The Hamilton Southeastern volleyball team has moved up to No. 1 in the Class 4A rankings, and have been playing like it, winning its last three matches easily. Last Saturday, the Royals picked up two wins at the North vs. South Showdown at Providence. First, Southeastern beat Floyd Central 25-14, 25-18, 25-19. Lauren Harden paced the offense with 14 kills, followed by Avery Hobson with 13 on the outside and Lindsey Mangelson with seven. Bre Goss added six kills in the middle. Macy Hinshaw handed out 28 assists, with Ava Hunter dishing out 12. Sophie Ledbetter picked up 14 digs, with Kaylyn Christy making 10 digs.

HAMILTON, IN ・ 8 HOURS AGO