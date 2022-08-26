Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
Man hopes to locate owner of photo albums found along a road outside of Yakima
With their bright floral graphics, the photo albums look like they’d hold prints from the groovy 1970s. Thomas Hull knows almost all of the photos are older than that, with some from the early 20th century. But Hull doesn’t know much more about the photos other than years written...
Yakima Herald Republic
Air quality dips in Yakima Valley on Thursday as wildfire smoke arrives
Air quality in Yakima and most of Eastern Washington was "moderate" on Thursday afternoon, according to the state’s air monitoring network. Skies were noticeably hazy in the Yakima area. Under a moderate rating, the state notes that people who are sensitive to lower levels of particle pollution should reduce exposure.
Yakima Herald Republic
Fairs, rodeos, parades and trolley rides. Here's your guide to Labor Day events in Central Washington
Labor Day weekend, the unofficial end of summer, is here. Many people travel during the holiday weekend, hitting the woods for a camping trip, visiting the shore or knocking around the big city for a couple of days, while others stick close to home for parades, cookouts and one last blast of summer fun.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Valley theaters participating in $3 movies on National Cinema Day Saturday
Movie theaters in the Yakima Valley will participate in National Cinema Day on Saturday, September 3, 2022. Many cinemas nationwide will offer $3 tickets to all movies, every showtime and all formats. Participating theatres include:. The Majestic, 1919 S. 14th St., Yakima, 509-248-0242 https://yakimatheatres.com/. Yakima Cinemas, 1305 N. 16th Ave.,...
Yakima Herald Republic
Hop harvest underway in the Yakima Valley, with a near-record yield expected
MOXEE — The annual hop harvest is underway at CLS Farms near Moxee, and over the next month it will involve several hundred workers, around-the-clock effort and the near-constant hum of machinery and processing equipment. It all started with a subtle touch of hop cones in a farmer’s hand,...
Yakima Herald Republic
PHOTOS: Hop harvest at CLS Farms in Moxee
Scenes from the second day of the annual hop harvest at CLS Farms near Moxee, Wash., Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Valley Weekender: It's Labor Day weekend, and there's so much to do
Greetings, September. I’ll be honest, I’m only partially ready for you. I like the lower temperatures but not the earlier sunsets. But I do love what you bring, so I’ll give while you take. Apple and hop harvest are here, a true sign of fall knocking on the door.
Yakima Herald Republic
Trial kicks off in First Amendment lawsuit against the city of Yakima
The trial in a civil suit between a Yakima business owner and city officials he claimed tried to punish him for opposing downtown plaza plans began Monday. The dispute dates to November 2013, when a fire code inspector showed up at plaintiff Mark Peterson’s West Yakima Avenue furniture store hours after he and other business owners criticized former City Manager Tony O’Rourke over the downtown master plan, which included a plaza at the parking lot by Millennium Plaza, according to court documents.
Yakima Herald Republic
Prosecutors preparing charges in hit-and-run death of retired YVC instructor Wendy Baker
Prosecutors are preparing to charge the driver they say hit and killed retired Yakima Valley College nursing director Wendy Baker in June. Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said he met with Sheriff Bob Udell and detectives Tuesday to go over evidence in the case. “I feel very good that...
Yakima Herald Republic
Wapato School District reaches tentative agreement with classified staff
The Wapato School District and Public School Employees of Wapato reached a tentative agreement Wednesday evening, four hours before their contract was set to expire, according to an announcement from the union. Staff members picketed a school board meeting Monday evening asking for higher wages. Wapato school support staff picket...
Yakima Herald Republic
Two injured when reckless driver caused 4-car pileup in Yakima
A 37-year-old man accused of driving recklessly and causing a four-car crash that injured two people made a preliminary appearance in Yakima County Superior Court on Wednesday. George Bryan Moran faces possible charges of vehicular assault and reckless driving. Police say Moran was spotted driving recklessly on Nob Hill Boulevard...
Yakima Herald Republic
Death of woman found near Wapato in June ruled a homicide
The death of a Toppenish woman found June 24 in a car near a Wapato tire shop has been ruled a homicide. The manner of death for Anna Mae Comenout is homicide, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said Wednesday, and the cause of her death is homicidal violence. There are...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Board of Health votes to settle open meeting lawsuits
The Yakima Health District Board of Health voted to settle two Open Public Meetings Act lawsuits on Wednesday. The lawsuits filed by Thurston County activist Arthur West and District 1 county commissioner candidate Angie Girard allege the Board of Yakima County Commissioners and the Board of Health violated the Open Public Meetings Act on more than one occasion.
Yakima Herald Republic
Court throws out Yakima man's rape conviction because it took too long to try him
A state appeals court ordered a Yakima man’s 2020 rape conviction permanently dismissed, saying prosecutors took too long to bring him to trial. A three-judge panel of the Spokane-based Division III Court of Appeals said prosecutors violated Bradley Kenneth Denton’s right to a speedy trial by citing delays processing evidence at the Washington State Patrol’s crime lab without providing sufficient proof they were trying to get the results sooner.
