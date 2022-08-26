Read full article on original website
Georgia vs. Oregon football: Kirby Smart knows whom Ducks will start at QB, but it 'doesn't impact anything'
The Oregon Ducks still have yet to officially name a firm starter at quarterback for the 2022 season, but Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart is not concerned as his team prepares to face them. During his Monday press conference ahead of this weekend’s Oregon game, Smart said he knows who Oregon will be starting and he is not concerned about the ongoing battle.
Daily Delivery: Dear Nebraska fans … maybe your issues aren’t because of one former player
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. A loud segment of Nebraska fans have chosen to use former quarterback Adrian Martinez as the scapegoat for their program's current issues, but Saturday's season-opening 31-28 loss to Northwestern in Ireland proves Coach Scott Frost's program is the issue. And as Fitz explains, part of the problem is Nebraska's ill-advised move to the Big Ten, which has proven disastrous for the storied Nebraska program.
Boston College QB Phil Jurkovec reflects on Notre Dame football transfer: Brian Kelly 'lied to my parents'
Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec said transferring from Notre Dame after his sophomore season in 2019 saved his football career and detailed how a deteriorating relationship with former Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly and the staff at the time further strengthened his decision to leave South Bend, Indiana. Jurkovec said he was left in the dark at the end of the 2019 campaign on then-starting quarterback Ian Book's status for the following season and whether or not offensive coordinator Chip Long was returning to the program.
Texas A&M football: Haynes King named Aggies starting QB draws rave reviews from media
King only played four games over the last two seasons, putting up 359 yards on 24-of-39 completions with three touchdowns and four interceptions. He is a former four-star prospect in the Class of 2020 out of Longview (Texas) High School and the No. 7 dual-threat quarterback from the class. But...
HIGHLIGHTS: 5-star A&M QB target DJ Lagway puts up video-game numbers in opening week
Willis, Texas, class of 2024 quarterback DJ Lagway is already ranked as a five-star prospect. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound passer had a solid sophomore season a year ago for the Wildkats but he had not quite put up the numbers of some of his highly-ranked peers. But, one game into his junior season, that has changed.
Notre Dame vs. Ohio State football: How Fighting Irish can upset Buckeyes in Week 1
Even as the nation's No. 5 team, Notre Dame will enter its contest with No. 2 Ohio State this weekend as an underdog. But 247Sports' Josh Pate believes the Fighting Irish had a familiar path to victory. "I start to think about how Notre Dame would approach this game, and...
Fired Up: Collin Klein's offense will mark a change of pace for Kansas State football
The question: During an August 23, 2022, appearance on KFH's Sports Daily radio show out of Wichita, host Jacob Albracht asked GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald about the possibilities of new offensive coordinator Collin Klein's Kansas State offense. Here is how Fitz addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the radio ...
What Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman said about Ohio State to start game week
It won't take long for the 2022 college football season to find its groove in Columbus, Ohio or South Bend, Indiana. On Saturday night, Ohio State welcomes Notre Dame to Ohio Stadium. This game isn't only between two top-five teams -- the Buckeyes at No. 2 in the AP Poll while the Fighting Irish are No. 5 -- but it's also two of the most historic programs in the sport meeting in the regular season for the first time since 1996.
WATCH: Dan Lanning previews Oregon vs Georgia
Hear from Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning as the Ducks officially kickoff their game week prep ahead of Saturday's season-opening week one game against the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Lanning serves as the Bulldog's Defensive Coordinator last year, and he spoke about the emotions of playing his former team for his first game as the head coach at Oregon, the challenges of playing a program like Georgia, and where his team's mindset is at going into the week.
Some recruit ‘in’s and ‘out’s’ for the Ohio State - Notre Dame game this weekend
Here is the latest on some top recruits who will and won’t be at the Ohio State - Notre Dame game this weekend.
Michigan football: Jim Harbaugh shares 'really good' impressions of ex-Alabama EDGE Eyabi Anoma, former 5-star
The Michigan Wolverines arguably received a steal in terms of a transfer this summer when Eyabi Anoma committed to the school. The former five-star prospect and one-time Alabama signee had a wild college career to this point, but Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is more than thrilled with the defensive end’s progress. Anoma only joined the team Aug. 18, less than two weeks ago and with Week 1 just days away.
Watch: Marcus Freeman on The Mindset of His Team and the Growing Confidence of Tyler Buchner
Head Coach Marcus Freeman talked in his opening press conference about the mindset of his team going into the season opener against Ohio State and about the confidence of Quarterback Tyler Buchner who will start against the Buckeyes. The Irish Illustrated videos are sponsored by:. Travel with Irish Illustrated!. At...
LSU football: Tigers RB John Emery addresses two-game suspension
LSU running back and former five-star signee John Emery Jr. addressed academic issues that led to a two-game suspension ahead of the 2022 college football season. Emery was slated to see carries in this coming Sunday's opener against Florida State, but Penn State transfer Noah Cain should now see the bulk of the workload along with Armoni Goodwin and Josh Williams.
A closer look at how RB Lucious Stanely can solidify depth on offense and special teams
The Miami Hurricanes have been hit by some injuries during fall camp at the running back position. Talented true freshman TreVonte' Citizen sustained a season ending knee injury while third-year redshirt freshman Don Chaney Jr. sustained an injury that is expected to knock him out of action until the second half of the season.
Kickoff Countdown: Five debuts as Kansas State's starting quarterback
Kansas State's football season is now just five days away and we're counting down to the 2022 kickoff in Manhattan with a variety of statistical pieces. With Adrian Martinez prepared to make his starting debut in a Wildcat uniform on Saturday against South Dakota, we look back at five previous K-State quarterbacks since 2000 who also made their starting debuts in purple during season openers. Here's how each faired.
Penn State names starting middle linebacker vs Purdue but pair will see 'significant reps'
Three days ahead of 2022 kickoff at Purdue, Penn State head coach James Franklin shed light on the status of several preseason position battles. The situation at middle linebacker has been in focus since two-year starter Ellis Brooks moved on after last season, with redshirt sophomore Tyler Elsdon and redshirt freshman Kobe King at the forefront.
Pitt football two-deep roster ahead of Backyard Brawl game against West Virginia
Pitt released its probable two-deep roster for this week's revived Backyard Brawl with West Virginia. There are a good number of returning starters on both sides of the football, so there aren't too many surprises. There are some new faces on both sides of the football due to the transfer portal.
Everything NC State coach Dave Doeren had to say about ECU
NC State head coach Dave Doeren is no stranger to taking on the East Carolina Pirates. He’s done so four times in his career already, and has compiled a 2-2 record against them. Doeren fell in his first season with the Wolfpack back in 2013, 42-28, and in 2016, 33-30. Doeren’s teams got the better of East Carolina in 2018 (58-3) and in 2019 (34-6), winning comfortable both times.
Projecting the 51-52 Wake Forest Football players currently over the line, next group up
Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson had a goal to get 55 players 'over the line' by the end of fall camp, adding that it would take roughly 25 players on each side of the ball.
