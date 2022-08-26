ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLD-TV

Family of Pima County constable killed in the line of duty speaks out

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay was shot and killed in the line of duty Thursday, Aug. 25. She was serving an eviction notice at Lind Commons Apartments with apartment manager Angela Fox-Heath. The tenant, Gavin Lee Stansell shot and killed them, his neighbor and then turned the gun on himself.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Pima County, AZ
Crime & Safety
Tucson, AZ
Crime & Safety
County
Pima County, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
KOLD-TV

Man accused of attacking firefighter in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is in custody after allegedly assaulting a Tucson firefighter this past weekend. The Tucson Police Department confirmed Adam Fernando Rivas, 39, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault. The TPD said the assault happened Sunday, Aug. 28, near South Sixth Avenue...
TUCSON, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash on West Grant Road [Tucson, AZ]

Motorcyclist Fatally Injured in Deadly Collision near North Silverbell Road. Police responded to the scene around 8:00 p.m., near North Silverbell Road on August 26th. According to reports, the male victim was riding a homemade motorcycle when the driver of a vehicle hit him. However, further circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.
TUCSON, AZ
Reason.com

Mom Who Let Her 7-Year-Old Play at the Park Will Not Be Added to Arizona's Unfit Parent Registry

Last week, a Maricopa County Superior Court judge temporarily blocked the state of Arizona from adding a Tucson mother to the state's list of unfit parents. Sarra, whose full name is withheld to protect her privacy, was arrested for alleged child endangerment in 2020 after allowing her 7-year-old son and his 5-year-old friend to play at the park while she ran an errand. Reason's Robby Soave covered her story here.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Ducey
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona CBP agents seize enough fentanyl to kill 42 million people in latest border drug bust

GILA BEND, Ariz. - U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized an estimated $4.3 million worth of fentanyl pills on Wednesday evening. The seizure happened in the Tucson, Arizona Sector when agents conducted a vehicle stop on a white Chevy Equinox and observed several duffel bags in the car, according to a press release. Agents also noticed that the female driver was "noticeably nervous as she was questioned." Another female was in the car, and both are U.S. citizens, according to officials.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Court documents expose what led up to the Catalina murder

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For the past two months, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department has been investigating the motive behind a murder in Black Horse Park in a Catalina neighborhood. A total of six suspects have been caught and now charged with the murder of 16-year-old James...
CATALINA, AZ
KOLD-TV

One injured in shooting in downtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was injured in a shooting in downtown Tucson late Sunday, Aug. 28. The Tucson Police Department said it happened near Congress Street and Scott Avenue. The man suffered injuries that are not life-threatening, according to the TPD. No suspects were in custody...
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Tucson Police#Violent Crime#Arizona Daily Star
KOLD-TV

Attorney General files lawsuit against Tucson over COVID-19 vaccination requirements

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Attorney General’s Office filed a civil rights lawsuit against the city of Tucson over its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirements and related conduct. The AGO alleges the city violated Arizona law and discriminated against Tucson employees who requested religious accommodations or disability-based medical exemptions to Tucson’s vaccine mandate.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Woman charged with fatally shooting man in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 35-year-old woman is facing charges after she allegedly shot and killed a man in Tucson on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The Tucson Police Department said Cypriana Alcantar was arrested in the 2800 block of North Oracle Road. Alcantar, who is being held on a $1 million bond, is facing first-degree and prohibited possession charges.
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOLD-TV

VIDEO: Dangerous street stunts take over Pantano and Escalante intersection

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dangerous drifting and stunts are taking over Tucson streets. KOLD News 13 obtained shocking video of a busy intersection overrun by spectators and lawlessness. It happened late Saturday night at Pantano Road and Escalante Road. According to those who live near the intersection, hundreds...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Emergency number working again in Oro Valley

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The emergency 911 number is back up in Oro Valley, authorities announced late Monday, Aug. 29. Authorities previously announced the number had stopped working hours earlier. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
ORO VALLEY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy