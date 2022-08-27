ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
richlandsource.com

Ohio State convention for NAACP set for Sept. 16 & 17 in Columbus

COLUMBUS -- The 92nd annual Ohio State Convention for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) will take place on Sept. 16 and 17 in Columbus, Ohio. "The Power of Us" is the theme for this year's conference which will be held at the Crowne Plaza Columbus...
COLUMBUS, OH
earnthenecklace.com

Andre Johnson Jr. Leaving WRGT: Where Is the Ohio Sports Reporter Going?

Andre Johnson Jr. passionately provided sports coverage to Ohio throughout the pandemic era. Now he’s moving closer to home for the next step of his career. Andre Johnson Jr. announced he is leaving WRGT. Naturally, Dayton residents want to know where the sports reporter is going next, and if his new job will also take him away from Ohio. Johnson answered most of his viewers’ questions. Here’s what the sports reporter said about his departure from the Dayton 24/7 Now news station.
DAYTON, OH
WDBO

Ohio man allegedly killed longtime friend, buried body in a detached garage

DAYTON, Ohio — An Ohio man has been arrested following a multi-county police chase for allegedly killing his longtime friend and burying his body in a detached garage. According to records WHIO obtained from Dayton Municipal Court, Jeremy Van Voorhis, 47, was arrested and has been charged with two counts of murder and felonious assault, one count of tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington Court House, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Wilmington, OH
Education
State
Washington State
City
Wilmington, OH
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Washington Court House, OH
Sports
Washington Court House, OH
Education
Wilmington, OH
Sports
Fox 19

Cincinnati's Crime Vault | Beyond the Broadcast: Pike County Massacre - Part 1

In April of 2016, generations of a single family were killed in one night. The case has been called The Pike County Massacre and it's Ohio's largest criminal homicide investigation ever. In episode one of a three-part series, FOX 19 Investigative Reporter, Jessica Schmidt, breaks down the complex case just days before the start of the criminal trial of one of the accused. Cincinnati's Crime Vault is an award-winning true crime news series on FOX 19 Now. This audio podcast will take the stories featured in the news beyond the broadcast.
CINCINNATI, OH
richlandsource.com

Dayton Centerville shuts off the power on Springfield

Dayton Centerville earned its community's accolades after a 7-1 win over Springfield on August 30 in Ohio boys high school soccer. The last time Dayton Centerville and Springfield played in a 7-0 game on September 17, 2020. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
DAYTON, OH
Your Radio Place

Ohio Controlling Board Approved $6 Million for Area Improvement Projects

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Monday, Senator Tim Schaffer announced that the Ohio Controlling Board has approved $6 million in funding for projects in Guernsey, Muskingum, and Fairfield. Salt Fork State Park is receiving $250,000 for the design phase of the planned Nature Center and the Ohio University of Zanesville is receiving $40,000 to replace the roof of Elson Hall.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

CLINTON COUNTY MUNICIPAL COURT

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Close Encounter#High School Football#Endurance#Duel#Highschoolsports#Washington Court#Miami Trace
allaccess.com

WRKZ (99.7 The Blitz)/Columbus, OH Morning Show Loper & Randi Exit

NORTH AMERICAN BROADCASTING Active Rock WRKZ (99.7 THE BLITZ)/COLUMBUS, OH's LOPER & RANDI IN THE MORNING, aka JEREMY LOPER and RANDI RASAR were let go on MONDAY, AUGUST 29th after a 10 year run in mornings. LOPER said, "We were let go yesterday, details soon. In the mean time, we...
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
WESTERVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Cocaine laced with fentanyl reported in Chillicothe area

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Cocaine mixed with the dangerous synthetic opioid fentanyl has been reported in the Chillicothe area. The alert came Monday evening through the SOAR “Overdose Surge and Deadly Batch” alert system. The SOAR Initiative (Safety, Outreach, Autonomy Respect) was originally founded by a group...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
peakofohio.com

Domestic incident turns deadly in West Liberty

A domestic violence incident turned deadly in West Liberty Tuesday night just after 10:30. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports they received a 911 call indicating a domestic violence incident with an individual being shot. The incident happened at a residence in the 2600 block of Myeerah Trail. Upon arrival,...
WEST LIBERTY, OH
1808Delaware

92 Chicken Opens Today In Downtown Delaware

A new restaurant chain arrives in Ohio today, and it’s very first outpost is on Sandusky Street in downtown Delaware. 92 Chicken introduces Korean-style chicken to the area. The chain currently operates in a wide variety of locations across the country, from Wisconsin to Florida to California. According to...
DELAWARE, OH
Times Gazette

Alarm issue at Highland County Courthouse

The Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District was dispatched to the Highland County Courthouse in Hillsboro at 8:13 a.m. Wednesday. Paint Creek Chief Dave Manning said there was a malfunction in the courthouse’s alarm system that caused the fire alarm to go off both Tuesday and Wednesday. He said there was no damage or any other issues, and that the alarm company was contacted to correct the problem.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Travel Maven

This Ohio Flea Market is the Largest in the Midwest

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Traders World is one of the largest markets in the Midwest. Located in the town of Lebanon, Traders is just a short drive away from Dayton and Cincinnati. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
LEBANON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio funeral director sentenced to almost 12 years in prison

A man convicted of running unlicensed funeral operations in four counties across Ohio was sentenced Friday to more than 11 years in prison. A Lucas County Common Pleas Court judge had found Shawnte Hardin, 41, guilty of dozens of felony counts earlier this month, concluding a bench trial that began earlier this year. Hardin, who has maintained his innocence, […]
OHIO STATE
WKRC

Suburban Cincinnati restaurant to permanently close

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A suburban Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors just shy of its four-year anniversary in business. Wyoming's Station Family + BBQ announced in a Facebook post Sunday the restaurant at 400 Wyoming Ave. will close its doors after a final service on Oct. 1. The restaurant has been open since December 2018.
CINCINNATI, OH
richlandsource.com

Columbus Bishop Hartley slips past Pataskala Watkins Memorial

Yes, Columbus Bishop Hartley looked relaxed while edging Pataskala Watkins Memorial, but no autographs please after its 2-1 victory in an Ohio boys soccer matchup. Pataskala Watkins Memorial showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 1-0 advantage over Columbus Bishop Hartley as the first half ended.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy