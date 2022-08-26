Read full article on original website
Related
Entire family killed after ‘selfie-loving sisters drown taking pics near waterfall and four die trying to save them’
SIX members of the same family died at the same beauty spot after trying to save girl of 14 who ventured near a waterfall to take a selfie. The picnic day out turned to tragedy for 15 family members who decided to stop by the Ramdaha Falls of Chhattisgarh - a spot of natural beauty in central India.
Abducted girl, 13, found wandering streets of Brooklyn with no shoes after escaping kidnapper
A girl kidnapped from her home in Pennsylvania was found wandering the streets of Brooklyn with no shoes after managing to escape her abductor, police said.On Wednesday at around 2am, an Amber Alert was issued for 13-year-old Janae Kalia-Henry, who authorities said had been taken from her home in the residential area of Schuylkill Avenue in Reading. That locale would be 130 miles west of where the young girl was later found by New York police officers.At the time, the Amber Alert described her kidnapper as an unidentified male who had taken the 13-year-old into a silver Chevrolet Traverse...
Wife claims hitting her cheating husband and his mistress with her car seconds after she saw them kissing was an 'accident'
When Christie Lee Kennedy saw her husband kissing another woman she felt her 'whole life had been torn apart'. But the 37-year-old has denied deliberately driving into her cheating spouse and his mistress just seconds later. Kennedy had been married to David Larkin for almost a decade when she discovered...
Orange Line shuttle bus driver attacked in Jackson Square
BOSTON – An Orange Line shuttle bus driver was assaulted by "numerous juveniles" Thursday night in Jackson Square, police said.The attack happened around 5:30 p.m. at the Jackson Square MBTA Station.Transit Police said the driver was taken to an area hospital for treatment.It is not clear if any arrests have been made.No further information is currently available.
Comments / 0