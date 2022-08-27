Stigmasterol attenuates hepatic steatosis in rats by strengthening the intestinal barrier and improving bile acid metabolism

Read full article on original website
Rac-deficient cerebellar granule neurons die before they migrate to the internal granule layer
Granule neurons are the most common cell type in the cerebellum. They are generated in the external granule layer and migrate inwardly, forming the internal granule layer. Small Rho GTPases play various roles during development of the nervous system and may be involved in generation, differentiation and migration of granule neurons. We deleted Rac1, a member of small Rho GTPases, by GFAP-Cre driver in cerebellar granule neurons and Bergmann glial cells. Rac1flox/flox; Cre mice showed impaired migration and slight reduction in the number of granule neurons in the internal granule layer. Deletion of both Rac1 and Rac3 resulted in almost complete absence of granule neurons. Rac-deficient granule neurons differentiated into p27 and NeuN-expressing post mitotic neurons, but died before migration to the internal granule layer. Loss of Rac3 has little effect on granule neuron development. Rac1flox/flox; Rac3+/âˆ’; Cre mice showed intermediate phenotype between Rac1flox/flox; Cre and Rac1flox/flox; Rac3âˆ’/âˆ’; Cre mice in both survival and migration of granule neurons. Rac3 itself seems to be unimportant in the development of the cerebellum, but has some roles in Rac1-deleted granule neurons. Conversely, overall morphology of Rac1+/flox; Rac3âˆ’/âˆ’; Cre cerebella was normal. One allele of Rac1 is therefore thought to be sufficient to promote development of cerebellar granule neurons.
Dynamics of the secreted frizzled related protein Sizzled and potential implications for binding to bone morphogenetic protein-1 (BMP-1)
Sizzled (Szl) is both a secreted frizzled related protein (sFRP) and a naturally occurring inhibitor of the zinc metalloproteinase bone morphogenetic protein-1 (BMP-1), a key regulator of extracellular matrix assembly and growth factor activation. Here we present a new crystal structure for Szl which differs from that previously reported by a large scale (90Â°) hinge rotation between its cysteine-rich and netrin-like domains. We also present results of a molecular docking analysis showing interactions likely to be involved in the inhibition of BMP-1 activity by Szl. When compared with known structures of BMP-1 in complex with small molecule inhibitors, this reveals features that may be helpful in the design of new inhibitors to prevent the excessive accumulation of extracellular matrix that is the hallmark of fibrotic diseases.
Dysregulated naÃ¯ve B cells and de novo autoreactivity in severe COVID-19
We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Severe SARS-CoV-2 infection1 has been associated with highly inflammatory...
Ecological and human health risk assessment of heavy metal(loid)s in agricultural soil in hotbed chives hometown of Tangchang, Southwest China
To determine the heavy metal(loid)s (HMs) contamination of agricultural soil in hotbed chives hometown of Tangchang, 788 topsoil samples were collected and analyzed for their heavy metal(loid)s concentration. The index of geo-accumulation (Igeo), pollution index (PI) and potential ecological risk index (EIi) were used to assess the degree of pollution. Correlation analysis and principal component analysis (PCA) were used to determine the sources of soil HMs. Human health risks estimated with hazard index (HI) and carcinogenic risk (CR) indices based on ingestion, inhalation and dermal exposure pathways for adults and children. The mean values of Cd, Hg, As, Pb, Cr, Cu, Ni and Zn were 0.221, 0.155, 9.76, 32.2, 91.9, 35.2, 37.1 and 108.8Â mgÂ kgâˆ’1, respectively, which did not exceed the threshold values of the risk screening value for soil contamination. The potential ecological risk of soil heavy metal(loid)s was low level and there was no significant human health risk. Based on PCA, Pb and Hg may originate from transportation and atmospheric deposition, Zn, Cr and Ni may originate from natural sources and industrial activities, and Cu and Cd may originate from agricultural activities. Overall, from the perspective of HMs content, the soil quality in this study area was at a clean level. This study provides a reference and a basis for formulating effective measures to prevent and control HMs enrichment in agricultural soils.
Localized, time-dependent responses of rat cranial bone to repeated mild traumatic brain injuries
While it is well-established that bone responds dynamically to mechanical loading, the effects of mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) on cranial bone composition are unclear. We hypothesized that repeated mTBI (rmTBI) would change the microstructure of cranial bones, without gross skull fractures. To address this, young adult female Piebald Viral Glaxo rats received sham, 1Ã—, 2Ã—"‰or 3Ã—"‰closed-head mTBIs delivered at 24Â h intervals, using a weight-drop device custom-built for reproducible impact. Skull bones were collected at 2 or 10Â weeks after the final injury/sham procedure, imaged by micro computed tomography and analyzed at predetermined regions of interest. In the interparietal bone, proximal to the injury site, modest increases in bone thickness were observed at 2Â weeks, particularly following 2Ã—"‰and 3Ã—"‰mTBI. By 10Â weeks, 2Ã—"‰mTBI induced a robust increase in the volume and thickness of the interparietal bone, alongside a corresponding decrease in the volume of marrow cavities in the diploÃ« region. In contrast, neither parietal nor frontal skull samples were affected by rmTBI. Our findings demonstrate time- and location-dependent effects of rmTBI on cranial bone structure, highlighting a need to consider microstructural alterations to cranial bone when assessing the consequences of rmTBI.
High-fat diet causes mechanical allodynia in the absence of injury or diabetic pathology
Understanding the interactions between diet, obesity, and diabetes is important to tease out mechanisms in painful pathology. Western diet is rich in fats, producing high amounts of circulating bioactive metabolites. However, no research has assessed how a high-fat diet (HFD) alone may sensitize an individual to non-painful stimuli in the absence of obesity or diabetic pathology. To investigate this, we tested the ability of a HFD to stimulate diet-induced hyperalgesic priming, or diet sensitization in male and female mice. Our results revealed that 8 weeks of HFD did not alter baseline pain sensitivity, but both male and female HFD-fed animals exhibited robust mechanical allodynia when exposed to a subthreshold dose of intraplantar Prostaglandin E2 (PGE2) compared to mice on chow diet. Furthermore, calcium imaging in isolated primary sensory neurons of both sexes revealed HFD induced an increased percentage of capsaicin-responsive neurons compared to their chow counterparts. Immunohistochemistry (IHC) showed a HFD-induced upregulation of ATF3, a neuronal marker of injury, in lumbar dorsal root ganglia (DRG). This suggests that a HFD induces allodynia in the absence of a pre-existing condition or injury via dietary components. With this new understanding of how a HFD can contribute to the onset of pain, we can understand the dissociation behind the comorbidities associated with obesity and diabetes to develop pharmacological interventions to treat them more efficiently.
One shot ancient character recognition with siamese similarity network
Ancient character recognition is not only important for the study and understanding of ancient history but also has a profound impact on the inheritance and development of national culture. In order to reduce the study of difficult professional knowledge of ancient characters, and meanwhile overcome the lack of data, class imbalance, diversification of glyphs, and open set recognition problems in ancient characters, we propose a Siamese similarity network based on a similarity learning method to directly learn input similarity and then apply the trained model to establish one shot classification task for recognition. Multi-scale fusion backbone structure and embedded structure are proposed in the network to improve the model's ability to extract features. We also propose the soft similarity contrast loss function for the first time, which ensures the optimization of similar images with higher similarity and different classes of images with greater differences while reducing the over-optimization of back-propagation leading to model overfitting. Specially, we propose a cumulative class prototype based on our network to solve the deviation problem of the mean class prototype and obtain a good class representation. Since new ancient characters can still be found in reality, our model has the ability to reject unknown categories while identifying new ones. A large number of experiments show that our proposed method has achieved high-efficiency discriminative performance and obtained the best performance over the methods of traditional deep learning and other classic one-shot learning.
Comparison of surgical outcomes of posterior surgeries between cervical spondylotic myelopathy and ossification of the posterior longitudinal ligament
Retrospective multicenter study. To compare the surgical outcomes and complications of posterior decompression between individuals with cervical spondylotic myelopathy (CSM) and those with ossification of the posterior longitudinal ligament (OPLL). Setting. Seventeen medical institutions in Japan. Methods. This study included 814 individuals with CSM (n"‰="‰636) and OPLL (n"‰="‰178) who underwent...
Ascorbate content of clinical glioma tissues is related to tumour grade and to global levels of 5-hydroxymethyl cytosine
Gliomas are incurable brain cancers with poor prognosis, with epigenetic dysregulation being a distinctive feature. 5-hydroxymethylcytosine (5-hmC), an intermediate generated in the demethylation of 5-methylcytosine, is present at reduced levels in glioma tissue compared with normal brain, and that higher levels of 5-hmC are associated with improved patient survival. DNA demethylation is enzymatically driven by the ten"“eleven translocation (TET) dioxygenases that require ascorbate as an essential cofactor. There is limited data on ascorbate in gliomas and the relationship between ascorbate and 5-hmC in gliomas has never been reported. Clinical glioma samples (11 low-grade, 26 high-grade) were analysed for ascorbate, global DNA methylation and hydroxymethylation, and methylation status of the O-6-methylguanine-DNA methyltransferase (MGMT) promoter. Low-grade gliomas contained significantly higher levels of ascorbate than high-grade gliomas (p"‰="‰0.026). Levels of 5-hmC were significantly higher in low-grade than high-grade glioma (p"‰="‰0.0013). There was a strong association between higher ascorbate and higher 5-hmC (p"‰="‰0.004). Gliomas with unmethylated and methylated MGMT promoters had similar ascorbate levels (p"‰="‰0.96). One mechanism by which epigenetic modifications could occur is through ascorbate-mediated optimisation of TET activity in gliomas. These findings open the door to clinical intervention trials in patients with glioma to provide both mechanistic information and potential avenues for adjuvant ascorbate therapy.
"Hypothesis: Patient with possible disturbance in programmed cell death": further insights in pathogenicity and clinical features of Fraser syndrome
European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Your institute does not have access to this article. All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Buy article. Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube. $32.00. All...
Outcomes of Babies with Opioid Exposure (OBOE): protocol of a prospective longitudinal cohort study
While the health, social, and economic impacts of opioid addiction on adults and their communities are well known, the impact of maternal opioid use on the fetus exposed in utero is less well understood. Methods. This paper presents the protocol of the ACT NOW Outcomes of Babies with Opioid Exposure...
Effects of acute and chronic administration of trace amine-associated receptor 1 (TAAR1) ligands on in vivo excitability of central monoamine-secreting neurons in rats
Trace amine-associated receptor 1 (TAAR1) has been recently identified as a target for the future antidepressant, antipsychotic, and anti-addiction drugs. Full (e.g. RO5256390) and partial (e.g. RO5263397) TAAR1 agonists showed antidepressant-, antipsychotic- and anti-addiction-like behavioral effects in rodents and primates. Acute RO5256390 suppressed, and RO5263397 stimulated serotonin (5-HT) neurons of the dorsal raphe nucleus (DRN) and dopamine neurons of the ventral tegmental area (VTA) in brain slices, suggesting that the behavioral effects of TAAR1 ligands involve 5-HT and dopamine. For more comprehensive testing of this hypothesis, we examined acute and chronic effects of RO5256390 and RO5263397 on monoamine neurons in in vivo conditions. Excitability of 5-HT neurons of the DRN, noradrenaline neurons of the locus coeruleus (LC), and dopamine neurons of the VTA was assessed using single-unit electrophysiology in anesthetized rats. For acute experiments, RO5256390 and RO5263397 were administered intravenously; neuronal excitability after RO5256390 and RO5263397 administration was compared to the basal activity of the same neuron. For chronic experiments, RO5256390 was administered orally for fourteen days prior to electrophysiological assessments. The neuronal excitability in RO5256390-treated rats was compared to vehicle-treated controls. We found that acute RO5256390 inhibited 5-HT and dopamine neurons. This effect of RO5256390 was reversed by the subsequent and prevented by the earlier administration of RO5263397. Acute RO5256390 and RO5263397 did not alter the excitability of LC noradrenaline neurons in a statistically significant way. Chronic RO5256390 increased excitability of 5-HT neurons of the DRN and dopamine neurons of the VTA. In conclusion, the putative antidepressant and antipsychotic effects of TAAR1 ligands might be mediated, at least in part, via the modulation of excitability of central 5-HT and dopamine neurons.
Clinical, laboratory characteristics and growth outcomes of children with growing pains
Growing pains (GP), a common and benign pain syndrome of unknown etiology, is characterized by bilateral recurrent leg pain in childhood. There are no standardized diagnostic criteria for GP, and the diagnosis is often made by exclusion. To identify clinical and laboratory features, we included patients"‰<"‰12Â years with GP at National Taiwan University Children's Hospital between April 2006 and April 2019 in a retrospective study. We also compared body weight and body height z-scores between diagnosis and up to 2Â years post-diagnosis to determine if rapid growth was associated with GP. This cohort study included 268 patients with a mean age of 4.7"‰Â±"‰2.2Â years. The most common features of GP were bilateral leg pain, no limitation of activity, intermittent pain, normal physical examination, and being well physically. The average number of Walters' criteria fulfilled by the patients with GP was 6.7"‰Â±"‰0.9. Elevated serum levels of alkaline phosphatase (ALP) and lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) were observed in 37.5% and 15.6% of patients, respectively. Symptomatic medications were used in 33% of patients. Our study indicates that ALP and LDH may be biomarkers associated with GP. There was no significant association between GP and rapid growth within 2Â years of diagnosis.
Prediction of the structural interface between fibroblast growth factor23 and Burosumab using alanine scanning and molecular docking
Burosumab, an FGF23 targeting monoclonal antibody, was approved by the FDA in 2018 for use in children and adults with X-linked hypophosphatemia (or XLH). While several clinical studies have demonstrated the long-term safety and efficacy of Burosumab, the molecular basis of FGF23-Burosumab interaction which underpins its mechanism of action remains unknown. In this study, we employed molecular docking combined with alanine scanning of epitope and paratope to predict a model of FGF23-Burosumab interaction. Then, we used the model to understand the species-species cross-reactivity of Burosumab and to reverse engineer mouse FGF23 with 'back to human' mutations to bind Burosumab. Finally, we redesigned the CDRs with two mutations to engineer an affinity enhanced variant of the antibody. Our study provides insights into the FGF23-Burosumab interaction and demonstrates that alanine-scanning coupled with molecular docking can be used to optimize antibody candidates (e.g., structure-guided affinity maturation) for therapeutic use.
Correction to: Metagenomic shifts in mucus, tissue and skeleton of the coral Balanophyllia europaea living along a natural CO gradient
Correction to: ISME Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s43705-022-00152-1, published online 05 August 2022. In the original version of this article, the given and family names of Giorgia Palladino, Erik Caroselli, Teresa Tavella, Federica D'Amico, Fiorella Prada, Arianna Mancuso, Silvia Franzellitti, Simone Rampelli, Marco Candela, Stefano Goffredo, and Elena Biagi were incorrectly structured. The name was displayed correctly in all versions at the time of publication.
Engineered yeast brews precursors of anticancer drug vinblastine
We genetically reprogrammed yeast to produce the alkaloids vindoline and catharanthine — the longest biosynthetic pathway to be transferred from a plant to a microorganism. In principle, similarly engineered yeast strains could produce more than 3,000 other monoterpene indole alkaloids and unnatural analogues.
Correction: The interplay between dendritic cells and CD8 T lymphocytes is a crucial component of SARS-CoV-2 immunity
Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. The licence information was missing from this article and should have been CC-BY. The original article has been corrected. Mikrobiologisches Institut - Klinische Mikrobiologie, Immunologie und Hygiene, UniversitÃ¤tsklinikum Erlangen and Friedrich-Alexander UniversitÃ¤t (FAU) Erlangen-NÃ¼rnberg, Erlangen, Germany. Medical...
Rescue China’s highland lakes and their ecosystem services
Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Shanghai, China. Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Worcester, Massachusetts, USA. University of Waterloo, Canada. Highland lakes in southwestern China supply water to more than 1.4 billion people. Increasingly subject to eutrophication, biodiversity loss, drought and pollution, the lakes urgently need integrated management by government, community stakeholders and scientists to guide development of watershed policy and address these challenges.
Intensive field measurements for characterizing the permeability and methane release with the treatment process of pressure-relief mining
Characterizing the permeability evolution and methane release is of great significance for the safe mining of the high gas outburst seams, as well as coal and gas simultaneous extraction. It contributes to reduce methane emissions from coal mining for greenhouse effect control. Theoretical analysis, laboratory testing, and numerical simulation are widely used methods to characterize the permeability and methane release with the treatment process of pressure-relief mining. However, these methods cannot fully reflect the complexity of filed practice. In this study, we report the effectiveness of protective coal seam (PCS) mining and the pressure-relief area in the protected coal seam (PDCS) based on detailed and integrated field measurements in a Chinese coal mine. To the best of our knowledge, it is the first time to measure the permeability coefficient and gas pressure evolution in the PDCS during the process of PCS longwall mining. The evolution of the permeability coefficient in the pressure-relief area during PCS mining can be divided into four stages: slowly decreasing, sharply increasing, gradually decreasing, and basically stable. The maximum permeability coefficient is 322 times of the initial value and stabilized at 100 times after the goaf compacted. The gas pressure evolution in the PDCS indicates that the strike pressure relief angle is 52.2Â° at the active longwall face zone, and 59.3Â° at the installation roadway side. The inclined pressure relief angles at the lower and upper sides of the longwall face are 75Â° and 78.9Â°, respectively. The residual gas content and gas pressure of the PDCS in the pressure-relief area are reduced to less than 6 m3/t and within 0.4Â MPa, respectively. The field measurements further prove that pressure-relief mining can prevent coal and gas outbursts in PDCSs. The field observations in this paper can serve as benchmark evidence for theoretical analysis and numerical simulations, and also provide insights into realizing safety mining in similar conditions.
Author Correction: Global priority areas for ecosystem restoration
In this article, the abstract has been revised such that "30% of the total CO2 increase in the atmosphere since the Industrial Revolution" now reads "30% of the total CO2 increase in the atmosphere, or 14% of total emissions, since the Industrial Revolution." In addition, the second paragraph in the "Priority areas for restoration, and outcomes" section has had additional text inserted after the second sentence: "This corresponds to 15% of total anthropogenic CO2 emissions in this period, of which 55% were absorbed by terrestrial and marine sinks." The changes have been made to the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
