotions,”...
Jet ski racers from across U.S. will make splash on Morse Lake
Morse Lake will be the site of the Indiana Insurance Solutions Midwest National event for jet ski racing on Saturday. Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11. Event organizers anticipate racers and families from around the country to attend. Athletes will race jet skis on a closed course with the variable water conditions that Morse Lake provides. Closed course jet ski racing is similar to motocross where participants navigate around buoys on a one-half mile to three-quarter mile racetrack. Race classes based upon age are scheduled for juniors through masters (age 50 and over).
Current Publishing
Makers’ mark: Make48 competition coming to Fishers
An inventor competition, Make48, will be held at Fishers Maker Playground next month. Make48 is a competition where contestants have 48 hours to create a product that will help solve a problem for a business. The finals of the national competition will air on Public Broadcasting Service. Prior to the finals, Fishers Maker Playground will conduct a local competition with eight teams of two to four people. The winner of that competition will move onto next year’s national finals.
What Happened at the Whiz Khalifa Concert in Indianapolis Friday Night?
Shocking videos show fans fleeing the Whiz Khalifa & Logic concert in Indy over the weekend. So, what actually happened?. Reports that an active shooter shut down a rap concert just North of Indianapolis, in Noblesville, Indiana have circulated around the world thanks to TikTok videos from concertgoers. Soon after the disturbance at the show happened the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office reported that no weapons were found in their initial investigation. They also posted on Facebook that three people were injured in the incident.
Lafayette Square Mall closing until November 21 for renovations
Lafayette Square Mall will close for until late November after 7 p.m. on Monday as a renovation takes place. Lafayette Square Mall is set to reopen on November 21 – just in time for holiday shopping.
Search of Wabash River in Peru may be connected to Kegan Kline
PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police on Tuesday were searching the Wabash River in Peru, and it may be connected to anthony_shots suspect Kegan Kline. The Murder Sheet podcast, a News 8 newsgathering partner, shared photos showing divers in the Wabash River near the Nickel Plate bridges for motorists and pedestrians.
GEODIS adding 790 seasonal jobs in Indianapolis
GEODIS, a leader in global transport and logistics, is planning to hire as many as 790 people for seasonal work in Indianapolis as they prepare for peak season.
ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Penn State-Purdue showdown in Week 1
ESPN’s FPI is predicting every game on the college football schedule, and the odds for Week 1 games are out heading into game week. In the B1G, that includes a season-opening crossover matchup between Penn State and Purdue. Those two sides will face off with a Blackout set for Thursday’s matchup in West Lafayette.
Willow Haven Memory Care at Crooked Stick set to open in 2023 in Carmel
James Miles was raised in a caregiving family. So, his decision to devote his career to creating memory care homes comes naturally. “When I was 9 years old, my parents and I moved to a farmhouse that my dad grew up in to take care of my uncle with Down syndrome,” he said. “He needed 24/7 care, so I understand what families are going through when they have adult family members they have to take care of and make decisions on whether they can go on vacation or how do they do errands when they have an adult to care for 24/7.”
Billy Neal Landers
May 4, 1937 – August 26, 2022. Billy Neal Landers, 85, Noblesville, passed away on August 26, 2022. He was born on May 4, 1937, in Moulton, Ala., the son of the late Robert Calvin and Mamie (Terry) Landers. He married Evelyn Pauline Turner on June 13, 1959. Bill...
Chipotle chooses Indy as test market for new item
Indianapolis Chipotle fans are getting a rare taste of a new menu item. The chain’s new Chicken Al Pastor dish is being tested at 25 participating Chipotle restaurants in the Indianapolis area. It’s also being offered at nearly 70 locations in the Denver area. Indy and Denver are currently the only two test markets for […]
