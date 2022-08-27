Read full article on original website
Opelika-Auburn News
The first Prep Power Poll of the season is here. See where your team ranks
The high school football season is in full swing, and so is the Opelika-Auburn News Prep Power Poll. So far this season, area teams have excelled. Two Fridays ago on the first weekend of the regular season, Auburn High and Central-Phenix City both won showcase games against Hoover and Hewitt-Trussville, respectively, proving that they’ll be state title contenders again this season — and proving that East Alabama is home to some of the best football in the state.
rollingout.com
Alabama State drum major Ja’Vonta Price recounts preparation for halftime show
Everybody loves a good football matchup between two HBCUs, but what gets the people going is the band performances during halftime. On Aug. 27, Alabama State University and Howard University played the longest MEAC/SWAC Challenge in series history, starting at 7:38 p.m. and ending at 1:18 a.m., which included three weather delays totaling two hours, but it was the battle of both bands that everyone was interested in.
Former Calera standout Kobe Prentice named Alabama starter
Former Calera High School standout Kobe Prentice was named a starter by Alabama on its initial depth chart of the season, released Monday. Prentice, a freshman, is listed alone as the starter at “H” wide receiver, the slot position occupied last season by Slade Bolden. The other starting...
Troy Messenger
Williams Chapel: An Alabama historic site
Homecoming at Williams Chapel United Methodist Church in the Brundidge/Tennille community on Sunday, August 28, 2022, was especially meaningful. The Homecoming celebration included the dedication of the Alabama Historical Commission’s signage designating Williams Chapel United Methodist Church as an Alabama Historic Site. Lawrence Bowden, a fourth generation descendent of...
No injury report from Saban: ‘When those guys are ready to play, we’ll let you know’
As the countdown to the 2022 season kickoff ticks down, Nick Saban said he wasn’t giving injury updates. Asked after Wednesday’s practice about four freshmen he mentioned early in August, Saban was brief. “No different,” he said. “I’m not going to give an injury report in here every...
wvtm13.com
Historic marker unveiled at Alabama boyhood home of late US Rep. John Lewis
TROY, Ala. — There’s now a historic marker at the one-story brick house in Alabama where the late civil rights leader and Georgia Congressman John Lewis grew up as one of 11 children. The marker was unveiled Saturday in Troy. Lewis' family said at the ceremony that they...
Atmore Advance
Gordon, McGhee in senior HOF
Two Atmore residents were inducted into the Alabama Senior Citizens Hall of Fame Class of 2022 during a ceremony in Montgomery on Aug. 21. Ann Gordon and Mal McGhee join inductees including Johnny Crear of Selma; James Harris of Wedowee; Gwendolyn Howard of Gordon; Albert Kirkland of Dothan, Andrew Onderdonk of Chatom; Col. Shirley Rogers of Tuskegee; Dr. David Thrasher of Montgomery; and George Anthony Yarbrough of Prattville in the class.
SPLC grants fund pre-election festivals to help Black Alabamians ‘voice’ their vote
Seven festivals aimed at boosting voter participation will focus on marginalized Black and non-white voters who identify with Southern hip hop and street wear culture, according to a representative with Alabama Forward. Evan Milligan, executive director of the Montgomery-based non-profit civic engagement group, said Monday that a portion of the...
Missing Alabama man’s body found in Macon County
The family of a man reported missing from Loxley last week tells WKRG News 5 Joshua Barber’s body was found in Macon County, Ala. Tuesday.
This sprawling Lake Martin mansion was called Alabama’s most expensive home
You don’t have to get away from it all if you’re going to this Alabama mansion - it’s all been brought to you. This home on Willows End on Lake Martin was once billed as Alabama’s most expensive home when it hit the market for $10.5 million.
Girl Scouts fight Alabama school’s dress code: ‘All bodies are different’
Girl Scouts who attend Auburn City Schools have created a petition asking the school board to update the current dress code for the school system, saying students should feel comfortable and shouldn’t be worried about “getting publicly shamed.”. Marcie Gaylor, the volunteer experience coordinator for Girl Scouts of...
tallasseetribune.com
Bicyclist killed in traffic accident
A crash involving a cyclist occurred at approximately 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, and has claimed the life of an Eclectic man. Raymond P. Butler, 74, was critically injured, when he was struck while riding his bicycle by a 2008 Nissan Altima driven by Shawniquie D. Butler, 31, of Tallassee.
alabamanews.net
Program Provides Medical Service in Rural Communities
There’s a shortage of doctors in rural communities across the country. And that means those areas — lack adequate of healthcare services. But there’s a program in Selma — working to address the health needs of people in west Alabama. The Rural Health Medical Program provides...
alabamanews.net
Two men arrested in weekend homicide in Union Springs
Union Springs police have arrested two men in connection to a homicide over the weekend. The fatal shooting happened Sunday afternoon in the 100 block of North Prairie Street near downtown. Union Springs Police Chief Ronnie Felder said once officers arrived, they found two people with injuries. One of the...
WSFA
Lawsuit filed over teen’s death at Tuskegee youth facility
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against a youth residential facility in Tuskegee. That suit alleges physical and sexual abuse led to a teen’s suicide. The lawsuit stems from the death of 15-year-old Connor Bennett, who lived at Brighter Path Tuskegee, formerly called Sequel,...
msn.com
Pedestrian killed in weekend crash on I-85 in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a pedestrian was killed in a weekend crash on Interstate 85. According to police, a person was hit by a vehicle around 12:15 p.m. Saturday on I-85 south between Taylor and Bell roads. The victim was transported to a local hospital where they later died.
WSFA
Cyclist dies after being struck by car in Elmore County
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports an Eclectic man has died one day after he was hit by a car in Elmore County. ALEA says Raymond P. Butler, 74, was critically injured while riding his bicycle on Alabama 9 Monday evening. Troopers say a Nissan Altima struck him near the 140 mile marker at about 6 p.m.
selmasun.com
Selma Board of Education to meet on Sept. 6
The Selma City Schools (SCS) Board of Education will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 4:30 p.m. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2023. All meetings of the (SCS) are open to the public.
Alabama voting machines challenged as unreliable in court hearing
Montgomery County Circuit Judge Greg Griffin is holding a hearing today on a lawsuit that seeks to block Alabama’s use of electronic ballot-counting machines in the November election. Plaintiffs in the case claim the machines are unreliable and susceptible to hacking and tampering that can change election results. They...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 280 lane closed due to two-vehicle crash
UPDATE 8/29/22 5:55 p.m.: ALEA says the roadway has re-opened. SALEM, Ala. (WRBL) — A two-vehicle crash has caused a portion of the westbound right lane of Highway 280 to close, according to ALEA (Alabama Law Enforcement Agency). ALEA says the wreck occurred at around 4:09 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, near Lee County 254. […]
