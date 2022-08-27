Art was a 1967 graduate of Sheridan High School. During his younger years he had a real love for farming, assisting both Davis Farms, as well as Dave Glunt, with their farm operations. Eventually, the call to serve his country came, and Art quickly found himself in the United States Army. Being deployed to a combat infantry unit in Vietnam gave him a great sense of pride that he was doing everything he could for his country. His time spent in a forward unit also earned him a Purple Heart. After returning home, Art proudly continued to serve his country for many more years through the United States Air Force.

