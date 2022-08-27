ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
southsoundmag.com

Sip & Savor: Fair Food, Blackberry Festival, and Cider Slushies

The Washington State Fair is here Sept. 2-25. The air will fill with the smell of onion burgers and deep-fried everything. Be sure to try the famous Fisher scones, deep-fried food at Totally Fried, Dole Whip from Duris Elephant Ears & Dole Whip, and a Krusty Pup (a very good fried corndog).
BREMERTON, WA
dailyphew.com

Every Day This Dog Rides The Bus All By Herself To Go To The Park

Meet Seattle’s celebrity dog, Eclipse, who takes a bus to a nearby park all by herself. “All the bus drivers know her. She sits here just like a person does,” fellow rider Tiona Rainwater told KOMO. “She makes everybody happy. How could you not love this face?”
SEATTLE, WA
msn.com

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Seattle, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Seattle, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Art Oberto dies at age 95

Seattle's Meat King, Art Oberto, died Friday just days after his 95th birthday. He is credited with building his family business into one of Seattle's most recognizable brands.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlerefined.com

Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces back-to-back shows in Seattle

What is the holiday season without Trans-Siberian Orchestra?. The progressive rock group will bring their winter tour "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More" to Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, Nov. 26, for two shows — one at 3 p.m. and another at 7:30 p.m.
SEATTLE, WA
downtownbellevue.com

Amazon’s Popular Banana Stand Opens in Downtown Bellevue

The new banana stand in Bellevue is a community fruit stand that was started by Amazon. The stand offers free bananas to passersby. Located at Amazon’s Bingo building, the address is 333 108th Avenue Northeast. Referred to as “Banista”, the stand is open Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 3:30pm.
BELLEVUE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Planting Edmonds: Meet Aplo, a mountain beaver

Planting Edmonds’ is a monthly column written by members of Edmonds Floretum Garden Club. Greetings! This is Rachel the Roving Reporter. Today for all you gardeners and curious mammal spotters I will be interviewing a rarely seen local inhabitant: the mountain beaver. Our guest today goes by the name Aplo, short for Aplodontia rufa.
EDMONDS, WA
q13fox.com

Students form long lines for 'Back2School Bash' backpack giveaway

SEATTLE - The Rainier Beach Back2School Bash drew more than 1,000 people to the local community center Saturday, with volunteers providing free music, food, games and school supplies for those in attendance. Hundreds of backpacks were given away at the event, which falls during a time when families are struggling...
