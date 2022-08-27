ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
macaronikid.com

Happy End of August from Macaroni Kid Antioch-Pittsburg!

Happy Monday and happy last week of August! Crazy to believe that by now everyone is back to school and summer is slowly coming to an end. I can smell the pumpkin spice already! LOL. For those who haven't heard yet, my name is Stephanie Valadez, and I am the...
PITTSBURG, CA
FOX40

Sacramento man found going 94 mph on Roseville streets

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department shared on Tuesday that a Sacramento man was arrested on Aug. 25 after traveling 94 mph on city streets. Police said that on July 27, Timothy Baxter was observed by police traveling on Foothills Boulevard at 94 mph on a motorcycle. When officers attempted a traffic stop […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Forward progress stopped on Vacaville vegetation fire

VACAVILLE, Calif. (BCN) — Fire crews with Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit helped local firefighters control a vegetation fire in Vacaville Saturday night. CalFire’s media unit reported on its Twitter account that the fire broke out on the 250 block of Gibson Canyon Road. Forward progress was stopped by 10:29 p.m. Firefighters remained on the scene […]
VACAVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Antioch, CA
City
Pittsburg, CA
KRON4 News

Second shooter arrested in Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness shooting

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A second shooter has been arrested and charged with murder for a fatal shooting that happened at a Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness on Aug. 11. Pittsburg resident Faatino Tauane, 20, was taken into custody Wednesday and charged by the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office on Friday, according to the Brentwood […]
BRENTWOOD, CA
CBS San Francisco

CHP: 9-year-old boy shot in car on 580 near Vallejo, shooting results in crash

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A shooting Tuesday night on I-580 near Oakland injured a 9-year-old boy and caused the car he was riding in to crash, hurting the driver, the California Highway Patrol said.At 9:52 p.m., CHP dispatch received reports of a shooting between cars on eastbound I-580 near Fruitvale Avenue. Responding officers then connected with one of the vehicles, which had exited the freeway and crashed near the intersection of 35th Avenue and Brookdale Avenue in Oakland. In the car the driver, a woman, had been injured in the crash, and her 9-year-old passenger had been shot; he was sitting in the front passenger seat.Both had non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated.CHP officials said Wednesday that no motive had been determined nor did they have any suspects. If you or someone you know have information regarding this incident, please call the CHP Investigation Tipline at (707) 917-4491. 
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Fun#Local Life#Publishers#Things To Do#What To Do#Stay At Home Mom#Free
ksro.com

Two Sonoma County Restaurants Announce Closures

Two longtime Sonoma County restaurants are closing their doors. The Villa, an old-school Italian restaurant perched atop a hill in Santa Rosa’s Bennett Valley, quietly shuttered last week. The iconic eatery opened in 1976, but couldn’t survive the pandemic shutdowns that severely hampered all restaurants across the county. Twelve employees were laid off. And in Sebastopol, BBQ Smokehouse has posted on their social media that they will cease operations by mid September. Pit Master Larry Vito is retiring after serving up delicious food in Sonoma County for 26 years. The restaurant is looking for someone to take over, but if no one steps forward, it will close for good.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Too early? Costco in Bay Area selling Christmas decorations

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — How early is too early? The answer to that question may depend on who you ask. With August coming to an end, Christmas is less than four months away. One Costco in the Bay Area is already gearing up for the holidays. Frosty the Snowman and Christmas trees are currently […]
NOVATO, CA
KRON4 News

Names of victims released after violent weekend in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Oakland police have released the names of six people who lost their lives to violence since Thursday in the city. Isaiah Sanchez, 19, of Oakland, died at the scene of a shooting early Thursday evening in the 2400 block of 64th Avenue. Then Friday evening, two people died from gunfire and […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

All lanes open after fatal I-80 collision

RICHMOND (KRON) – A fatal collision on Interstate 80 led to all eastbound traffic being diverted to the Hilltop Drive offramp, but all lanes were re-opened as of 6 a.m. Wednesday. All lanes were blocked as of 3:09 a.m. Wednesday, and traffic started being diverted at 3:17 a.m. This is a developing story. Check back […]
RICHMOND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Recipes
FOX40

Family identifies Del Paso Heights shooting victim

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday evening, the Sacramento Police Department responded to Harris Avenue and Fig Street after receiving reports of a shooting. According to a news release from the Sacramento police, when officers arrived on the scene they found a male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Officials said that personnel from […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Injuries Reported in Rollover Accident on Highway 4 in Antioch

Crews with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a report of a rollover collision on SR-4 in the Antioch area on the morning of Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The car accident occurred around 7:50 a.m. on eastbound State Route 4 near Contra Loma Boulevard, officials said. Details...
ANTIOCH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy