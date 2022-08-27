Read full article on original website
Trucker Charged in 2021 Deadly Pile-Up Crash Near Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County prosecutors have charged a Tennessee truck-driver for his role in a deadly chain-reaction crash that happened near Rochester in December 2021. The criminal complaint filed Tuesday says the six-vehicle pile-up started on Hwy. 52 north between Pine Island and Oronoco when one semi-truck rear-ended...
Popular Rochester Restaurant Opening New Place in Wisconsin
A Rochester, Minnesota business that's been open for six years just excitedly announced that they are expanding!. Rochester Restaurant Announces Exciting Expansion in Wisconsin. I love seeing happy news on Facebook and one of Rochester's favorite downtown restaurants just shared some amazing news that's making a ton of people smile...in...
Catalytic Converters Reported Stolen from Rochester Business
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police responded to the report of four catalytic converters being stolen from a Rochester business Tuesday. Police say the car parts were taken off of four Ford Econoline buses parked at a business in northwest Rochester. The converters are believed to have been ripped off sometime during the previous night.
Vehicle Strikes Pedestrian Near Downtown Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police are investigating a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle that occurred at an intersection near St. Mary’s hospital Monday morning. A police spokesperson said the driver, described as a 29-year-old St. Charles man, was making a left turn from eastbound 2nd St....
Southern Minnesota man sentenced for marijuana in North Iowa
MASON CITY, Iowa – An Albert Lea man pleads guilty to getting caught with marijuana in Cerro Gordo County. Andrew Clinton Wederath Faulkner, 38, has been sentenced to two days in jail, with credit for time served, and one year of supervised probation. Faulkner must also complete all recommended substance abuse treatment.
The Most Famous Person To Come From Every Minnesota City and Town
Have you ever wondered who the most famous to come from your hometown is? A geographer named Topi Tjukanov developed an interactive map that allows you to find out and see the most notable person in each city in Minnesota. The map is very easy to use and it's fun...
Charges: Speeds Reached 100 mph During Pursuit of Rochester Burglary Suspects
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two men accused of burglarizing a Rochester apartment complex construction site then leading officers on a chase that ended Byron early Saturday morning were arraigned in Olmsted County Court Monday. 37-year-old Kyle Felter of Oronoco and 31-year-old Taylor Suchla of Rochester each face a charge of...
"Lot 31" Pop Up Market Opens Today in Rochester
The public is invited to the outdoor events each Wednesday to enjoy local restaurants while shopping local vendors and listening to music. See today's featured vendors and restaurants below. "It's a Whimsical Life" will be in the Threshold Arts tent today starting at 11:00 AM. Stop by to learn how...
Free Paranormal Conference Coming To Wisconsin In October
Things are about to get spooky! Not only is October right around the corner but a free and very freaky event is coming to Wisconsin just in time for spooky season. There was another spooky event that took place in Wisconsin over the summer! It was UFO Days in Elmwood, Wisconsin. Prior to writing about the event, I had never heard of it but apparently, it is a pretty big deal!
Timeline for Project Along Busy Rochester Street Modified
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Public Works is modifying the timeline for the RPU Duct Bank/ Street Reconstruction Project at the intersection of 9th St. Southeast and Broadway Ave. South. The moratorium on turns at the intersection, originally set to end on Monday, has been extended until Tuesday. A news...
Outdoor Concert Set For Mayo Park In Rochester Canceled
If you were looking forward to seeing this concert set for Mayo Park in Rochester this fall, you're out of luck-- because it has now been canceled. It was back in late February that we'd heard about a stop here in Rah-Rah-Rochester that Jon Pardi and his 'Ain't Always The Cowboy' Tour was going to make. In fact, here's exactly what we said back then:
Closure Planned Monday for Olmsted County Road
Dover, MN (KROC-AM News)- Part of a road in rural Olmsted County is scheduled to close on Monday. A news release from Olmsted County Public Works says crews will shut down County Rd. 142 from 19th Ave. Southeast to West Ave to replace a culver and work on the ditch. The closed stretch is between Dover and St. Charles.
Authorities Pursue Abduction Suspect Throughout SE Minnesota (Update)
Update 8/28 12:30 p.m. Cannon Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minneapolis man is in custody for false imprisonment and for fleeing multiple law enforcement agencies in southeast Minnesota. A news release from the Cannon Falls Police Department says officers responded to Casey’s General Store around 10:45 a.m. Saturday on the...
Minnesota Man Severely Burned in House Explosion
Crystal, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in a Minneapolis suburb are working to determine what caused a house explosion yesterday afternoon. The Crystal Police Department says the explosion was reported shortly after 12 noon in a residential neighborhood located just east of the Crystal Airport. The responding police officers and firefighters found a man suffering from severe burns inside the home.
Southern Minnesota Woman Critically Injured When Struck by SUV
Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News) - A woman was severely injured Monday evening when she was struck by a vehicle in Lakeville. The Lakeville Police Department says the 46-year-old woman was walking across a road around 7:20 PM when she was struck by an SUV. The driver remained at the scene and is been cooperating with the investigation.
Police Shoot Dog Attacking Minnesota Family
Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Hastings shot a dog that was reportedly attacking its owners Tuesday evening. A news release from the Hastings Police Department indicates officers responded to a residence around 5:30 p.m. after receiving an emergency call from a juvenile stating the family dog was attacking her mother. The release indicates officers forced their way into the home and had no choice but to shoot the dog, believing it was the only way to save the homeowner’s life.
Rochester Felon Indicted For Federal Firearm Violation
Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - A federal grand jury has returned an indictment against a Rochester man for possession of a firearm as a felon. U.S Attorney Andrew Luger said 49-year-old Marcus Jackson was found in possession of a pistol in May 2022. Because Jackson has multiple prior felony convictions in three Minnesota counties, including Olmsted, he is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition at any time.
Best Places to Go Thrifting in Minnesota That Aren’t Goodwill
Today is National Secondhand Wardrobe Day today, and in celebration, I want to share the best places to go thrifting in Minnesota. Thrifting has become so popular recently and for a good reason because the clothing industry is the 2nd biggest polluter of our world, so here are just some that I wanted to include. The majority of these places are thrift stores you can also donate to, or our non-profits because giving back is important, especially now.
Complaint Over Sandwich Size Causes Fight at Rochester Restaurant
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A complaint over the size of a sandwich served at Rochester restaurant led to a fight and charges last week. Prosecutors say multiple videos show 39-year-old Vanessa Wright striking an employee with a gift-card holder, employees pushing her out the store and Wright coming back in to continue the altercation. Wright can also be heard saying she was going to “beat” one of the employees, according to the criminal complaint.
Minnesota Motorcycle Crash Kills Driver and Passenger
Woodbury, MN (KROC-AM News)- A motorcycle roll-over crash in the Twin Cities is responsible for claiming the lives of the driver and passenger. The State Patrol’s accident report says 41-year-old Brandon Mckeon was driving the motorcycle north on Hwy. 61 near Woodbury with his passenger 41-year-old Kecia Mckeon around 6:30 p.m. Friday. The report says the motorcycle then exited 61 on a ramp to I-494 when it lost control, veered off the roadway, rolled and came to rest in a grass median.
