ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jerryratcliffe.com

Cavaliers bounce back, blank Rider 4-0

Powered by a three-point performance from Daniel Mangarov on his Cavalier debut, Virginia earned its first victory of the season as they defeated Rider by a score of 4-0 on Monday night at Klöckner Stadium. Goals (Assists) 13’ – Virginia: Daniel Mangarov (Phil Horton) 17’ – Virginia:...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
jerryratcliffe.com

Gameday experience revamped for Scott Stadium this fall

With kickoff of the 2022 Virginia football season set for this weekend, Cavalier fans can expect a number of new gameday experiences and upgrades when they visit Scott Stadium. Many of these initiatives are the result from fan input and surveys from the 2021 season. Season tickets, mini-plans and single-game...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
jerryratcliffe.com

Depth chart released for Richmond game

Virginia head coach Tony Elliott revealed the team’s initial depth chart Tuesday for the Cavaliers’ season opener against Richmond on Saturday:. WR — 3 Dontayvion Wicks (6-2, 208 Jr.); 38 Sean Moore (6-1, 163 Jr.) LT — 52 McKale Boley (6-4, 331 Fr.); 79 Colby McGhee (6-3,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Gainesville, FL
Sports
State
Virginia State
City
Charlottesville, VA
City
Gainesville, VA
City
Madison, VA
Charlottesville, VA
Sports
City
Madison, FL
City
Gainesville, FL
Local
Virginia Sports
jerryratcliffe.com

Elliott, Johnson to appear on Coach’s Corner tonight

The second edition of “Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott” will be live on Tuesday at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse located off Route 29, Seminole Trail at 3924 Lenox Ave. in Charlottesville. The weekly radio show airs from 7-8 p.m. (ET). Hosted by John Freeman, the “Voice...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy