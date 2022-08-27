Read full article on original website
This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Noblesville girls now top rankings
Millers maintain 5-0 record in HCC with Wednesday’s victory over Fishers. The Noblesville girls soccer team, now ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, kept its unbeaten season intact on Wednesday with a 2-0 Hoosier Crossroads Conference victory at 3A No. 13 Fishers. The Millers scored one goal in each...
Volleyball: Heights beats Alexandria, falls to Frankton
The Hamilton Heights volleyball team had an eventful start to the week, playing two home matches. On Monday, the Huskies swept past Alexandria 25-12, 25-18, 25-11. Lauren Lewis and Kennedy Cherry both hit multiple aces, while Audrey Peterson and Macie Smith both had strong blocking at the net. “They are...
Greyhound girls golf bests Zionsville, Guerin Catholic
The top-ranked Carmel girls golf team won a three-team, 18-hole match with Zionsville and Guerin Catholic on Wednesday at Woodland Country Club. The Greyhounds scored 314 to Zionsville’s 332 and Guerin Catholic’s 374. Carmel’s Michaela Headlee was the meet medalist with a 75, followed by Kamryn Williams 77, Claire Swathwood 81, Sophie Mock 81 and Ava Nguyen 84.
Jet ski racers from across U.S. will make splash on Morse Lake
Morse Lake will be the site of the Indiana Insurance Solutions Midwest National event for jet ski racing on Saturday. Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11. Event organizers anticipate racers and families from around the country to attend. Athletes will race jet skis on a closed course with the variable water conditions that Morse Lake provides. Closed course jet ski racing is similar to motocross where participants navigate around buoys on a one-half mile to three-quarter mile racetrack. Race classes based upon age are scheduled for juniors through masters (age 50 and over).
GiGi’s Playhouse gearing up for seventh 3.21 Run in Noblesville
Raising awareness & supporting programs for hundreds with Down syndrome. GiGi’s Playhouse Indianapolis, a local Down syndrome achievement center, will play host to its seventh annual 3.21 Mile Run on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Forest Park in Noblesville. The event supports the continued growth of GiGi’s Indianapolis location and the 572 participants who benefit from its free therapeutic, educational, wellness and career programs.
Noblesville High School Senior Nicole Liu speaks at statewide conference
Culmination of Liu’s summer working to protect youth from tobacco. Noblesville High School Senior Nicole Liu has been busy this summer. In June, she was named a Youth Ambassador to VOICE Indiana. VOICE is Indiana’s youth initiative whose mission is to engage, educate, and empower teens to live, promote, and celebrate tobacco- and nicotine-free lifestyles. VOICE Youth Ambassadors will coordinate efforts between chapters throughout the state of Indiana and be the statewide youth leadership team for the VOICE program.
Billy Neal Landers
May 4, 1937 – August 26, 2022. Billy Neal Landers, 85, Noblesville, passed away on August 26, 2022. He was born on May 4, 1937, in Moulton, Ala., the son of the late Robert Calvin and Mamie (Terry) Landers. He married Evelyn Pauline Turner on June 13, 1959. Bill...
Strut 2 Save Lives returning to Noblesville
Proceeds support legacy racecar driver Bryan Clauson, who gave gifts of life through organ, tissue donation. Jill Nicolich was given a second chance at life in 1997 when she received a kidney donation from an organ donor in Philadelphia. “I was young and scared, just filled with so many emotions,”...
Cicero sends summer off in style
Cicero has kicked off the festival season! Jackson Street was hopping Saturday night for the third annual Street Festival, which featured numerous vendors and artists, great food, a DJ, a cornhole competition, free bounce houses at the Kid Zone, performances from the Hamilton Heights Band, Heights Middle School Robotics, and Laura Hayden’s School of Dance. Nickel Plate Express even offered caboose rides!
Take this chance to see iconic homes & buildings in Downtown Noblesville
“This new partnership between Noblesville Main Street and the Preservation Alliance is a win-win for the residents of and visitors to Noblesville,” NMS Executive Director Kate Baker said. “It’s the perfect way to experience first-hand the incredibly rich history these buildings and homes have to offer!”. On...
Orville Lee “Art” Massingill
Art was a 1967 graduate of Sheridan High School. During his younger years he had a real love for farming, assisting both Davis Farms, as well as Dave Glunt, with their farm operations. Eventually, the call to serve his country came, and Art quickly found himself in the United States Army. Being deployed to a combat infantry unit in Vietnam gave him a great sense of pride that he was doing everything he could for his country. His time spent in a forward unit also earned him a Purple Heart. After returning home, Art proudly continued to serve his country for many more years through the United States Air Force.
Chat with the Chief
Fishers Democrats to hold town hall with Police Chief Ed Gebhart. All Fishers residents are invited to a town-hall style event with Fishers Police Chief Ed Gebhart on Friday, Sept. 9 at the Delaware Township Community Center, 9094 E. 131st St., Fishers. The program will start promptly at 6 p.m....
North GOP comes out strong
The Northern Hamilton County GOP Club held its inaugural meeting on Monday at the Arcadia Town Hall, 208 W. Main St. The featured speaker was County Commissioner Mark Heirbrandt, and Congresswoman Victoria Spartz spoke as well. In total, 62 people attended the meeting – a fine showing for the first get-together. The dinner was fried chicken, green beans, potato salad, and dessert. If you’d like to join the new Northern GOP Club, email Club President Emily Pearson at [email protected].
Fishers launches new events alongside community favorites this fall
With Labor Day weekend unofficially marking the end of the summer season, the City of Fishers and Fishers Parks debut a fall lineup full of community favorites, such as the family-friendly Blues Fest and Boo Bash events, alongside new offerings like the Glow in the Park: 21+ Night, Parents Night Out, and Sesquicentennial festivities in honor of Fishers’ 150th birthday.
Music takes over historic Logan Street in Noblesville
Music and music lovers filled several blocks of Logan Street in Noblesville Saturday afternoon for the second Front Porch Music Fest. Twelve homes offered their porches to local musical groups, including this home where The Moontown Pickle Stompers drew an impressive crowd. Photos provided by John Sampson.
Young artist scholarship coming to this year’s Carmel Arts Festival
Attendees can view the entries at the gallery’s high school art exhibit during the festival on Sept. 24 and 25. Everyone will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite creative work by one aspiring artist. Indiana Artisan Executive Director Rosalyn Demaree welcomes community participation for this new scholarship,...
Free ribs & pulled pork at Hamilton County Kids Coats fundraiser
Hamilton County Kids Coats will hold a Rib Fest fundraiser this Sunday, Sept. 4 at Bier Brewery North, 13720 N. Meridian St., Carmel. Come out and do your part to make sure no kid goes without a coat this winter. 7:30 a.m. Bike Ride: There is a long and a...
Carmel school board candidate lays out his priorities
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
Three Hamilton County students earn $5K scholarships
Indiana Members Foundation, the charitable arm of Indiana Members Credit Union, recently awarded a total of $15,000 in scholarships to three Hamilton County students through its Robert E. Martin Collegiate Scholarship Program. Those students are:. Ann Petty, Hamilton Heights High School/Indiana University. Grace Moriarty, Fishers High School/New York University. Sarah...
Man attacked Westfield street workers, pointed gun, used racial slurs
A Westfield man faces charges after being accused of attacking street workers who tried to get him to slow down while they were working. Austin Weir, 38, faces five felony counts in the case. Attempted murder. Battery by means of a deadly weapon. Battery resulting in moderate bodily injury. Point...
