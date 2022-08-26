The Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce PAC announced its endorsements of candidates for the 2022 Legislative and County Commission elections. The Chamber PAC Board offered to interview every candidate for the Shawnee County House Legislative seats and for Shawnee County Commission. Based upon those interviews, the PAC is endorsing those candidates whose positions on such priorities as workforce development, transportation infrastructure, economic development and healthcare best align with the Topeka Chamber of Commerce’s public policy objectives.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO