Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bham Now
Enjoy vibrant art, live music + more at Birmingham Artwalk—Sept. 9-10
Art lovers, get ready—Birmingham Artwalk is back September 9-10 and you won’t want to miss it. This beloved festival transforms Downtown Birmingham into a stunning arts district with more than 80+ visual artists, live music, food, drinks and more. Read on for five reasons to attend this year’s free event.
Bham Now
Over Easy closing after 12 years
Over Easy, the popular breakfast and brunch spot is closing after 12 years on September 2nd. According to a Facebook post from the owners, the restaurant is closing because they decided not to renew their lease. Over Easy Message. Below is their farewell message:. “It is with deep sadness, we...
Bham Now
What’s open on Labor Day in Birmingham—food, drinks + more
We have a three day weekend ahead and the last thing you want to do is show up to your favorite spot in town only to find it closed for the holiday. Have no fear—from restaurants to movie theaters, here’s your guide to what’s open on Labor Day around Birmingham.
Bham Now
Little Professor opening second location in Pepper Place
Little Professor, Alabama’s oldest independent bookstore, is launching its second Birmingham-area location in Pepper Place this fall. The new space is at 2807 2nd Avenue S., next to Billy Reid and Lefthand Soap Co. You don’t have to wait until the grand opening to get a sneak peak inside...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bham Now
New Asian-inspired food truck, Rickshaw, + 5 other Birmingham businesses to explore
Fall in Birmingham means one thing—new openings that are just in time for the holiday season! Want to see what all the hype is about with these six new Birmingham businesses? Keep reading for more. 1. Santos Coffee | Mountain Brook. Santos Coffee is on a roll. Less than...
Bham Now
Johnny’s Restaurant has the “Best Fried Food in Alabama” according to Food & Wine
Food & Wine Magazine recently named Johnny’s Restaurant in Homewood as home of the best fried food in the state. Keep reading to learn what makes the award winning spot so delicious (and what fried food to try next time you visit). Award winning catfish. You just know it’s...
Bham Now
Longtime men’s formal wear business Mr. Burch closes on First Ave. N
As more businesses struggle to stay afloat with challenges like rising rent, staff shortages and inflation costs, it’s inevitable that we’ll have to say goodbye to some of Birmingham’s oldest and most beloved businesses. Mr. Burch Formal Wear is unfortunately joining the list and recently announced that they were closing their doors for good.
Bham Now
Meet Shannon Scott, CEO of OnCentive—one of Birmingham’s fastest-growing startups [VIDEO]
A powerhouse and entrepreneur since he was 19 years old, OnCentive’s CEO Shannon Scott is no stranger to building successful businesses. We were able to meet this Birmingham entrepreneur and discuss how OnCentive is making a big difference and big money for businesses. A sit down with the CEO.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bham Now
See who made Leadership Birmingham’s Class of 2023
Leadership Birmingham announced their Class of 2023 this week, the 39th since the program’s inception in 1982. Fifty-three leaders will spend the next ten months together from September through June, learning about area challenges and opportunities from experts in education, economic development, government, justice, human services, diversity and inclusion, and quality of life.
Bham Now
5 reasons Alpha Charlie is a military, veteran + family favorite
Since it first opened in June, Alpha Charlie Grill, right next to the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport, became an instant hit with military personnel, veterans and families in the area. Two reasons: they feed service members on base in Birmingham at least once a month and you’ve got a great view of the planes. We talked to Specialist Jordan Barker, with the Army 20th Group, and Caleb Corder, General Manager, to find out more about why people love it.
Bham Now
Birmingham-based Landing secures $125M to increase national expansion
Landing, the Birmingham-based company behind the first “membership for flexible apartment living” network, announced last week the closing of $125 million in new funding. According to a company news release, the fresh capital follows a momentous year for Landing, which saw a 380% membership increase in the past year, signaling strong, sustained interest in flexible living options nationwide.
Bham Now
Join Pack Health’s growing team and help thousands of patients
Pack Health, now a Quest Diagnostics Company, is paving the way for helping folks better manage their chronic conditions—right here in Birmingham’s backyard. Keep reading to learn all about them and how you can join their team. What is Pack Health?. It’s a Birmingham-based company that equips and...
Comments / 0