Ron & Jen’s Great Escape: 8-31-22 – Ron St. Pierre and Jen Brien
What does your heart look like? Is it pliable and sweet, or angry and hardened?! It’s an awfully personal question, but it’s very important that we look at who we are these days and figure out who we want or don’t want to be. There’s a lot...
ART! RI Art Educators Exhibit 2022 – Opening TONIGHT
The second annual Rhode Island Educators Exhibit is an opportunity for students, colleagues, patrons, friends and family to recognize and celebrate Rhode Island’s Art Educators’ own ART!. Art teachers have the unique gift of merging the intricacies of mathematics, lyricism of language, and the lessons of history to...
Clear Choice Dental Implant Center comes to Cranston (not Providence)
You’ve heard the commercials – All on 4 dental implants – new teeth in one day, etc. That’s the message of Clear Choice Dental Implant Center and the company is coming to the long-vacant space above Panera in Chapel View, Cranston. It’s technically on the 2nd floor, with Panera being on the first – and Staples around the building being on the 3rd floor.
Pawtucket new traffic pattern – green and red lanes for bikes and buses only
Dedicated lanes for bicycles and buses are being painted in red and motorists will be required to stay out of them. That’s the project begun today by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) on Exchange Street in Pawtucket. The “dedicated bus and bike lanes [are] to better link the new Pawtucket/Central Falls Commuter Rail Station with the heart of downtown Pawtucket”, according to a press release on the project.
7 restaurants support Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival – reserve now
Seven local restaurants will host unique dining experiences, wine tastings and even a cocktail class as part of the upcoming 17th annual Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival, presented by J.P. Morgan Wealth Management. The restaurants are now taking reservations for these one-time offerings on Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday,...
