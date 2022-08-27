OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A shooting Tuesday night on I-580 near Oakland injured a 9-year-old boy and caused the car he was riding in to crash, hurting the driver, the California Highway Patrol said.At 9:52 p.m., CHP dispatch received reports of a shooting between cars on eastbound I-580 near Fruitvale Avenue. Responding officers then connected with one of the vehicles, which had exited the freeway and crashed near the intersection of 35th Avenue and Brookdale Avenue in Oakland. In the car the driver, a woman, had been injured in the crash, and her 9-year-old passenger had been shot; he was sitting in the front passenger seat.Both had non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated.CHP officials said Wednesday that no motive had been determined nor did they have any suspects. If you or someone you know have information regarding this incident, please call the CHP Investigation Tipline at (707) 917-4491.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO