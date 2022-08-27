Read full article on original website
macaronikid.com
Happy End of August from Macaroni Kid Antioch-Pittsburg!
Happy Monday and happy last week of August! Crazy to believe that by now everyone is back to school and summer is slowly coming to an end. I can smell the pumpkin spice already! LOL. For those who haven't heard yet, my name is Stephanie Valadez, and I am the...
Sacramento man found going 94 mph on Roseville streets
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department shared on Tuesday that a Sacramento man was arrested on Aug. 25 after traveling 94 mph on city streets. Police said that on July 27, Timothy Baxter was observed by police traveling on Foothills Boulevard at 94 mph on a motorcycle. When officers attempted a traffic stop […]
KTVU FOX 2
Teen paralyzed in Richmond shooting and family now own home with community's support
RICHMOND, Calif. - Three years after bullets lodged in her spine nearly took her life, Ashley Parker is celebrating. Her home is one filled with family, flowers and freedom with ramps that allow her to go anywhere she wants for the first time in a long time. And it's all...
Forward progress stopped on Vacaville vegetation fire
VACAVILLE, Calif. (BCN) — Fire crews with Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit helped local firefighters control a vegetation fire in Vacaville Saturday night. CalFire’s media unit reported on its Twitter account that the fire broke out on the 250 block of Gibson Canyon Road. Forward progress was stopped by 10:29 p.m. Firefighters remained on the scene […]
Son of security guard brings gun to San Pablo park after mother’s argument
SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were arrested for an incident in which a man brought a gun to Rumrill Sports Park on Monday, the San Pablo Police Department said on Facebook. Police said a park security guard got into an argument and called her son, who arrived at the park armed. SPPD determined […]
Second shooter arrested in Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness shooting
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A second shooter has been arrested and charged with murder for a fatal shooting that happened at a Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness on Aug. 11. Pittsburg resident Faatino Tauane, 20, was taken into custody Wednesday and charged by the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office on Friday, according to the Brentwood […]
Off-duty San Jose police officer's car struck by gunfire on NB Hwy 101
The Hollister-Gilroy CHP reported the off-duty officer described hearing a pop, pulled over, and noticed a bullet hole in his front passenger door.
CHP: 9-year-old boy shot in car on 580 near Vallejo, shooting results in crash
OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A shooting Tuesday night on I-580 near Oakland injured a 9-year-old boy and caused the car he was riding in to crash, hurting the driver, the California Highway Patrol said.At 9:52 p.m., CHP dispatch received reports of a shooting between cars on eastbound I-580 near Fruitvale Avenue. Responding officers then connected with one of the vehicles, which had exited the freeway and crashed near the intersection of 35th Avenue and Brookdale Avenue in Oakland. In the car the driver, a woman, had been injured in the crash, and her 9-year-old passenger had been shot; he was sitting in the front passenger seat.Both had non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated.CHP officials said Wednesday that no motive had been determined nor did they have any suspects. If you or someone you know have information regarding this incident, please call the CHP Investigation Tipline at (707) 917-4491.
ksro.com
Two Sonoma County Restaurants Announce Closures
Two longtime Sonoma County restaurants are closing their doors. The Villa, an old-school Italian restaurant perched atop a hill in Santa Rosa’s Bennett Valley, quietly shuttered last week. The iconic eatery opened in 1976, but couldn’t survive the pandemic shutdowns that severely hampered all restaurants across the county. Twelve employees were laid off. And in Sebastopol, BBQ Smokehouse has posted on their social media that they will cease operations by mid September. Pit Master Larry Vito is retiring after serving up delicious food in Sonoma County for 26 years. The restaurant is looking for someone to take over, but if no one steps forward, it will close for good.
Too early? Costco in Bay Area selling Christmas decorations
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — How early is too early? The answer to that question may depend on who you ask. With August coming to an end, Christmas is less than four months away. One Costco in the Bay Area is already gearing up for the holidays. Frosty the Snowman and Christmas trees are currently […]
Names of victims released after violent weekend in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Oakland police have released the names of six people who lost their lives to violence since Thursday in the city. Isaiah Sanchez, 19, of Oakland, died at the scene of a shooting early Thursday evening in the 2400 block of 64th Avenue. Then Friday evening, two people died from gunfire and […]
All lanes open after fatal I-80 collision
RICHMOND (KRON) – A fatal collision on Interstate 80 led to all eastbound traffic being diverted to the Hilltop Drive offramp, but all lanes were re-opened as of 6 a.m. Wednesday. All lanes were blocked as of 3:09 a.m. Wednesday, and traffic started being diverted at 3:17 a.m. This is a developing story. Check back […]
Oakland Zoo responds after police defend fatal shooting of mountain lion
Hollister police called the zoo's post "careless" and "misleading," as they say it failed to mention that the mountain lion charged at an officer after wildlife officials tried several times to tranquilize it.
9-year-old boy shot in incident that saw car riddled with bullets in overnight Oakland shooting
OAKLAND (KRON) -A 9-year-old boy suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound in an overnight shooting that occurred on Interstate 580 in Oakland. The boy was sitting in the front passenger seat at the time of the shooting, according to a press release from the California Highway Patrol. A female driver also suffered non-life threatening injuries. […]
msn.com
Law enforcement drama could shape Contra Costa County supervisor race
Voters in a largely suburban swath of Contra Costa County will pick their next supervisor this November between two candidates whose resumes boast longstanding ties to Bay Area police agencies. Pleasant Hill City Councilman Ken Carlson, who led all candidates in the June primary election, was a police officer in...
Family identifies Del Paso Heights shooting victim
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday evening, the Sacramento Police Department responded to Harris Avenue and Fig Street after receiving reports of a shooting. According to a news release from the Sacramento police, when officers arrived on the scene they found a male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Officials said that personnel from […]
One injured in overnight shooting, Union City
Officers are investigating a shooting that took place early Saturday morning, according to a statement from Union City Police Department.
msn.com
Thousands of dead fish found at Oakland’s Lake Merritt. A Bay Area-wide problem may be the cause
Oakland residents woke up Sunday morning to find thousands of dead fish lining the shores of Lake Merritt, in what scientists say may be attributed to a sudden increase in the amount of algae in the water that are toxic for some marine life. The phenomenon — known as an...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Injuries Reported in Rollover Accident on Highway 4 in Antioch
Crews with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a report of a rollover collision on SR-4 in the Antioch area on the morning of Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The car accident occurred around 7:50 a.m. on eastbound State Route 4 near Contra Loma Boulevard, officials said. Details...
Bicyclist run over, killed during Oakland shooting
The Oakland Police Department is conducting an investigation after a confrontation in Oakland left three people dead, including a bicyclist.
