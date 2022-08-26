Read full article on original website
Related
Scientists accidentally discover a material that can ‘remember’ like a brain
Scientists have discovered the first-ever physical material capable of “remembering” its entire history of physical stimuli, similar to that of a brain.The team from the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) in Switzerland stumbled upon the remarkable property while researching phase transitions of vanadium dioxide (VO2), a compound used in electronics.PhD student Mohammad Samizadeh Nikoo was attempting to figure out how long it takes for VO2 to transition from one state to another, but soon realised that something never before seen was happening when an electric current was applied.“The current moved across the material, following a path until it exited...
The Weather Channel
Climate Change Is Making Sharks Walk on Land and Scientists Have Managed to Capture It on Tape
What if we told you that the chances of getting attacked by a shark on land would be slim, but never zero!?. It was just a regular day of observing and recording sharks for the researchers of the Florida Atlantic University on May 3. Except, as night fell, they came across something truly extraordinary: a walking shark!
Phys.org
Study of 300-million-year-old feces finds meat on the menu
Curtin researchers have analyzed organic molecules preserved within 306-million-year-old fossilized animal feces (coprolite) and unlocked a wealth of information about the diets of long-extinct animals and prehistoric ecosystems. Their study is published in Biology. Lead author Ph.D. student Madison Tripp from Curtin's WA-Organic and Isotope Geochemistry Center (WA-OIGC) said the...
Medical News Today
Why heat makes you tired, according to science
A recent study suggests that the desire for a mid-afternoon nap could be biologically determined and affected by external temperatures. Northwestern University scientists discovered that the fruit fly is “pre-programmed” to rest in the middle of the day. They are the first to find “absolute heat receptors” in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Smithonian
Scientists Bring Cells in Dead Pigs Back to Life
The pigs had been dead an hour when researchers at Yale University circulated a nutrient-rich fluid through their bodies. After six hours, some cells in the pigs’ organs showed signs of functioning again. Cellular activity returned to places in their hearts, livers, kidneys and brains. The pigs were not brought back to life–they didn’t display any brain activity that could be interpreted as the animals regaining consciousness, reports Nature News’ Max Kozlov. But the findings, which were published last week in the journal Nature, challenge the notion that cardiac death can’t be reversed, according to Wired.
Futurity
Coating keeps killing viruses and bacteria for months
There may soon be a new weapon in our centuries-old battle against germs: the first durable coating that can quickly kill bacteria and viruses and keep on killing them for months at a time. As reported in the journal Matter, the coating proved deadly to SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes...
Water Can Separate Into 2 Different Liquids. We Just Got Closer to Knowing Why
The dazzling beauty of a snowflake is testament to the amazing shapes water can form below freezing point. Placed under pressure, the elegant dance of the H2O molecule contorts into something bizarre at super chilly temperatures, virtually tying themselves in knots to avoid transforming into ice. Researchers from the University...
Food Beast
Scientists Have Discovered How To Recycle Wind Turbines Into Gummy Bears
From beer made using recycled sewage to seaweed transformed into bacon, the world of food and its burgeoning relationship with sustainability is ever-evolving. One of the latest unique and innovative approaches brimming with potential comes from scientists at Michigan State University. Inspired by the concept of a circular economy, which...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phys.org
Research team investigates the caterpillar-like bacteria crawling in our mouths
Likely to survive in the oral cavity, bacteria have evolved to divide along their longitudinal axis without parting from one another. A research team co-led by environmental cell biologist Silvia Bulgheresi from the University of Vienna and microbial geneticist Frédéric Veyrier from the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS) has just published their new insights in Nature Communications. In their work, they described the division mode of these caterpillar-like bacteria and their evolution from a rod-shaped ancestor. They propose to establish Neisseriaceae oral bacteria as new model organisms that could help pinpoint new antimicrobial targets.
studyfinds.org
It’s not just humans — dolphins form large social groups to chase females
BRISTOL, United Kingdom — Cooperation between different alliances or groups of people is a hallmark of human civilization. Now, researchers from the University of Bristol have found that dolphins form the largest and most intricate social networks in the animal kingdom. To what end? To help males court females.
