Shepherdsville, KY

Wave 3

Cats will be without Rodriguez for season opener

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UK head coach Mark Stoops was tight lipped on Monday, but leading rusher Chris Rodriguez was not on the depth chart for Saturday nights season opener against Miami (Ohio). “When I have something to say, we’ll say it,” Stoops said at his weekly news conference. “I...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville, KY
Kentucky Football
Kentucky Sports
wdrb.com

7 people shot near Lexington baseball stadium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating a shooting near Wild Health Field after multiple people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning, according to a report from Lex 18. A shots fired call came in just before 2 a.m. at 207 Legends Lane, the address for the baseball...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Better Business Bureau in Louisville moving locations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) serving Louisville, Southern Indiana and Western Kentucky has moved from its downtown location after 70 years. The organization hosted a ribbon cutting for the new office space Wednesday. According to the release, the organizations 6,600 square foot building’s construction has wrapped...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Fall classes starting at Waterfront Botanical Gardens

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Waterfront Botanical Gardens are excited about the fall and are offering classes for kids and adults to celebrate!. There are fun activities from September through December. One of the first for the kids is a Homegrown Veggie Art class. They can learn about all sorts...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

String of copper thefts leave 500 interstate lights dark in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A recent string of copper metal thefts has left over 500 poles dark on interstates, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said Wednesday. Now, state officials are calling on the public to help catch the culprits and prevent future theft. What You Need To Know. KYTC officials are...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

KY Science Center bringing STEAM carts to two elementary schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two lucky elementary schools are getting special carts to help students learn more in the advanced field of science. According to the Kentucky Science Center, the science center has partnered up with Toyota Kentucky to bring Maker-Place STEAM carts to Zachary Taylor Elementary in Jefferson County and Southern Elementary in Scott County.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

$2,500 reward to catch copper wire thieves on Kentucky highways

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville highways are left in the dark after a string of copper wire thefts from lighting poles, over 500 poles are no longer functioning. Officials say they need help catching the culprits. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is offering a $2,500 reward for information that will help...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

UofL Health surgeons first in Ky. to perform brain tumor procedure using new radiation tech

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A team of UofL Health neurosurgeons became the first in Kentucky to perform a successful brain tumor surgery using new radiation technology. GammaTile Therapy is a new FDA-cleared, Surgically Targeted Radiation Therapy, designed to delay tumor regrowth for patients with brain tumors while protecting healthy brain tissue, according to the University of Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Watching Out for You: September discounts, road safety

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Right now might be a good time to pay attention to sales notifications in your email inbox. Also, now is the time to make sure your car is in shape if you’re traveling over the holiday weekend. Watch the full report above.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

‘Boo at the Zoo’ returns to Louisville Zoo this October

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo is bringing back it’s “merry, not scary” annual Halloween event this October. “Boo at the Zoo” will be returning for its 41st year, running Thursday through Sunday nights starting at 5 p.m. in Oct., according to the Louisville Zoo.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Driver hospitalized after semi overturns near McNeely Lake

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a semi truck overturns on a road near McNeely Lake, south of the Highview neighborhood, on Wednesday evening. Around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to the intersection of Cooper Chapel Road and Pennsylvania Run Road on reports of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Motorcyclists question Louisville road safety after recent fatalities

A Jeffersonville funeral director is facing charges after decomposing bodies were found inside his business. Mother claims daughter being unfairly labeled ‘bully’ after JCPS bus incident. Updated: 1 hour ago. A Jefferson County Public School mother believes her daughter is being unfairly labeled as a bully after last...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man found shot in vehicle Louisville's Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found shot inside a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Louisville's Russell neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD First Division responded to the shooting on West Chestnut and 11th streets around 4:30 p.m., according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. The man, who age is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Barry’s Cheesesteaks and More moving to Valley Station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A locally-owned cheesesteak restaurant in Old Louisville will be relocating. Barry’s Cheesesteaks, currently located at 1161 South 2nd Street, will be moving to a new location at 5408 Valley Station Road, according to a post by owner Barry Washington. Washington said there were building and...
LOUISVILLE, KY

