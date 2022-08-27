Read full article on original website
gifamilyradio.com
Northwest girls golf looks to continue winning ways
(Grand Island, NE) - Winners of the GI Cup and Seward Invite last week the Northwest girls golf team looks to continue their recent success on Thursday by traveling to York. The KRGI Sports Network caught up with Northwest golf coach Alex Hull for the first time this season to talk about the 2022 campaign so far for the Vikings.
gifamilyradio.com
St Paul softball downs Polk County for sixth win in a row
(St Paul, NE) - The St Paul Wildcat softball team picked up their sixth win of the season on Tuesday night defeating Polk County by a score of 7-5. St Paul started the season off dropping their first two games to O'Neill (11-6) and GICC (7-6). Since then St Paul has rattled off six straight wins. The Wildcats last Saturday claimed the Holdrege invite by defeating Alliance, McCook, and Minden. Below listen to an interview with St Paul head softball coach Kali Volk. St Paul will be back in action Thursday, September 1st in Central City taking on Centura-Central Valley & Central City.
gifamilyradio.com
Wayne State And Creighton University Partnership
With the continuing concern of a nursing shortfall in the state, Grand Island has launched a unique partnership with Wayne State College and Creighton University. Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele announced the new partnership during a press conference at City Hall. "Today's announcement is truly exciting, Wayne State College and...
gifamilyradio.com
Troopers Find 101 LBs of Meth, 9 LBs of Fentanyl in I-80 Traffic Stop
(Seward County/I-80)— Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested four people after locating more than 100 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and 9 pounds of suspected fentanyl during a traffic stop Tuesday near Utica. At approximately 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper observed a Nissan Rogue traveling with a license...
