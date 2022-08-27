ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Enjoy vibrant art, live music + more at Birmingham Artwalk—Sept. 9-10

Art lovers, get ready—Birmingham Artwalk is back September 9-10 and you won’t want to miss it. This beloved festival transforms Downtown Birmingham into a stunning arts district with more than 80+ visual artists, live music, food, drinks and more. Read on for five reasons to attend this year’s free event.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Over Easy closing after 12 years

Over Easy, the popular breakfast and brunch spot is closing after 12 years on September 2nd. According to a Facebook post from the owners, the restaurant is closing because they decided not to renew their lease. Over Easy Message. Below is their farewell message:. “It is with deep sadness, we...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Little Professor opening second location in Pepper Place

Little Professor, Alabama’s oldest independent bookstore, is launching its second Birmingham-area location in Pepper Place this fall. The new space is at 2807 2nd Avenue S., next to Billy Reid and Lefthand Soap Co. You don’t have to wait until the grand opening to get a sneak peak inside...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Longtime men’s formal wear business Mr. Burch closes on First Ave. N

As more businesses struggle to stay afloat with challenges like rising rent, staff shortages and inflation costs, it’s inevitable that we’ll have to say goodbye to some of Birmingham’s oldest and most beloved businesses. Mr. Burch Formal Wear is unfortunately joining the list and recently announced that they were closing their doors for good.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

See who made Leadership Birmingham’s Class of 2023

Leadership Birmingham announced their Class of 2023 this week, the 39th since the program’s inception in 1982. Fifty-three leaders will spend the next ten months together from September through June, learning about area challenges and opportunities from experts in education, economic development, government, justice, human services, diversity and inclusion, and quality of life.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

5 reasons Alpha Charlie is a military, veteran + family favorite

Since it first opened in June, Alpha Charlie Grill, right next to the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport, became an instant hit with military personnel, veterans and families in the area. Two reasons: they feed service members on base in Birmingham at least once a month and you’ve got a great view of the planes. We talked to Specialist Jordan Barker, with the Army 20th Group, and Caleb Corder, General Manager, to find out more about why people love it.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Birmingham-based Landing secures $125M to increase national expansion

Landing, the Birmingham-based company behind the first “membership for flexible apartment living” network, announced last week the closing of $125 million in new funding. According to a company news release, the fresh capital follows a momentous year for Landing, which saw a 380% membership increase in the past year, signaling strong, sustained interest in flexible living options nationwide.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Join Pack Health’s growing team and help thousands of patients

Pack Health, now a Quest Diagnostics Company, is paving the way for helping folks better manage their chronic conditions—right here in Birmingham’s backyard. Keep reading to learn all about them and how you can join their team. What is Pack Health?. It’s a Birmingham-based company that equips and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