Scientists turn crabs into biodegradable batteries
Scientists have created a novel type of biodegradable battery made from the shells of crabs, which they claim is a viable option for storing power from large-scale wind and solar sources.A team from the University of Maryland in the US discovered that the electrolyte for a zinc battery could be made using chitosan, a derivative of the product chitin. This material is found in everything from fungi to squids, but the most abundant source is the exoskeleton of crustaceans and is easily obtained from seafood waste.Using chitosan for the electrolyte means roughly two thirds of the battery can be broken...
studyfinds.org
Historic heat: Fossilized trees in Siberia reveal it’s never been hotter in 7,000 years
YEKATERINBURG, Russia — 2022 is going down as one of the hottest summers to date. As the planet warms up, scorching heatwaves have caused unprecedented high temperatures. Now, a new study examining the climate in Western Siberia reveals that the warmest summers in the past 7,000 years are happening right now.
A supercharged dishwasher using heated steam could kill bacteria in 25 seconds
German researchers have modeled the workings of a new dishwasher system that uses superheated steam, and it can kill bacteria in just 25 seconds, New Scientist reported. To many, it may seem strange that researchers in a high-tech laboratory in Germany are trying to figure out the workings of a new type of dishwasher. Although scientists are often interested in discovering new things, such as sub-atomic particles or new celestial bodies in space or treating an incurable disease, some are also keen on solving day-to-day problems.
Fast Company
This bubble bench purifies local air with 120 liters of algae water
It is green, it is slimy, and it produces a staggering 70% of oxygen in the atmosphere. Algae may not be the most glamorous of plants, but it uses photosynthesis to absorb carbon dioxide and produce oxygen, which makes it an ideal candidate material for purifying air. Now, one designer thinks it could be used to make pollution-fighting street furniture.
studyfinds.org
A priceless layer of diamonds may be hiding near the Earth’s core!
TEMPE, Ariz. — A layer of diamonds may be sitting near the Earth’s core, according to a new study. Scientists at Arizona State University say the heat and pressure at the planet’s core-mantle boundary could be creating an amazing fortune in diamonds deep below the surface. The...
Are We Living In A Simulation?
Could life be simulated, and are we living in one built by a more advanced civilization? Experts believe this could be our reality. In 2003, Nick Bostrom gave his hypothesis in the Philosophical Quarterly, believing that the universe and life are a simulation. When it comes to the simulation hypothesis, it provokes the most opinion in the scientific and even popular culture community. Social media giant and pop tech billionaire Elon Musk believes life is just a simulation. Musk bases this opinion on the statistics, meaning he believes there is a higher chance of us being in a simulation compared to this being reality. Based on recent scientific papers using the simulation hypothesis as their foundation, living in a simulation maybe 50-50 chances.
How It Works issue 168: Discover 7 Wonders of the modern world
A cathedral over 140 years in the making, a molecule magnified by 165 billion times, a tower with a 660,000-kilo golden heart and more.
sciencealert.com
Researchers Say They've Found A New, Better Way For Humans to Use Numbers
When asked to write the numbers from one to ten in a sequence, how do you order them? Horizontally? Vertically? Left to right? Top to bottom? Would you place them randomly?. It has been often been assumed, and taught in schools in Western countries, that the 'correct' ordering of numbers is from left to right (1, 2, 3, 4…) rather than right to left (10, 9, 8, 7…).
technologynetworks.com
Did the Human Brain Shrink 3,000 Years Ago?
Did the 12th century B.C.E. — a time when humans were forging great empires and developing new forms of written text — coincide with an evolutionary reduction in brain size? Think again, says a UNLV-led team of researchers who refute a hypothesis that’s growing increasingly popular among the science community.
The Next Web
Researchers in Italy and Germany unveil neuromorphic approach to robotics
Scientists have tapped neuromorphic computing to keep robots learning about new objects after they’ve been deployed. For the uninitiated, neuromorphic computing replicates the neural structure of the human brain to create algorithms that can deal with the uncertainties of the natural world. Intel Labs has developed one of the...
Comments / 0