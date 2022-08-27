Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Tygers, Tigers renew rivalry at Arlin Field
MANSFIELD — It may not be either team’s longest-standing or fiercest rivalry, but it still carries weight in both Mansfield and Massillon. The Tyers and Tigers will meet for the 53rd time Friday night at Arlin Field. Massillon owns a lopsided 43-4-5 advantage in the all-time series and has won the past seven meetings dating to 1999.
whbc.com
Can McKinley Turn it Around?
Here we go….Week 3…Game 4 for The Pro Football Hall of Fame Game of the Week on 1480 WHBC and MIX 94.1!! Canton McKinley in a recurring theme from last year….looking for their first win of the season Vs the same opponent as last year….Dublin Coffman. There’s tremendous potential for the Bulldogs but it’s truly a must win.
WHIZ
Water Damage at West Muskingum Middle School
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Monday night the Superintendent of West Muskingum schools, Chad Shawger, was notified that there was water leaking in the middle school. “The storm was Monday night and that’s where we found the water mostly on the top level of the school. A little bit in the cafeteria but obviously too much with ceiling tiles containing water and having to clean up to bring them in yesterday so we canceled Tuesday completely,” Shawger said.
WHIZ
Ohio Jobs and Family Services Update
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Ohio Jobs and Family Services provided an update in a meeting at the Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce Tuesday morning. Along with the ODJFS director, members of the Zanesville and Muskingum County government discussed the labor market and unemployment numbers, among other things. Business and...
WHIZ
Former Gymnast and Current Genesis Pharmacist Joins USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame
ZANESVILLE, OH- Success, hardship, and perseverance can be three key principles to a great story. What Kalon Ludvigson experienced, involves more than that. Ludvigson was a professional gymnast. “It was a huge adrenaline rush and I really loved being out there and showing off all the hard work that I had done in the gym,” said Ludvigson. That hard work turned into 20 world championship medals and plenty of success along the way. “Setting the world record was probably the biggest accomplishment to me,” Ludvigson stated with a smile.
richlandsource.com
Log Cabin Days set for Sept. 16 & 17 in Loudonville
LOUDONVILLE -- Shorter days, cooler temperatures and sweet apple cider usher in the fall season, and with it Log Cabin Days at Hochstetler Log Homes in Loudonville. Join in the family friendly fun Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17. One of the highlights of the event will be the log home tour, where visitors are able to go through up to 6 log homes and discover the casual, relaxing lifestyle that characterizes log home living.
Mount Vernon News
Mount Vernon OVI checkpoint results
MOUNT VERNON – The Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Mount Vernon Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Department of Transportation, conducted an OVI checkpoint on Friday, Aug. 26. The location was on State Route 13/South Main Street from 8-9:45 p.m.
Your Radio Place
Ohio Controlling Board Approved $6 Million for Area Improvement Projects
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Monday, Senator Tim Schaffer announced that the Ohio Controlling Board has approved $6 million in funding for projects in Guernsey, Muskingum, and Fairfield. Salt Fork State Park is receiving $250,000 for the design phase of the planned Nature Center and the Ohio University of Zanesville is receiving $40,000 to replace the roof of Elson Hall.
Ohio May Soon Kill a Solar Project Due to Concerns Over 'Rural Aesthetic'
It would provide enough power for 34,000 homes a year
7 kids injured after two school buses crash on Ohio Interstate; Names revealed
On August 29, 2022, at approximately 2:22pm, The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a report of a crash involving a passenger vehicle, two school buses, and two vans on Interstate 70 near Saint Clairsville. A 2017 Subaru and a 2019 Freightliner school bus were traveling eastbound on Interstate 70 and stopped due to an […]
Ohio police looking for missing 22-year-old
Police in Ohio are looking for a missing person. The Zanesville Police Department says they are looking for 22-year-old Christopher Black. Black was last seen around the Putnam Avenue area in Zanesville. Black was reported missing to police on August 22. Police say Black is approximately 6’0, 157 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. […]
whbc.com
Waynesburg Man Dead After Canton Township Industrial Accident
CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 27-year-old Waynesburg man badly injured in that accident at US Ecology in Canton Township last week has died. The township fire department had said that employee Ray Sullivan had suffered critical injuries in the leak of hydrogen sulfide at the Central Avenue SE facility last Monday.
New Hibachi restaurant has customers fired up
By Tracey A. Maine The COVID-19 pandemic forced many people in the food service industry — like Komang and Joan Paramerta — to become creative risk takers in order to keep food on their own families’ tables. Recently, this enterprising couple decided to take a big chance by starting a new restaurant here in Athens. And, judging by the reviews on Google, their latest venture was clearly a risk worth...
whbc.com
Recent Fatal Crashes Raise Impaired Driving Conerns
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Just over a week ago, two Stark County residents were killed in separate head-on crashes. One of the accidents occurred in Wayne County. The two were struck by impaired drivers, according to law enforcement. 86-year-old Kenneth Russell was struck and killed in...
WHIZ
House Fire on Airport Road Causes Roof to Cave
The roof to a home caught fire and caved in on Airport Road in Zanesville, Ohio. About five fire departments were on the scene of the fire, which included Zanesville, New Concord, Perry, Wayne and Washington township. Shilo West, fire chief with Perry Township Fire Department, said the owner was...
Man dead, woman injured in Knox County crash
FREDERICKTOWN, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead and a woman is injured after a car crash Tuesday night in Knox County, per the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Authorities say that Timothy Moyer, 44, was driving a Honda Civic just after 9:30 p.m. on State Route 13 in Fredericktown with a 36-year-old woman in the […]
thepostathens.com
Local group proposes Athens become sanctuary city
On Monday, Aug. 1, a local reproductive rights advocacy group, Athenians for Bodily Autonomy, or ABA, went to Athens City Council with a petition to make Athens a sanctuary city for reproductive rights. Chelsea Langlois, a member of the ABA, said the group started at her house shortly before the...
coshoctonbeacontoday.com
Commissioners are working on several projects
The Coshocton County Commissioners have been working on several projects to benefit the county. Updates include new buildings, renovating other buildings and adding broadband to as much of the county as possible. Mary Beck, county administrator and project manager, said that in the 33 years she has worked for the...
sciotopost.com
23-Year-Old Woman Indicted on Manslaughter Charges in Athens County
Athens – On January 31st, 2022, the Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Nurad Road, Athens for a report of an overdose. The victim, Paul R. Inman, age 23, was pronounced dead at the scene by Athens County EMS. Deputies collected physical evidence at the scene and conducted.
Award-winning Belmont County, Ohio rental cabin allows you to go completely off-grid in style
What happens when an architect and an interior designer decide to put a vacation rental on a remote corner of their working cattle farm? An award-winning off-grid cabin called The Hut, of course.
