Pitt football head coach Pat Narduzzi spoke with the media on Monday ahead of this week's matchup up with West Virginia. Narduzzi talked about many topics including educating his team on the Backyard Brawl and how heated the rivalry is between these two teams. In fact, Narduzzi said, "There's a lot of hatred on their end, but it's going to be a lot of hate on our end" during his opening statement to the press. It's not a key point, but it's worth noting that Pitt's honorary captain for this game is former Pitt Panther player and coach Dave Wannstedt.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 HOURS AGO