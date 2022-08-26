ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Sharon Stone Reveals How Skipping Botox Played a Role in Her Dating Life

Sharon Stone is 64 years old and feeling fabulous, but if you don’t love her for the skin she’s in — hit the road, Jack! The Basic Instinct star knows what she’s looking for in a man and a recent date gave her all the information she needed to realize that he’s not the one for her. While Stone was on a date with a younger man, he inquired about whether she used Botox. She had a sharp answer to his rather rude question. “It would probably be really good for your ego and mine if I did,” she revealed in...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy