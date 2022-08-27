Read full article on original website
This Ohio Flea Market is the Largest in the MidwestTravel MavenLebanon, OH
Underground Railroad Museum and Tours in Springboro, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Springboro, OH
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla ChiuWesterville, OH
Fall on the Farm is Back and only 45 minutes from Cincinnati, OhioLedford WritesLoveland, OH
21Years Ago, A Women Disappeared Before Her Wedding DayJeffery MacDayton, OH
richlandsource.com
Ohio State convention for NAACP set for Sept. 16 & 17 in Columbus
COLUMBUS -- The 92nd annual Ohio State Convention for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) will take place on Sept. 16 and 17 in Columbus, Ohio. "The Power of Us" is the theme for this year's conference which will be held at the Crowne Plaza Columbus...
earnthenecklace.com
Andre Johnson Jr. Leaving WRGT: Where Is the Ohio Sports Reporter Going?
Andre Johnson Jr. passionately provided sports coverage to Ohio throughout the pandemic era. Now he’s moving closer to home for the next step of his career. Andre Johnson Jr. announced he is leaving WRGT. Naturally, Dayton residents want to know where the sports reporter is going next, and if his new job will also take him away from Ohio. Johnson answered most of his viewers’ questions. Here’s what the sports reporter said about his departure from the Dayton 24/7 Now news station.
Ohio man allegedly killed longtime friend, buried body in a detached garage
DAYTON, Ohio — An Ohio man has been arrested following a multi-county police chase for allegedly killing his longtime friend and burying his body in a detached garage. According to records WHIO obtained from Dayton Municipal Court, Jeremy Van Voorhis, 47, was arrested and has been charged with two counts of murder and felonious assault, one count of tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.
Fox 19
Cincinnati's Crime Vault | Beyond the Broadcast: Pike County Massacre - Part 1
In April of 2016, generations of a single family were killed in one night. The case has been called The Pike County Massacre and it's Ohio's largest criminal homicide investigation ever. In episode one of a three-part series, FOX 19 Investigative Reporter, Jessica Schmidt, breaks down the complex case just days before the start of the criminal trial of one of the accused. Cincinnati's Crime Vault is an award-winning true crime news series on FOX 19 Now. This audio podcast will take the stories featured in the news beyond the broadcast.
richlandsource.com
Dayton Centerville shuts off the power on Springfield
Dayton Centerville earned its community's accolades after a 7-1 win over Springfield on August 30 in Ohio boys high school soccer. The last time Dayton Centerville and Springfield played in a 7-0 game on September 17, 2020. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Your Radio Place
Ohio Controlling Board Approved $6 Million for Area Improvement Projects
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Monday, Senator Tim Schaffer announced that the Ohio Controlling Board has approved $6 million in funding for projects in Guernsey, Muskingum, and Fairfield. Salt Fork State Park is receiving $250,000 for the design phase of the planned Nature Center and the Ohio University of Zanesville is receiving $40,000 to replace the roof of Elson Hall.
wnewsj.com
CLINTON COUNTY MUNICIPAL COURT
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
allaccess.com
WRKZ (99.7 The Blitz)/Columbus, OH Morning Show Loper & Randi Exit
NORTH AMERICAN BROADCASTING Active Rock WRKZ (99.7 THE BLITZ)/COLUMBUS, OH's LOPER & RANDI IN THE MORNING, aka JEREMY LOPER and RANDI RASAR were let go on MONDAY, AUGUST 29th after a 10 year run in mornings. LOPER said, "We were let go yesterday, details soon. In the mean time, we...
WOUB
An attack on a Vinton County High School freshman leaves family with questions for the district
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WOUB) – A freshman at Vinton County High School was treated for a concussion and other minor injuries after an attack by a fellow student during lunch on the fifth day of classes, leaving her father with a lot of questions for the school administration. Aric...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Cocaine laced with fentanyl reported in Chillicothe area
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Cocaine mixed with the dangerous synthetic opioid fentanyl has been reported in the Chillicothe area. The alert came Monday evening through the SOAR “Overdose Surge and Deadly Batch” alert system. The SOAR Initiative (Safety, Outreach, Autonomy Respect) was originally founded by a group...
peakofohio.com
Domestic incident turns deadly in West Liberty
A domestic violence incident turned deadly in West Liberty Tuesday night just after 10:30. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports they received a 911 call indicating a domestic violence incident with an individual being shot. The incident happened at a residence in the 2600 block of Myeerah Trail. Upon arrival,...
92 Chicken Opens Today In Downtown Delaware
A new restaurant chain arrives in Ohio today, and it’s very first outpost is on Sandusky Street in downtown Delaware. 92 Chicken introduces Korean-style chicken to the area. The chain currently operates in a wide variety of locations across the country, from Wisconsin to Florida to California. According to...
Fox 19
BODYCAM: Reds pitching legend Tom Browning arrested for OVI after hitting house
GEORGETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning was arrested over the weekend for operating a vehicle under the influence (OVI), court records show. Georgetown police bodycam video showing Browning failing a field sobriety test is embedded in its entirety below. Browning, who pitched for the Reds from...
Times Gazette
Alarm issue at Highland County Courthouse
The Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District was dispatched to the Highland County Courthouse in Hillsboro at 8:13 a.m. Wednesday. Paint Creek Chief Dave Manning said there was a malfunction in the courthouse’s alarm system that caused the fire alarm to go off both Tuesday and Wednesday. He said there was no damage or any other issues, and that the alarm company was contacted to correct the problem.
Ohio funeral director sentenced to almost 12 years in prison
A man convicted of running unlicensed funeral operations in four counties across Ohio was sentenced Friday to more than 11 years in prison. A Lucas County Common Pleas Court judge had found Shawnte Hardin, 41, guilty of dozens of felony counts earlier this month, concluding a bench trial that began earlier this year. Hardin, who has maintained his innocence, […]
WKRC
Suburban Cincinnati restaurant to permanently close
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A suburban Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors just shy of its four-year anniversary in business. Wyoming's Station Family + BBQ announced in a Facebook post Sunday the restaurant at 400 Wyoming Ave. will close its doors after a final service on Oct. 1. The restaurant has been open since December 2018.
richlandsource.com
Columbus Bishop Hartley slips past Pataskala Watkins Memorial
Yes, Columbus Bishop Hartley looked relaxed while edging Pataskala Watkins Memorial, but no autographs please after its 2-1 victory in an Ohio boys soccer matchup. Pataskala Watkins Memorial showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 1-0 advantage over Columbus Bishop Hartley as the first half ended.
