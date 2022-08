COLUMBUS, Ohio – A near-historic six-stroke advantage went down to two, but David Lingmerth still stood atop the leaderboard following the third round of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship. Lingmerth carded an even-par 71 and finally fell off record-shattering pace at Ohio State University Golf Club’s Scarlet Course, as he finished one stroke shy of the 54-hole tournament scoring record of 15-under 198 established by Stephan Jaeger and Vince Whaley last year.

