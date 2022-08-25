Read full article on original website
Kirby Smart on Jalon Walker: 'He's going to be a helluva player'
As UGA prepares for their week one opener versus Oregon, head coach Kirby Smart is focused on starting the season off on the right foot as they defend their National Championship. But this week Smart gave praise to his freshman linebacker Jalon Smith, speaking about how he’s been contributing to the Bulldog’s defense.
Ole Miss Week 1 Opponent Preview: Troy Trojans Defense
The Rebels will face the Trojans on Saturday with a brand new quarterback under center
