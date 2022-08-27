James Miles was raised in a caregiving family. So, his decision to devote his career to creating memory care homes comes naturally. “When I was 9 years old, my parents and I moved to a farmhouse that my dad grew up in to take care of my uncle with Down syndrome,” he said. “He needed 24/7 care, so I understand what families are going through when they have adult family members they have to take care of and make decisions on whether they can go on vacation or how do they do errands when they have an adult to care for 24/7.”

CARMEL, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO