Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cahabasun.com
Week 2 Football Primer: Huskies host Oak Mountain
Hewitt Trussville running back Kennedy Mitchell #4 tries to avoid the Gadsden city defender during a game between Gadsden City and Hewitt Trussville on Friday, Aug 26 2022, at Hewitt Trussville Football Stadium in Trussville AL. Photo by James Nicholas. Here is a look at the Week 2 high school...
wbrc.com
Changes to 2 JEFCOED football games because fields not ready
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Schools is having to move the locations of two more football games scheduled for September 2 and September 9, 2022. McAdory was scheduled to host Bessemer City Friday night. School leaders said the field is almost done, but the rain Tuesday caused a delay. McAdory’s game will now move to Bessemer City. Game time is still 7 pm.
Big Football Games to Watch in Alabama
It will be a matchup of Top 5 teams when Jacksonville hosts Handley Friday night to open their region schedule. Handley is No. 2 and Jacksonville No. 4 in Class 4A in this week’s statewide high school football poll.
WSFA
Hornets gearing up to face Golden Bears in 2022 Labor Day Classic
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornets are gearing up to take on the Miles College Golden Bears in the annual Labor Day Classic!. The university is holding a series of events on and off campus ahead of the big game. Those events include the President’s Gala, which benefits ASU’s strategic and student-focused initiatives. Fans can cheer on the ASU Football Team and the Might Marching Hornets Band at the Hornet Walk. This will take place from 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chain Reaction for Oxford
Oxford, AL – Oxford wins home opener, Ohatchee wins its area opener; Westbrook wins weekend tournament, remains undefeated MONDAY MATCHES Ohatchee 3, Piedmont 0 (25-11, 25-17, 25-22) Munford 3, Cleburne County 1 (8-25, 25-11, 25-17, 25-23) White Plains, Pell City at Oxford Oxford 2, Pell City 0 (25-12, 25-22) Oxford 2, White Plains 0 (25-18, […]
Anniston High School Homecoming Parade
Anniston, AL – The Anniston Bulldogs will lead the way down Noble Street on Thursday, September 8th, for their annual homecoming parade! The parade will encompass the same route as the Christmas Parade with the line up beginning at 4:00 pm in the Anniston City Meeting Center parking lot, and the parade starting at 5:00 pm.
wtvy.com
University of Alabama System Chancellor explains impact the system has on the state and Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Classes are back in session and college students fill campus universities once again. Finis St. John, the Chancellor of the University of Alabama System, made a trip to Dothan and shared the impact these universities have on the Wiregrass area and the state. His speech focused on the commitment this system has to excellence in teaching, research and service.
uab.edu
UAB Callahan Eye opens new clinic in Tuscaloosa
Is expanding to Tuscaloosa with the addition of a new clinic located at 1030 Fairfax Park. The 18th clinic location in Callahan’s growing portfolio of ophthalmic and optometric care is opening Monday, Aug. 29. Serving at the new clinic are providers Eric Sputh, M.D., and Michelle Langkawel, O.D., who...
IN THIS ARTICLE
International chicken franchise looking to locate in Alabama
A chicken franchise that began in Guatemala more than 50 years ago is looking to expand into Alabama. Pollo Campero is looking for franchisees to build as many as 10 stores, with a best case scenario to have a restaurant open by the fourth quarter of 2023. Blas Escarcega, director...
msn.com
23 Top Things to do in Huntsville, Alabama
Huntsville is a city located in the Appalachian region of northern Alabama. It is the county seat of Madison County and is the fourth largest city in the state that is home to 215,000 people. The town was incorporated as a town in 1811 with the help of LeRoy Pope and John Hunt. LeRoy Pope is considered a “Father of Huntsville,” but the city got its name after revolutionary war veteran John Hunt.
wbrc.com
Jeff. Co. issues No Contact Advisory for Patton Creek in Hoover
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County leaders issued a No Contact Advisory for portions of Patton Creek because of sewer line damage from creek bank erosion. Leaders said repair efforts are underway to stop the overflow, but in an abundance of caution, Jefferson County recommends the public avoid contact with Patton Creek from I-65 to the confluence of the Cahaba River.
Welcome Back Cookout in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, AL – On Tuesday, August 30th at 2:00 pm the Jacksonville State University International House will host a welcome back cookout. Come and enjoy food and music as they welcome back the students to campus! International Programs serves the international student population of Jacksonville State University and improves diversity for the JSU campus and community.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ABC 33/40 News
Search underway for missing Birmingham man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A search is underway for a missing Birmingham man who was last seen leaving his home on Tuesday, August 23. The Birmimgham Police Department said 68-year-old Anthony Lewis Sherrod was last seen inthe 4800 block of Court V around 9:00 a.m. Sherrod was las seen...
Guest opinion: Mountain Brook voters resoundingly reject ‘discord and rampant misinformation’
During the 80 years of Mountain Brook’s existence, it has been an article of faith that our city leaders have focused on two primary objectives: (1) making sure our city is run well; and (2) undertaking initiatives that will improve the lives of our citizens. Our leaders have always governed as non-partisan servant leaders who donate their time and talents, without pay, bound by one overriding goal --- to make Mountain Brook the best it can be.
2 arrested after leading police in chase Wednesday morning in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people were arrested after allegedly leading Birmingham police officer on a chase through the city Wednesday morning. At approximately 9 a.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the 900 Block of Meehan Avenue on report of a stolen Chevy Silverado that was seen in the area. The car was reportedly stolen […]
280living.com
Metro Roundup: Vintage Market Days back at Finley Center for fall 2022
About 110 vendors of vintage-inspired goods, repurposed furniture, architectural salvage materials, farmhouse décor, original art, handmade treasures, clothing, jewelry and gourmet food are scheduled to be at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex from Sept. 29 through Oct. 1. They’ll be part of the seventh Vintage Market...
Woman killed in Clay County crash identified
A 57-year-old Goodwater woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Clay County.
wbrc.com
Interstate shutdown on I-20/59 EB at Allison Bonnett
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An overturned vehicle is causing significant delays on I-20/59 EB at the Allison Bonnett exit. All Eastbound lanes are currently closed. Officials are on the scene. Please use caution in this area/. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight...
Calhoun County Most Wanted – August 30, 2022
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
Alabama police chief’s truck smelled strongly of alcohol after crash, report says
A newly obtained crash report suggests alcohol may have played some role in McClelland’s accident. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said in a statement that there is still an “ongoing investigation” into the crash but that it has handed the inquiry over to the state attorney general’s office, which refused to comment on this story.
Comments / 0