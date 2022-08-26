I am pleased to welcome everyone to Fall 2022 on Adelphi’s campuses to continue our 126-year tradition of student success. This academic year marks the launch of our Momentum 2 strategic plan, which will guide our University through 2027 with increasingly innovative goals. Our mission to transform the lives of our students is the core ambition that leads Adelphi forward, and we are strengthening our focus on inclusivity, community service and collaboration. I am grateful for the more than 1,400 students, faculty and staff who joined in thoughtful discussions to develop Momentum 2.

GARDEN CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO