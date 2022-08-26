ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin
Economy
Markets
Ethereum
Commodities & Future
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu vs. Dogecoin: Battle of meme coins has been won by…

It is no secret that the crypto market was taken aback after the 19 August sell-off. Market skeptics continue to warn about the dire conditions in the macro scenario. Among the losers of the sell-off are the prized meme tokens: Shiba Inu and Dogecoin. Both the tokens were enjoying their respective bullish activity until the crash.
MARKETS
investing.com

Shiba Inu’s Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) Rises 88% In Just A Day – Here’s Why

It’s a big day for the Shiba Army, as Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) rises by 88%, while the Shiba Inu (SHIB) developers present their first Asian-inspired visual for the SHIB Metaverse. Meanwhile, the lead developer mysterious Shytoshi Kusama stepped in to rejoice along with the Shiba Army for the governance token’s recent success, he reassured that Shiba Inu (SHIB) is always going to be the jewel in the crown.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too

Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Shiba Inu: Bull vs. Bear

Shiba Inu has seen volatile swings since its debut in 2020, but it's still up big even after huge sell-offs. The popular meme token has an enthusiastic community supporting it. SHIB is shaky in terms of fundamentals and looks like a very high-risk investment. You’re reading a free article with...
STOCKS
u.today

Here's Why XRP, SHIB, DOGE, ADA and Other Cryptocurrencies Just Crashed

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Falls More Than 3% In 24 hours

Bitcoin's BTC/USD price has decreased 3.2% over the past 24 hours to $19,632.66, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -9.0%, moving from $21,489.04 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Bitcoin over the past 24 hours (left) to its price...
MARKETS
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Worst Credit Card

The large majority of Americans own a credit card. Many own more than one. The paperwork credit card companies send to owners is long and complex. It is hard to imagine all but a small number of card owners can understand this fine print. Several organizations have selected the worst credit cards. Flaws run for […]
CREDITS & LOANS

