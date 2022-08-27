Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Tygers, Tigers renew rivalry at Arlin Field
MANSFIELD — It may not be either team’s longest-standing or fiercest rivalry, but it still carries weight in both Mansfield and Massillon. The Tyers and Tigers will meet for the 53rd time Friday night at Arlin Field. Massillon owns a lopsided 43-4-5 advantage in the all-time series and has won the past seven meetings dating to 1999.
richlandsource.com
Mogadore Field blankets Lodi Cloverleaf with swarming defensive effort
Mogadore Field didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Lodi Cloverleaf's attack in a virtuoso 3-0 performance at Lodi Cloverleaf High on August 30 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Recently on August 25 , Mogadore Field squared off with Alliance in a soccer game...
richlandsource.com
Ashland holds off Lexington in OCC soccer showdown
ASHLAND — Jayson Schneider was indoctrinated into north central Ohio’s fiercest soccer rivalry Tuesday night. A senior midfielder at Ashland, Schneider scored a first-half goal as the Arrows knocked off Lexington 3-2 in Ohio Cardinal Conference action at Ashland’s community soccer complex. GALLERY: Ashland vs. Lexington Boys...
richlandsource.com
Community rallies around Lucas football program after field vandalized
LUCAS — Lucas athletic director Taylor Iceman is more concerned about the future of Bob Wine Field than he is about what happened there last weekend. The Cubs' football field was vandalized early Saturday morning and a 21-year-old Lucas man was taken into custody later in the day in connection with the incident.
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Ashland vs. Lexington Boys Soccer
Ashland beat Lexington 3-2 in Ohio Cardinal Conference boys soccer action Tuesday at Ashland's community soccer complex. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
Your Radio Place
Ohio Controlling Board Approved $6 Million for Area Improvement Projects
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Monday, Senator Tim Schaffer announced that the Ohio Controlling Board has approved $6 million in funding for projects in Guernsey, Muskingum, and Fairfield. Salt Fork State Park is receiving $250,000 for the design phase of the planned Nature Center and the Ohio University of Zanesville is receiving $40,000 to replace the roof of Elson Hall.
WHIZ
Ohio Jobs and Family Services Update
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Ohio Jobs and Family Services provided an update in a meeting at the Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce Tuesday morning. Along with the ODJFS director, members of the Zanesville and Muskingum County government discussed the labor market and unemployment numbers, among other things. Business and...
richlandsource.com
Public invited to welcome home veterans Sept. 11 from Honor Bus trip
ONTARIO – The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is the location for the departure and arrival home of the Richland County Veterans Honor Bus trip. Members of the community are invited to welcome area veterans as they arrive home from Washington, D.C. on the night of Sept. 11 at Hawkins Corner located at 2131 Park Avenue West, Ontario. The Area Agency on Aging will track the veteran arrival time and will post on our Facebook page at facebook.com/aaa5ohio with updates.
Brooke County to be home of electric pontoon boat factory; Creates over 100 full-time jobs
(WTRF) Gov. Jim Justice announced today that Pure Watercraft, the leading direct-to-consumer provider of high-performance electric boats, has executed an agreement with the State of West Virginia to manufacture its electric pontoon boats in Beech Bottom, West Virginia. “This is truly an incredible day for West Virginia,” said Governor Jim Justice, “Pure Watercraft is a company right on […]
OSHA: 1 dead after Stark County chemical release
A 27-year-old man critically injured in a chemical release earlier this month at a Stark County facility has died, federal safety officials confirmed to FOX 8. Ray Sullivan, 27, of Waynesburg, a Republic Services worker, was one of five people affected by a release of hydrogen sulfide on Aug. 22 at the US Ecology facility along Central Avenue Southeast in the township.
Former Wheeling-Pitt Steel site to spur economic growth in Brooke County again
BROOKE COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF)-Beech Bottom is taking a big step towards turning the old Wheeling-Pitt Steel building into a major economic driver for the Valley again. Federal, state, and local leaders are re-purposing the site and with that comes new jobs and opportunities. “Not only is this particular announcement exciting. It’s exciting because I […]
7 kids injured after two school buses crash on Ohio Interstate; Names revealed
On August 29, 2022, at approximately 2:22pm, The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a report of a crash involving a passenger vehicle, two school buses, and two vans on Interstate 70 near Saint Clairsville. A 2017 Subaru and a 2019 Freightliner school bus were traveling eastbound on Interstate 70 and stopped due to an […]
richlandsource.com
Log Cabin Days set for Sept. 16 & 17 in Loudonville
LOUDONVILLE -- Shorter days, cooler temperatures and sweet apple cider usher in the fall season, and with it Log Cabin Days at Hochstetler Log Homes in Loudonville. Join in the family friendly fun Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17. One of the highlights of the event will be the log home tour, where visitors are able to go through up to 6 log homes and discover the casual, relaxing lifestyle that characterizes log home living.
5 vehicle crash on Ohio interstate involving 2 school buses, 2 medical transport vans and vehicle
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Both lanes of I-70 Eastbound are now back open after a crash involving two school buses, two medical transport vans and a vehicle. OSHP tells 7NEWS that the medical transport vans were not ambulances. They were carrying items for medical use. That crash happened at Mile Marker 219 in Belmont […]
whbc.com
Recent Fatal Crashes Raise Impaired Driving Conerns
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Just over a week ago, two Stark County residents were killed in separate head-on crashes. One of the accidents occurred in Wayne County. The two were struck by impaired drivers, according to law enforcement. 86-year-old Kenneth Russell was struck and killed in...
WYTV.com
Thousands of people lose power in the Valley
(WKBN)- Severe weather throughout the Valley has caused thousands of power outages Monday afternoon. According to First Energy’s website, over 2,300 people are without power in Mahoning County. Over 1,200 are from Boardman Township. Over 800 have lost power in Lawrence County, while over 200 people are without power...
WTRF
Residents across Ohio County without power Monday Evening
Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – Heavy rain and thunderstorms has resulted in power outages for areas of the Ohio Valley. This primarily included Ohio County, with about 1000 residents still without power as of 7:00 PM Monday evening. Around 1000 people or ~5% of the county are reported to...
whbc.com
Waynesburg Man Dead After Canton Township Industrial Accident
CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 27-year-old Waynesburg man badly injured in that accident at US Ecology in Canton Township last week has died. The township fire department had said that employee Ray Sullivan had suffered critical injuries in the leak of hydrogen sulfide at the Central Avenue SE facility last Monday.
West Virginia man turns himself in after hitting 7-year-old Weirton boy with motorcycle
UPDATE- Charges against White are leaving the scene of an accident after causing serious bodily harm and no operators license. (WTRF) Paul White has turned himself in, according to officials in Hancock County. The Weirton man turned himself in this morning to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office. The boy, Joey Green, who White hit on […]
Ohio police looking for missing 22-year-old
Police in Ohio are looking for a missing person. The Zanesville Police Department says they are looking for 22-year-old Christopher Black. Black was last seen around the Putnam Avenue area in Zanesville. Black was reported missing to police on August 22. Police say Black is approximately 6’0, 157 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. […]
