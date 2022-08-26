OMAHA, Neb. -- Creighton Volleyball sophomore Norah Sis has earned the initial BIG EAST Offensive Player of the Week honor announced by the league office on Monday, Aug. 29. A Papillion, Neb., native, Sis earned MVP honors at the Rumble in the Rockies event after helping No. 18 Creighton to a 3-0 record and tournament title last weekend. The Preseason BIG EAST Player of the Year averaged 5.23 points, 4.91 kills, 2.27 digs and 0.36 blocks per set on .250 hitting.

