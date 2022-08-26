ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creighton, NE

GoCreighton.com

Sis Named BIG EAST Offensive Player of the Week

OMAHA, Neb. -- Creighton Volleyball sophomore Norah Sis has earned the initial BIG EAST Offensive Player of the Week honor announced by the league office on Monday, Aug. 29. A Papillion, Neb., native, Sis earned MVP honors at the Rumble in the Rockies event after helping No. 18 Creighton to a 3-0 record and tournament title last weekend. The Preseason BIG EAST Player of the Year averaged 5.23 points, 4.91 kills, 2.27 digs and 0.36 blocks per set on .250 hitting.
OMAHA, NE
Volleyball Climbs to 17th in AVCA Top 25 Poll

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Creighton Volleyball team will be one of three ranked teams at D.J. Sokol Arena when it hosts the Bluejay Invitational Presented by Hilton Omaha this weekend. The Bluejays are ranked 17th in this week's American Volleyball Coaches Association Top 25 Coaches Poll, up one spot from its preseason No. 18 ranking.
OMAHA, NE

