Garden City, NY

Welcome to Fall 2022 at Adelphi

I am pleased to welcome everyone to Fall 2022 on Adelphi’s campuses to continue our 126-year tradition of student success. This academic year marks the launch of our Momentum 2 strategic plan, which will guide our University through 2027 with increasingly innovative goals. Our mission to transform the lives of our students is the core ambition that leads Adelphi forward, and we are strengthening our focus on inclusivity, community service and collaboration. I am grateful for the more than 1,400 students, faculty and staff who joined in thoughtful discussions to develop Momentum 2.
Building a Culture of Giving Back—From Day One

Most colleges have programs to get incoming first-year students acquainted with the campus. Adelphi takes that idea one step farther with a program that gets new students acquainted with the University's commitment to serving the surrounding community. The University’s First-Year Community Action Program (FCAP) brings students to campus a week...
GARDEN CITY, NY

