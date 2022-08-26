ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Yakima Herald Republic

Air quality dips in Yakima Valley on Thursday as wildfire smoke arrives

Air quality in Yakima and most of Eastern Washington was "moderate" on Thursday afternoon, according to the state's air monitoring network. Skies were noticeably hazy in the Yakima area. Under a moderate rating, the state notes that people who are sensitive to lower levels of particle pollution should reduce exposure.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima Valley theaters participating in $3 movies on National Cinema Day Saturday

Movie theaters in the Yakima Valley will participate in National Cinema Day on Saturday, September 3, 2022. Many cinemas nationwide will offer $3 tickets to all movies, every showtime and all formats. Participating theatres include:. The Majestic, 1919 S. 14th St., Yakima, 509-248-0242 https://yakimatheatres.com/. Yakima Cinemas, 1305 N. 16th Ave.,...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Hop harvest underway in the Yakima Valley, with a near-record yield expected

MOXEE — The annual hop harvest is underway at CLS Farms near Moxee, and over the next month it will involve several hundred workers, around-the-clock effort and the near-constant hum of machinery and processing equipment. It all started with a subtle touch of hop cones in a farmer's hand,...
MOXEE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

PHOTOS: Hop harvest at CLS Farms in Moxee

Scenes from the second day of the annual hop harvest at CLS Farms near Moxee, Wash., Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.
MOXEE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Trial kicks off in First Amendment lawsuit against the city of Yakima

The trial in a civil suit between a Yakima business owner and city officials he claimed tried to punish him for opposing downtown plaza plans began Monday. The dispute dates to November 2013, when a fire code inspector showed up at plaintiff Mark Peterson's West Yakima Avenue furniture store hours after he and other business owners criticized former City Manager Tony O'Rourke over the downtown master plan, which included a plaza at the parking lot by Millennium Plaza, according to court documents.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Wapato School District reaches tentative agreement with classified staff

The Wapato School District and Public School Employees of Wapato reached a tentative agreement Wednesday evening, four hours before their contract was set to expire, according to an announcement from the union. Staff members picketed a school board meeting Monday evening asking for higher wages.
WAPATO, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Two injured when reckless driver caused 4-car pileup in Yakima

A 37-year-old man accused of driving recklessly and causing a four-car crash that injured two people made a preliminary appearance in Yakima County Superior Court on Wednesday. George Bryan Moran faces possible charges of vehicular assault and reckless driving. Police say Moran was spotted driving recklessly on Nob Hill Boulevard...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Death of woman found near Wapato in June ruled a homicide

The death of a Toppenish woman found June 24 in a car near a Wapato tire shop has been ruled a homicide. The manner of death for Anna Mae Comenout is homicide, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said Wednesday, and the cause of her death is homicidal violence.
WAPATO, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima Board of Health votes to settle open meeting lawsuits

The Yakima Health District Board of Health voted to settle two Open Public Meetings Act lawsuits on Wednesday. The lawsuits filed by Thurston County activist Arthur West and District 1 county commissioner candidate Angie Girard allege the Board of Yakima County Commissioners and the Board of Health violated the Open Public Meetings Act on more than one occasion.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Court throws out Yakima man's rape conviction because it took too long to try him

A state appeals court ordered a Yakima man's 2020 rape conviction permanently dismissed, saying prosecutors took too long to bring him to trial. A three-judge panel of the Spokane-based Division III Court of Appeals said prosecutors violated Bradley Kenneth Denton's right to a speedy trial by citing delays processing evidence at the Washington State Patrol's crime lab without providing sufficient proof they were trying to get the results sooner.
YAKIMA, WA

