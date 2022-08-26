Read full article on original website
Local Restaurant Closing After 18 YearsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Closes After Almost 40 YearsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Places that Remind You of the 80s in Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Popular Coffee Chain Opening New Drive-ThroughGreyson FTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Hit With 8 Major Health ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
kjzz.org
How the killing of a Pima County constable could lead to reforms in the eviction process
Rapidly-rising rents and the effects of the pandemic on job opportunities and employment stability are two of the most vital factors in the eviction crisis many communities across the country are facing. In Pima County specifically, the job of serving eviction notices falls to constables. On Aug. 25, Constable Deborah...
KOLD-TV
Family of Pima County constable killed in the line of duty speaks out
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay was shot and killed in the line of duty Thursday, Aug. 25. She was serving an eviction notice at Lind Commons Apartments with apartment manager Angela Fox-Heath. The tenant, Gavin Lee Stansell shot and killed them, his neighbor and then turned the gun on himself.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
UPDATE: University of Arizona Police identify and charge man accused of carrying weapon on campus
The University of Arizona Police Department on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Tucson, Arizona. Nearly a week after the University of Arizona Police Department detained a male suspected to have been carrying a gun on the school's main campus, UAPD identified and charged the suspect. According to a UAPD media...
KTAR.com
7-year-old student in 2nd grade caught with guns, ammunition at Arizona school
PHOENIX – A 7-year-old second grade student was caught with guns and ammunition at a southern Arizona school on Monday, authorities said. The incident occurred at Cochise Elementary School in Cochise, Arizona, according to a social media post by the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies who met with...
KOLD-TV
Man accused of attacking firefighter in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is in custody after allegedly assaulting a Tucson firefighter this past weekend. The Tucson Police Department confirmed Adam Fernando Rivas, 39, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault. The TPD said the assault happened Sunday, Aug. 28, near South Sixth Avenue...
L.A. Weekly
Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash on West Grant Road [Tucson, AZ]
Motorcyclist Fatally Injured in Deadly Collision near North Silverbell Road. Police responded to the scene around 8:00 p.m., near North Silverbell Road on August 26th. According to reports, the male victim was riding a homemade motorcycle when the driver of a vehicle hit him. However, further circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.
Country singer Luke Bell found dead in Tucson at 32, police say
TUCSON, Ariz. — Police in Tucson, Arizona, have confirmed that country singer-songwriter Luke Bell has been found dead, more than a week after he went missing. According to KOLD-TV, police said Bell’s body was found Monday in the 5500 block of East Grant Road. He was 32. Tuesday’s...
Mom Who Let Her 7-Year-Old Play at the Park Will Not Be Added to Arizona's Unfit Parent Registry
Last week, a Maricopa County Superior Court judge temporarily blocked the state of Arizona from adding a Tucson mother to the state's list of unfit parents. Sarra, whose full name is withheld to protect her privacy, was arrested for alleged child endangerment in 2020 after allowing her 7-year-old son and his 5-year-old friend to play at the park while she ran an errand. Reason's Robby Soave covered her story here.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona CBP agents seize enough fentanyl to kill 42 million people in latest border drug bust
GILA BEND, Ariz. - U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized an estimated $4.3 million worth of fentanyl pills on Wednesday evening. The seizure happened in the Tucson, Arizona Sector when agents conducted a vehicle stop on a white Chevy Equinox and observed several duffel bags in the car, according to a press release. Agents also noticed that the female driver was "noticeably nervous as she was questioned." Another female was in the car, and both are U.S. citizens, according to officials.
Police arrest woman suspected of going into man's trailer and shooting him
The Tucson Police Department has arrested a woman who they believe shot a man in his own trailer on West Kelso Street between North Balboa Avenue and North Castro Avenue.
KOLD-TV
Court documents expose what led up to the Catalina murder
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For the past two months, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department has been investigating the motive behind a murder in Black Horse Park in a Catalina neighborhood. A total of six suspects have been caught and now charged with the murder of 16-year-old James...
KOLD-TV
One injured in shooting in downtown Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was injured in a shooting in downtown Tucson late Sunday, Aug. 28. The Tucson Police Department said it happened near Congress Street and Scott Avenue. The man suffered injuries that are not life-threatening, according to the TPD. No suspects were in custody...
KOLD-TV
Attorney General files lawsuit against Tucson over COVID-19 vaccination requirements
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Attorney General’s Office filed a civil rights lawsuit against the city of Tucson over its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirements and related conduct. The AGO alleges the city violated Arizona law and discriminated against Tucson employees who requested religious accommodations or disability-based medical exemptions to Tucson’s vaccine mandate.
Police: Man on homemade motorcycle killed in hit-and-run accident
Tucson police investigated a deadly crash Friday. Police say the wreck happened at 8 p.m. Aug. 26 in the 2100 block of West Grant Road.
39 year old man arrested for attacking Firefighter
The Tucson Police Department has confirmed that 39-year-old Adam Rivas is being booked into Pima County Jail on Aggravated Assault charges.
KOLD-TV
Woman charged with fatally shooting man in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 35-year-old woman is facing charges after she allegedly shot and killed a man in Tucson on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The Tucson Police Department said Cypriana Alcantar was arrested in the 2800 block of North Oracle Road. Alcantar, who is being held on a $1 million bond, is facing first-degree and prohibited possession charges.
TPD: Shooting near Speedway Boulevard leaves one dead
The Tucson Police Department responded to a shooting reports on Speedway Boulevard. The homicide took place on Aug. 27 morning in the 4600 block of East Speedway Boulevard.
KOLD-TV
VIDEO: Dangerous street stunts take over Pantano and Escalante intersection
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dangerous drifting and stunts are taking over Tucson streets. KOLD News 13 obtained shocking video of a busy intersection overrun by spectators and lawlessness. It happened late Saturday night at Pantano Road and Escalante Road. According to those who live near the intersection, hundreds...
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Emergency number working again in Oro Valley
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The emergency 911 number is back up in Oro Valley, authorities announced late Monday, Aug. 29. Authorities previously announced the number had stopped working hours earlier. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
People
Law Enforcement Officer Among 4 Killed While Serving Eviction Notice in Arizona
An Arizona constable was shot to death, along with three others, while serving an eviction notice at an apartment complex Thursday, authorities said. The husband of Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez, 43, confirmed her death to the Tucson Sentinel. "I'm still trying to put it together," her husband, Gabriel Garibay...
