Noblesville girls now top rankings
Millers maintain 5-0 record in HCC with Wednesday’s victory over Fishers. The Noblesville girls soccer team, now ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, kept its unbeaten season intact on Wednesday with a 2-0 Hoosier Crossroads Conference victory at 3A No. 13 Fishers. The Millers scored one goal in each...
Greyhound girls golf bests Zionsville, Guerin Catholic
The top-ranked Carmel girls golf team won a three-team, 18-hole match with Zionsville and Guerin Catholic on Wednesday at Woodland Country Club. The Greyhounds scored 314 to Zionsville’s 332 and Guerin Catholic’s 374. Carmel’s Michaela Headlee was the meet medalist with a 75, followed by Kamryn Williams 77, Claire Swathwood 81, Sophie Mock 81 and Ava Nguyen 84.
Volleyball: Heights beats Alexandria, falls to Frankton
The Hamilton Heights volleyball team had an eventful start to the week, playing two home matches. On Monday, the Huskies swept past Alexandria 25-12, 25-18, 25-11. Lauren Lewis and Kennedy Cherry both hit multiple aces, while Audrey Peterson and Macie Smith both had strong blocking at the net. “They are...
Shamrocks win HCC meet
The Westfield girls golf team won its third consecutive Hoosier Crossroads Conference championship Monday at Bear Slide Golf Course. The Shamrocks won by a comfortable margin, totaling a team score of 300. Noblesville was the runner-up team with a 316, followed by Hamilton Southeastern in third with a 321. Westfield’s...
Indiana 2022 Win Total Prediction
Indiana has a regular season win total of 4.5 in 2022. The guys discuss how they would bet the Hoosiers.
Big Ten Basketball Look Ahead to 2022-23: Indiana Hoosiers
The look ahead continues today for BT Powerhouse as we take a look at the Indiana Hoosiers and the questions around that program headed into the 2022-23 season. The 2021-22 Hoosiers squad was one of the absolute worst in the country for three-point attempts (No. 321 in three-point attempt rate) and did not fare well when the team did attempt them (No. 200 in three-point percentage). IU has been known to focus on the front court and inside game for a while now. However, the expectations have been lower in years past.
Indiana football on precipice of embarrassing all-time history
Indiana football has been around since the late 1800s. Playing that long lends itself to some wild records, but the Hoosiers are approaching one that would be rather disappointing for a major college football program. According to RedditCFB, the Hoosier program enters 2022 with an all-time record of 502-695-45 over...
Jet ski racers from across U.S. will make splash on Morse Lake
Morse Lake will be the site of the Indiana Insurance Solutions Midwest National event for jet ski racing on Saturday. Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11. Event organizers anticipate racers and families from around the country to attend. Athletes will race jet skis on a closed course with the variable water conditions that Morse Lake provides. Closed course jet ski racing is similar to motocross where participants navigate around buoys on a one-half mile to three-quarter mile racetrack. Race classes based upon age are scheduled for juniors through masters (age 50 and over).
Noblesville High School Senior Nicole Liu speaks at statewide conference
Culmination of Liu’s summer working to protect youth from tobacco. Noblesville High School Senior Nicole Liu has been busy this summer. In June, she was named a Youth Ambassador to VOICE Indiana. VOICE is Indiana’s youth initiative whose mission is to engage, educate, and empower teens to live, promote, and celebrate tobacco- and nicotine-free lifestyles. VOICE Youth Ambassadors will coordinate efforts between chapters throughout the state of Indiana and be the statewide youth leadership team for the VOICE program.
ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Penn State-Purdue showdown in Week 1
ESPN’s FPI is predicting every game on the college football schedule, and the odds for Week 1 games are out heading into game week. In the B1G, that includes a season-opening crossover matchup between Penn State and Purdue. Those two sides will face off with a Blackout set for Thursday’s matchup in West Lafayette.
Columbus named Indiana Community of the Year
The Indiana Chamber of Commerce is honoring Columbus as its 2022 Cummins Community of the Year for various reasons.
Willow Haven Memory Care at Crooked Stick set to open in 2023 in Carmel
James Miles was raised in a caregiving family. So, his decision to devote his career to creating memory care homes comes naturally. “When I was 9 years old, my parents and I moved to a farmhouse that my dad grew up in to take care of my uncle with Down syndrome,” he said. “He needed 24/7 care, so I understand what families are going through when they have adult family members they have to take care of and make decisions on whether they can go on vacation or how do they do errands when they have an adult to care for 24/7.”
Lafayette Square Mall closing until November 21 for renovations
Lafayette Square Mall will close for until late November after 7 p.m. on Monday as a renovation takes place. Lafayette Square Mall is set to reopen on November 21 – just in time for holiday shopping.
Young artist scholarship coming to this year’s Carmel Arts Festival
Attendees can view the entries at the gallery’s high school art exhibit during the festival on Sept. 24 and 25. Everyone will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite creative work by one aspiring artist. Indiana Artisan Executive Director Rosalyn Demaree welcomes community participation for this new scholarship,...
GiGi’s Playhouse gearing up for seventh 3.21 Run in Noblesville
Raising awareness & supporting programs for hundreds with Down syndrome. GiGi’s Playhouse Indianapolis, a local Down syndrome achievement center, will play host to its seventh annual 3.21 Mile Run on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Forest Park in Noblesville. The event supports the continued growth of GiGi’s Indianapolis location and the 572 participants who benefit from its free therapeutic, educational, wellness and career programs.
Sports Together Fest returns to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway labor day weekend
INDIANAPOLIS- Porsche returns to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway over labor day weekend for the second annual “Sports Car Together Fest.”. It’s a three-day celebration of all things Porsche, and the festivities include brickyard icon, Jeff Gordon, coming out of retirement to race this weekend. Doug Boles, President of...
Roncalli welcomes new facility dog
Roncalli High School welcomed its first facility dog in August as the "newest vice president of happiness", according to a press release sent out by the school.
5 Indiana Farm Stays – Spend the Night on a Working Farm
Looking for a farm activity that’s a little out of the ordinary? Farm stays are becoming a new trend in overnight accommodations. Spending the night on a farm is fun and educational, and it also gives your family something unique and memorable to talk about for years. Luckily, Indiana...
Search of Wabash River in Peru may be connected to Kegan Kline
PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police on Tuesday were searching the Wabash River in Peru, and it may be connected to anthony_shots suspect Kegan Kline. The Murder Sheet podcast, a News 8 newsgathering partner, shared photos showing divers in the Wabash River near the Nickel Plate bridges for motorists and pedestrians.
Air Supply brings tour to Indiana next month
Their millions of fans around the world are known as “airheads,” crazy about the music of Air Supply. The Australian duo is celebrating their 47th anniversary this year, and their tour is making two upcoming stops in Indiana. Graham Russel, singer-songwriter and guitarist, joined us Tuesday on “All...
