jerryratcliffe.com
Cavaliers bounce back, blank Rider 4-0
Powered by a three-point performance from Daniel Mangarov on his Cavalier debut, Virginia earned its first victory of the season as they defeated Rider by a score of 4-0 on Monday night at Klöckner Stadium. Goals (Assists) 13’ – Virginia: Daniel Mangarov (Phil Horton) 17’ – Virginia:...
Olympic Sports Roundup: Hopkins’ hat trick keeps Hoos unbeaten
Haley Hopkins delivered her first hat trick for the Cavaliers on Sunday, scoring three times in the first 14 minutes, to help No. 8 Virginia to a 5-0 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson at Klöckner Stadium. GOALS. 6’ – UVA: Haley Hopkins (penalty kick) 9’ – UVA: Haley...
Gameday experience revamped for Scott Stadium this fall
With kickoff of the 2022 Virginia football season set for this weekend, Cavalier fans can expect a number of new gameday experiences and upgrades when they visit Scott Stadium. Many of these initiatives are the result from fan input and surveys from the 2021 season. Season tickets, mini-plans and single-game...
Depth chart released for Richmond game
Virginia head coach Tony Elliott revealed the team’s initial depth chart Tuesday for the Cavaliers’ season opener against Richmond on Saturday:. WR — 3 Dontayvion Wicks (6-2, 208 Jr.); 38 Sean Moore (6-1, 163 Jr.) LT — 52 McKale Boley (6-4, 331 Fr.); 79 Colby McGhee (6-3,...
Elliott, Johnson to appear on Coach’s Corner tonight
The second edition of “Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott” will be live on Tuesday at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse located off Route 29, Seminole Trail at 3924 Lenox Ave. in Charlottesville. The weekly radio show airs from 7-8 p.m. (ET). Hosted by John Freeman, the “Voice...
‘Paint the Town Orange’ pep rally set for Friday night at Ting Pavilion
The annual “Paint the Town Orange” Pep Rally, presented by the University of Virginia Community Credit Union, will take place on Friday at the Ting Pavilion on the Charlottesville Downtown Mall starting at 8:30 p.m. Friday is also “College Colors Day” and fans are encouraged to wear their...
