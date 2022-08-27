ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

Dayton Centerville shuts off the power on Springfield

Dayton Centerville earned its community's accolades after a 7-1 win over Springfield on August 30 in Ohio boys high school soccer. The last time Dayton Centerville and Springfield played in a 7-0 game on September 17, 2020. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
DAYTON, OH
Ohio State convention for NAACP set for Sept. 16 & 17 in Columbus

COLUMBUS -- The 92nd annual Ohio State Convention for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) will take place on Sept. 16 and 17 in Columbus, Ohio. "The Power of Us" is the theme for this year's conference which will be held at the Crowne Plaza Columbus...
COLUMBUS, OH

