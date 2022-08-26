ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holton, KS

WIBW

Commissioners approved requests for DOC program and a 21-acre property

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Board of Commissioners approved two measures Monday, August 29, for the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections and one company’s rezoning request. Commissioners approved the extension of a work training program through the Department of Corrections for another two years. The extension was...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Calamar senior apartment project resumes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 News is on your side as the work continues over at Kanza Park off I-70 and Macvicar, where for nearly two years, people have been wondering about the unfinished senior apartments. Now people are seeing something new at the construction site for a senior apartment...
TOPEKA, KS
holtonrecorder.net

Max Hollander 1937-2022

Max LeRoy Hollander, 85, Topeka, passed away at the Legend at Capital Ridge on Aug. 26, 2022, in Topeka. Max was born March 11, 1937, in Mayetta, the son of Joseph Franklin and Louise Christine (Wagner) Hollander. He grew up in Whiting and graduated from Whiting High School in 1955.
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas Business
WIBW

Ogden man out $2.6K+ after substance poured in oil reservoir, bike damaged

OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ogden man is out more than $2,600 after someone poured an unknown substance in his motorcycle’s oil reservoir and damaged it. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, officers were called to the 200 block of Seventh St. in Ogden with reports of criminal damage to property.
OGDEN, KS
WIBW

Kansas Cold Cases: Glenna Bullard

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Glenna Bullard loved to have fun, and loved her family. “Glenna was a very lively person,” her sister-in-law Jennifer Fields recalls. “She was caring and always tried to help out wherever she could.”. Glenna, who was 38 years old, had moved from Texas to...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Single-vehicle crash east of Topeka on US-40

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of US-40 and SE Shadden in Tecumseh Monday morning. According to Shawnee County Dispatch, no lanes are closed but drivers are encouraged to use caution.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Deputies respond to motorcycle accident

According to the Geary County Sheriff's Department, Deputies responded to U.S. 77 Highway at mile marker 149 early Saturday evening for a single vehicle accident. Erwin R. Sender, Louisville, KS was northbound on a 2006 Harley Davidson. Sender lost control of the motorcycle while maneuvering a curve. Sender was transported to Geary Community Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

2 Kansas students, 5 others accepted to K-State as high school seniors

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two students from Kansas and five others from around the nation have been admitted to K-State’s College of Veterinary Medicine as high school seniors through its Early Admission Program. Kansas State University says on Monday, Aug. 29, the College of Veterinary Medicine announced its new...
MANHATTAN, KS
tkmagazine.com

Topeka Chamber PAC Announces 2022 Candidate Endorsements

The Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce PAC announced its endorsements of candidates for the 2022 Legislative and County Commission elections. The Chamber PAC Board offered to interview every candidate for the Shawnee County House Legislative seats and for Shawnee County Commission. Based upon those interviews, the PAC is endorsing those candidates whose positions on such priorities as workforce development, transportation infrastructure, economic development and healthcare best align with the Topeka Chamber of Commerce’s public policy objectives.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Crews attempt to pull SUV out of ravine after driver crashes along Highway 40

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews attempted to pull an SUV out of a ravine behind an old Topeka strip club after the driver failed to negotiate a curve on Highway 40. Officials at the scene told 13 NEWS that a vehicle had failed to negotiate the curve at Highway 40 and Shadden Rd. when it went into a ravine around 8 a.m. near Topeka on Monday morning, Aug. 29.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

$4K in damage done to Manhattan woman’s keyed car

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are looking for the person responsible for about $4,000 in damages after a woman’s car was keyed. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, officers were called to a home in the 700 block of Griffith Dr. in Manhattan with reports of criminal damage to property.
MANHATTAN, KS
University Daily Kansan

The Oread Hotel has been bought up by a private-equity firm

KSL Capital Partners has acquired the iconic Oread hotel as their first investment in the Midwest, the Denver-based company announced on Aug. 18. The Oread is located adjacent to the Kansas Memorial Union and is regarded as a landmark building for the University of Kansas and Lawrence. It currently houses 99 rooms and nine condominiums.
LAWRENCE, KS
holtonrecorder.net

Janice Shafer 1938-2022

Janice Shafer, 84, formerly of Hoyt, died Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 at Medicalodges Jackson County in Holton. She was born Aug. 12, 1938, in Topeka, the daughter of John and Bertha Davidson Rogers. Mrs. Shafer had worked as a custodian for several schools and hospitals. She was of the Catholic...
HOYT, KS
JC Post

Kansas City-area woman sentenced for killing her boyfriend

KANSAS CITY—A Kansas City-area woman was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison for the fatal shooting in July 2021 of her boyfriend, Ryan Wheeler, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. A Jackson County judge sentenced 27-year-old Katie L. Black to 17 years after she pleaded guilty...
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Three Topeka men arrested for aggravated robbery Saturday afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three Topeka men were arrested Saturday after TPD officers responded to a report of an aggravated robbery. On Saturday just before 4:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 800 block of SE 15th St. As a result of the investigation, three Topeka men were arrested for aggravated robbery.
TOPEKA, KS

