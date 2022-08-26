Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: Texas five star commit Arch Manning silences "overrated" chants during season opener
The nation's No. 1 player and five-star Texas commit Arch Manning opened up his senior season with a 20-13 "Jamboree" victory over De La Salle HS. The biggest highlight of the game for the Longhorn pledge was a 20 yard scramble for a touchdown as the opposing student section was growing louder with "overrated" chants.
Boston College QB Phil Jurkovec reflects on Notre Dame football transfer: Brian Kelly 'lied to my parents'
Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec said transferring from Notre Dame after his sophomore season in 2019 saved his football career and detailed how a deteriorating relationship with former Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly and the staff at the time further strengthened his decision to leave South Bend, Indiana. Jurkovec said he was left in the dark at the end of the 2019 campaign on then-starting quarterback Ian Book's status for the following season and whether or not offensive coordinator Chip Long was returning to the program.
NFL・
Georgia vs. Oregon football: Kirby Smart knows whom Ducks will start at QB, but it 'doesn't impact anything'
The Oregon Ducks still have yet to officially name a firm starter at quarterback for the 2022 season, but Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart is not concerned as his team prepares to face them. During his Monday press conference ahead of this weekend’s Oregon game, Smart said he knows who Oregon will be starting and he is not concerned about the ongoing battle.
Daily Delivery: Dear Nebraska fans … maybe your issues aren’t because of one former player
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. A loud segment of Nebraska fans have chosen to use former quarterback Adrian Martinez as the scapegoat for their program's current issues, but Saturday's season-opening 31-28 loss to Northwestern in Ireland proves Coach Scott Frost's program is the issue. And as Fitz explains, part of the problem is Nebraska's ill-advised move to the Big Ten, which has proven disastrous for the storied Nebraska program.
IN THIS ARTICLE
First impressions of Iowa's first depth chart of 2022 season
It's finally here. Iowa Hawkeye football game week. We've all been anticipating it for months and I'm incredibly excited to see Iowa City have that football buzz again. On.
247Sports
HIGHLIGHTS: 5-star A&M QB target DJ Lagway puts up video-game numbers in opening week
Willis, Texas, class of 2024 quarterback DJ Lagway is already ranked as a five-star prospect. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound passer had a solid sophomore season a year ago for the Wildkats but he had not quite put up the numbers of some of his highly-ranked peers. But, one game into his junior season, that has changed.
247Sports
South Carolina football recruiting: Gamecocks in 'best spot' for 5-star Nyckoles Harbor
South Carolina has previously been mentioned as the "hot school to watch" for 2023 five-star Nyckoles Harbor, and now the Gamecocks may be leading for the nation's top-ranked athlete. South Carolina's recruiting momentum continued following Monday's commitment from four-star edge Desmond Umeozulu, leading 247Sports national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn to mention the Gamecocks' pursuit of Harbor.
247Sports
Texas A&M football: Haynes King named Aggies starting QB draws rave reviews from media
King only played four games over the last two seasons, putting up 359 yards on 24-of-39 completions with three touchdowns and four interceptions. He is a former four-star prospect in the Class of 2020 out of Longview (Texas) High School and the No. 7 dual-threat quarterback from the class. But...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman said about Ohio State to start game week
It won't take long for the 2022 college football season to find its groove in Columbus, Ohio or South Bend, Indiana. On Saturday night, Ohio State welcomes Notre Dame to Ohio Stadium. This game isn't only between two top-five teams -- the Buckeyes at No. 2 in the AP Poll while the Fighting Irish are No. 5 -- but it's also two of the most historic programs in the sport meeting in the regular season for the first time since 1996.
More Pressure On Saturday: Marcus Freeman Or Ohio State DC Jim Knowles?
Dennis Dodd joins Brandon Baylor to evaluate who faces more pressure on Saturday between Marcus Freeman or Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.
Jonathan Smith Previews Oregon State's 2022 Season Opener vs Boise State
In just four days, the most highly-anticipated season of Oregon State football since Jonathan Smith took the reins as head coach will kick off when the Beavers host Boise State at Reser Stadium. Expectations are higher than ever before in the Smith era with talk of Pac-12 Championship goals swirling...
Greg Schiano previews Rutgers' Week 1 matchup vs. Boston College, QB Phil Jurkovec
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights open their 2022 season with a game on the road against the Boston College Eagles this Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET. Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano is set to enter his third consecutive year with the program and 14th total season after a 5-7 finish in 2021.
247Sports
Notre Dame vs. Ohio State football: How Fighting Irish can upset Buckeyes in Week 1
Even as the nation's No. 5 team, Notre Dame will enter its contest with No. 2 Ohio State this weekend as an underdog. But 247Sports' Josh Pate believes the Fighting Irish had a familiar path to victory. "I start to think about how Notre Dame would approach this game, and...
Preps to Pros: Tennessee looking to flip Ohio State commit Carnell Tate
In this excerpt from Preps to Pros, Andrew Ivins and Cooper Petagna Tennessee's staff attempt to flip Ohio State commit Carnell Tate.
Ohio State’s Jim Knowles and His Challenging 4-2-5 Defense
When Notre Dame visits Ohio State Saturday night in the Horseshoe, the Irish offensive players who played an integral role in the Fiesta Bowl battle versus Oklahoma State eight months earlier will have remnants of the Cowboys on their minds. New Buckeye defensive coordinator Jim Knowles was not in Arizona...
Everything NC State coach Dave Doeren had to say about ECU
NC State head coach Dave Doeren is no stranger to taking on the East Carolina Pirates. He’s done so four times in his career already, and has compiled a 2-2 record against them. Doeren fell in his first season with the Wolfpack back in 2013, 42-28, and in 2016, 33-30. Doeren’s teams got the better of East Carolina in 2018 (58-3) and in 2019 (34-6), winning comfortable both times.
Watch: Marcus Freeman on The Mindset of His Team and the Growing Confidence of Tyler Buchner
Head Coach Marcus Freeman talked in his opening press conference about the mindset of his team going into the season opener against Ohio State and about the confidence of Quarterback Tyler Buchner who will start against the Buckeyes. The Irish Illustrated videos are sponsored by:. Travel with Irish Illustrated!. At...
Some recruit ‘in’s and ‘out’s’ for the Ohio State - Notre Dame game this weekend
Here is the latest on some top recruits who will and won’t be at the Ohio State - Notre Dame game this weekend.
Deion Sanders fires back at critique of coaching style, reveals Nick Saban influence
Frequent interviews, light-hearted social media banter and anything to put more exposure on Jackson State University is how Tigers head coach Deion Sanders runs his football program — and he is not changing his style, he says. Sanders has brought immense attention to HBCU football since his arrival, and this year's recruiting splash with five-star signee Travis Hunter and others has pushed Jackson State to the forefront nationally.
247Sports
47K+
Followers
365K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0