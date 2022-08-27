(St Paul, NE) - The St Paul Wildcat softball team picked up their sixth win of the season on Tuesday night defeating Polk County by a score of 7-5. St Paul started the season off dropping their first two games to O'Neill (11-6) and GICC (7-6). Since then St Paul has rattled off six straight wins. The Wildcats last Saturday claimed the Holdrege invite by defeating Alliance, McCook, and Minden. Below listen to an interview with St Paul head softball coach Kali Volk. St Paul will be back in action Thursday, September 1st in Central City taking on Centura-Central Valley & Central City.

POLK COUNTY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO