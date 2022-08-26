ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Boston College QB Phil Jurkovec reflects on Notre Dame football transfer: Brian Kelly 'lied to my parents'

Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec said transferring from Notre Dame after his sophomore season in 2019 saved his football career and detailed how a deteriorating relationship with former Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly and the staff at the time further strengthened his decision to leave South Bend, Indiana. Jurkovec said he was left in the dark at the end of the 2019 campaign on then-starting quarterback Ian Book's status for the following season and whether or not offensive coordinator Chip Long was returning to the program.
NFL
247Sports

Georgia vs. Oregon football: Kirby Smart knows whom Ducks will start at QB, but it 'doesn't impact anything'

The Oregon Ducks still have yet to officially name a firm starter at quarterback for the 2022 season, but Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart is not concerned as his team prepares to face them. During his Monday press conference ahead of this weekend’s Oregon game, Smart said he knows who Oregon will be starting and he is not concerned about the ongoing battle.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Dear Nebraska fans … maybe your issues aren’t because of one former player

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. A loud segment of Nebraska fans have chosen to use former quarterback Adrian Martinez as the scapegoat for their program's current issues, but Saturday's season-opening 31-28 loss to Northwestern in Ireland proves Coach Scott Frost's program is the issue. And as Fitz explains, part of the problem is Nebraska's ill-advised move to the Big Ten, which has proven disastrous for the storied Nebraska program.
MANHATTAN, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
247Sports

South Carolina football recruiting: Gamecocks in 'best spot' for 5-star Nyckoles Harbor

South Carolina has previously been mentioned as the "hot school to watch" for 2023 five-star Nyckoles Harbor, and now the Gamecocks may be leading for the nation's top-ranked athlete. South Carolina's recruiting momentum continued following Monday's commitment from four-star edge Desmond Umeozulu, leading 247Sports national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn to mention the Gamecocks' pursuit of Harbor.
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

What Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman said about Ohio State to start game week

It won't take long for the 2022 college football season to find its groove in Columbus, Ohio or South Bend, Indiana. On Saturday night, Ohio State welcomes Notre Dame to Ohio Stadium. This game isn't only between two top-five teams -- the Buckeyes at No. 2 in the AP Poll while the Fighting Irish are No. 5 -- but it's also two of the most historic programs in the sport meeting in the regular season for the first time since 1996.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Ohio State’s Jim Knowles and His Challenging 4-2-5 Defense

When Notre Dame visits Ohio State Saturday night in the Horseshoe, the Irish offensive players who played an integral role in the Fiesta Bowl battle versus Oklahoma State eight months earlier will have remnants of the Cowboys on their minds. New Buckeye defensive coordinator Jim Knowles was not in Arizona...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Everything NC State coach Dave Doeren had to say about ECU

NC State head coach Dave Doeren is no stranger to taking on the East Carolina Pirates. He’s done so four times in his career already, and has compiled a 2-2 record against them. Doeren fell in his first season with the Wolfpack back in 2013, 42-28, and in 2016, 33-30. Doeren’s teams got the better of East Carolina in 2018 (58-3) and in 2019 (34-6), winning comfortable both times.
GREENVILLE, NC
247Sports

Deion Sanders fires back at critique of coaching style, reveals Nick Saban influence

Frequent interviews, light-hearted social media banter and anything to put more exposure on Jackson State University is how Tigers head coach Deion Sanders runs his football program — and he is not changing his style, he says. Sanders has brought immense attention to HBCU football since his arrival, and this year's recruiting splash with five-star signee Travis Hunter and others has pushed Jackson State to the forefront nationally.
JACKSON, MS
247Sports

247Sports

47K+
Followers
365K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy