Three Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Trent Richardson
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Tide takes the field in only three days, so let's look at a legendary Bama running back, Trent Richardson.
Four Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Tyrone Prothro
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. Bama kicks off in just four days, so let's look back at former Crimson Tide wideout Tyrone Prothro. Tyrone Prothro...
Former Alabama Tight End Released by the Buffalo Bills
Former star Alabama tight end OJ Howard is in search of a new home after being released by the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday. All teams must have their final cuts down to their 53 man roster in by 4 p.m. eastern time. Per the terms of Howard's one year $3.5...
Five Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Andrew Zow
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Tide takes the field in only five days, so let's look back at another former Bama quarterback, Andrew Zow.
Nick Saban Names Freshman Receiver as Starter, Can’t Decide at Cornerback
The Alabama Crimson Tide kicks off its 2022 campaign in five days against the Utah State Aggies in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama head coach Nick Saban released his initial depth chart of the season with a number of interesting notes. There's no surprise at quarterback, Mike linebacker and Jack linebacker as...
Bama Softball Standout Speaks to Youth About Mental Health
Alabama softball player, Ashley Prange, spoke about mental health in front of many young softball players at the Play for Peyton Memorial Softball Tournament this past weekend. The Play for Peyton Memorial Softball Tournament was founded by The Peyton Riekhof Foundation for Youth Hope. This foundation was created in memory...
Everything You Need To Know for Game Day at Bryant-Denny Stadium
After 236 days, 5,664 hours and just shy of 340,000 minutes, Alabama football will be back on Sept. 3. There will be some differences for fans who plan to attend games in person. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Crimson Tide's inaugural game with the Utah...
UAB’s Callahan Eye Clinic Opens New Location in Tuscaloosa
UAB's Callahan Eye Clinic expanded its practice to Tuscaloosa and opened their 18th facility in the state on Monday. According to a release from UAB News, the new clinic is located at 1030 Fairfax Park in North Tuscaloosa and will offer patients access to comprehensive eye care specialists and an on-site optical store.
Shelby Announces $4.2 Million Grant for Tuscaloosa National Airport
The Federal Aviation Administration will invest almost $18 million in Alabama airports, including more than $4 million at the Tuscaloosa National Airport, outgoing U.S. Senator Richard Shelby announced Tuesday afternoon. Shelby has long held a reputation in the Senate for his ability to bring federal funds back to his home...
Tuscaloosa Cancer Survivor’s Food Truck Offers Fresh Southern Staples
A new local food truck, "The Spoon of Tuscaloosa," is now serving 'sustainable staples with soul' to the local community and the student populations of the area's University and colleges. The business has already made its mark on Tuscaloosa, catering athletic events and other and special occasions and hosting pop-up...
Marty and McGee Can’t Wait to be Back in Tuscaloosa… To Eat
Marty Smith and Ryan McGee often find themselves stationed on the University of Alabama campus in the fall. After all, Alabama football is ranked No. 1 for the sixth time in the past ten seasons in the preseason AP Poll. The city 'makes its gravy' on those seven Saturdays when...
Eastbound Lanes of Interstate 20/59 Blocked Near Tuscaloosa by Another Wreck
A day after a wreck snarled traffic on Interstate 20/59 near Tuscaloosa, the eastbound lanes of the roadway are blocked again Wednesday afternoon by another collision. The accident took place before Exit 86 in Tuscaloosa County near Coaling. The blockage is causing moderate delays in the afternoon driver for drivers...
Theme for 2022 West Alabama Chirstmas Parade Announced
The Tuscaloosa County Parks and Recreation Authority released the theme and other details for the 46th Annual West Alabama Christmas Parade. This year's theme is "A Retro Christmas" and the parade will be held on December 5, beginning with the tree lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. followed by the parade at 6:30 p.m.
“Learning to Loaf”: Founder of Tuscaloosa’s Rama Jama’s Restaurant Hangs Up Apron
After more than a quarter-century cooking hamburgers in the shadow of Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gary Lewis is hanging up his apron and trying to retire -- again. Lewis founded Rama Jama's, now a Tuscaloosa institution, in September 1996 and has been involved with the day-to-day operations there in some capacity ever since.
Shopping Center to Add Whataburger, 2 New-to-Tuscaloosa Restaurants to the Strip
The University Town Center is looking to bring several new restaurants to their shopping center on the Strip just off the campus of the University of Alabama, including the city's third Whataburger. The University shared the news in a press release from UA's News Center announcing the addition of short-term...
“A New Day”: DCH CEO Katrina Keefer Answers 20 Questions About Tuscaloosa Hospital System
Katrina Keefer, the new CEO of the DCH Health System, said Friday morning that she knows the patient experience in their three hospitals needs to improve but is optimistic that better days are ahead. Keefer, who started in this role at the beginning of August, and DCH's Vice President of...
Flooding Concerns Prompt Flood Watch for Several Alabama Counties
Rainy weather continues for most of the Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa coverage area through Friday. Alabamians can expect “multiple waves of showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rain at times,” said the National Weather Service in Birmingham. A FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING. WHAT. Flash flooding caused...
Tuscaloosa Salon Owner Appointed to State Cosmetology Board
Misty Garrison, owner and stylist at Tuscaloosa's BloGo Salon and Skin Wellness, has been appointed by Governor Kay Ivey to the Alabama Board of Cosmetology and Barbering. According to a biography on her salon's website, Garrison, the wife of former Tuscaloosa city councilman Lee Garrison, started in the beauty industry in 1999 as an apprentice at a beauty salon in Mountain Brook, a suburban community in Birmingham.
Nothing Bundt Cake to Celebrate 25 Years with Free Cake Giveaway Thursday
Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday and to show appreciation, the bakery will giveaway free confetti bundlets to the first 250 customers who visits the shop on September 1. Tuscaloosa's bakery, located at 1393 McFarland Boulevard East, is one of the many national locations that will take part...
Multi-Vehicle Crash Blocks Southbound Interstate Lanes in Tuscaloosa
A wreck involving several vehicles has blocked the southbound lanes of the interstate in Tuscaloosa Tuesday afternoon. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Troopers in West Alabama, said the wreck took place just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. The multi-vehicle accident occurred in the southbound...
