WIBW
Commissioners approved requests for DOC program and a 21-acre property
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Board of Commissioners approved two measures Monday, August 29, for the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections and one company’s rezoning request. Commissioners approved the extension of a work training program through the Department of Corrections for another two years. The extension was...
LJWORLD
While Lawrence has decided against funding Wakarusa Drive extension, Douglas County seems poised to go solo
While City of Lawrence leaders this past weekshied away from contributing funding to extend Wakarusa Drive south of Lawrence and to build a bridge over the Wakarusa River, Douglas County still seems poised to move forward. The issue wasn’t on the agenda when the Douglas County Commission met a day...
WIBW
Calamar senior apartment project resumes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 News is on your side as the work continues over at Kanza Park off I-70 and Macvicar, where for nearly two years, people have been wondering about the unfinished senior apartments. Now people are seeing something new at the construction site for a senior apartment...
holtonrecorder.net
Max Hollander 1937-2022
Max LeRoy Hollander, 85, Topeka, passed away at the Legend at Capital Ridge on Aug. 26, 2022, in Topeka. Max was born March 11, 1937, in Mayetta, the son of Joseph Franklin and Louise Christine (Wagner) Hollander. He grew up in Whiting and graduated from Whiting High School in 1955.
WIBW
Ogden man out $2.6K+ after substance poured in oil reservoir, bike damaged
OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ogden man is out more than $2,600 after someone poured an unknown substance in his motorcycle’s oil reservoir and damaged it. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, officers were called to the 200 block of Seventh St. in Ogden with reports of criminal damage to property.
WIBW
Kansas Cold Cases: Glenna Bullard
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Glenna Bullard loved to have fun, and loved her family. “Glenna was a very lively person,” her sister-in-law Jennifer Fields recalls. “She was caring and always tried to help out wherever she could.”. Glenna, who was 38 years old, had moved from Texas to...
Single-vehicle crash east of Topeka on US-40
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of US-40 and SE Shadden in Tecumseh Monday morning. According to Shawnee County Dispatch, no lanes are closed but drivers are encouraged to use caution.
Deputies respond to motorcycle accident
According to the Geary County Sheriff's Department, Deputies responded to U.S. 77 Highway at mile marker 149 early Saturday evening for a single vehicle accident. Erwin R. Sender, Louisville, KS was northbound on a 2006 Harley Davidson. Sender lost control of the motorcycle while maneuvering a curve. Sender was transported to Geary Community Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
WIBW
2 Kansas students, 5 others accepted to K-State as high school seniors
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two students from Kansas and five others from around the nation have been admitted to K-State’s College of Veterinary Medicine as high school seniors through its Early Admission Program. Kansas State University says on Monday, Aug. 29, the College of Veterinary Medicine announced its new...
tkmagazine.com
Topeka Chamber PAC Announces 2022 Candidate Endorsements
The Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce PAC announced its endorsements of candidates for the 2022 Legislative and County Commission elections. The Chamber PAC Board offered to interview every candidate for the Shawnee County House Legislative seats and for Shawnee County Commission. Based upon those interviews, the PAC is endorsing those candidates whose positions on such priorities as workforce development, transportation infrastructure, economic development and healthcare best align with the Topeka Chamber of Commerce’s public policy objectives.
WIBW
Crews attempt to pull SUV out of ravine after driver crashes along Highway 40
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews attempted to pull an SUV out of a ravine behind an old Topeka strip club after the driver failed to negotiate a curve on Highway 40. Officials at the scene told 13 NEWS that a vehicle had failed to negotiate the curve at Highway 40 and Shadden Rd. when it went into a ravine around 8 a.m. near Topeka on Monday morning, Aug. 29.
WIBW
$4K in damage done to Manhattan woman’s keyed car
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are looking for the person responsible for about $4,000 in damages after a woman’s car was keyed. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, officers were called to a home in the 700 block of Griffith Dr. in Manhattan with reports of criminal damage to property.
University Daily Kansan
The Oread Hotel has been bought up by a private-equity firm
KSL Capital Partners has acquired the iconic Oread hotel as their first investment in the Midwest, the Denver-based company announced on Aug. 18. The Oread is located adjacent to the Kansas Memorial Union and is regarded as a landmark building for the University of Kansas and Lawrence. It currently houses 99 rooms and nine condominiums.
WIBW
Manhattan woman hospitalized after punched, strangled, not allowed to call 911
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman was hospitalized after a man punched her, strangled her and would not let her call 911. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, officers were called to a home in Manhattan with reports of domestic battery.
This Kansas university ranks as part of The Princeton Review’s ‘The Best 388 Colleges’
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas State University ranks as part of The Princeton Review’s “The Best 388 Colleges: 2023 Edition is here.” The Princeton Review states, “Our latest edition brings together survey results from over 160,000 students across the country to find out what they love the most about these schools in everything from financial […]
holtonrecorder.net
Janice Shafer 1938-2022
Janice Shafer, 84, formerly of Hoyt, died Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 at Medicalodges Jackson County in Holton. She was born Aug. 12, 1938, in Topeka, the daughter of John and Bertha Davidson Rogers. Mrs. Shafer had worked as a custodian for several schools and hospitals. She was of the Catholic...
Woman jailed for alleged violent incident at Kansas home
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman for a violent incident at a home in Atchison. On August 26, police arrested 34-year-old Melinda M. Page of Atchison, in the 1200 Block of Kansas Avenue, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He remains jailed on requested charges of...
Kansas City-area woman sentenced for killing her boyfriend
KANSAS CITY—A Kansas City-area woman was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison for the fatal shooting in July 2021 of her boyfriend, Ryan Wheeler, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. A Jackson County judge sentenced 27-year-old Katie L. Black to 17 years after she pleaded guilty...
WIBW
Three Topeka men arrested for aggravated robbery Saturday afternoon
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three Topeka men were arrested Saturday after TPD officers responded to a report of an aggravated robbery. On Saturday just before 4:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 800 block of SE 15th St. As a result of the investigation, three Topeka men were arrested for aggravated robbery.
Kan. homeowner's camera caught women stealing packages
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects who were captured after prompt action by a citizen to notify the sheriff's department that a crime had just occurred. On August 26, a homeowners surveillance camera caught a package theft at a home in the 2300 Block of SW...
