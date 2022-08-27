Read full article on original website
25 Sports Tuesday - High school volleyball and soccer highlights
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - A busy night in high school sports throughout Central Illinois. In volleyball, Metamora defeats Normal West, Normal Community gets a win over Moline, and Peoria Richwoods beats Dunlap. In soccer, Peoria Notre Dame edges Chatham-Glenwood, Morton wins big over Canton, Washington gets a win...
Normal U-High Pioneers on guard with veterans
(25 News Now) - The Normal U-High Pioneers are pretty proud of their offensive line. And that line has a very rare commodity. U-High has a couple of four year starters in guards Isaiah Im and Zach Hoffmann.
