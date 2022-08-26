ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia vs. Oregon football: Kirby Smart knows whom Ducks will start at QB, but it 'doesn't impact anything'

The Oregon Ducks still have yet to officially name a firm starter at quarterback for the 2022 season, but Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart is not concerned as his team prepares to face them. During his Monday press conference ahead of this weekend’s Oregon game, Smart said he knows who Oregon will be starting and he is not concerned about the ongoing battle.
EUGENE, OR
Daily Delivery: Dear Nebraska fans … maybe your issues aren’t because of one former player

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. A loud segment of Nebraska fans have chosen to use former quarterback Adrian Martinez as the scapegoat for their program's current issues, but Saturday's season-opening 31-28 loss to Northwestern in Ireland proves Coach Scott Frost's program is the issue. And as Fitz explains, part of the problem is Nebraska's ill-advised move to the Big Ten, which has proven disastrous for the storied Nebraska program.
MANHATTAN, KS
Boston College QB Phil Jurkovec reflects on Notre Dame football transfer: Brian Kelly 'lied to my parents'

Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec said transferring from Notre Dame after his sophomore season in 2019 saved his football career and detailed how a deteriorating relationship with former Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly and the staff at the time further strengthened his decision to leave South Bend, Indiana. Jurkovec said he was left in the dark at the end of the 2019 campaign on then-starting quarterback Ian Book's status for the following season and whether or not offensive coordinator Chip Long was returning to the program.
NFL
#American Football
What Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman said about Ohio State to start game week

It won't take long for the 2022 college football season to find its groove in Columbus, Ohio or South Bend, Indiana. On Saturday night, Ohio State welcomes Notre Dame to Ohio Stadium. This game isn't only between two top-five teams -- the Buckeyes at No. 2 in the AP Poll while the Fighting Irish are No. 5 -- but it's also two of the most historic programs in the sport meeting in the regular season for the first time since 1996.
COLUMBUS, OH
WATCH: Dan Lanning previews Oregon vs Georgia

Hear from Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning as the Ducks officially kickoff their game week prep ahead of Saturday's season-opening week one game against the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Lanning serves as the Bulldog's Defensive Coordinator last year, and he spoke about the emotions of playing his former team for his first game as the head coach at Oregon, the challenges of playing a program like Georgia, and where his team's mindset is at going into the week.
EUGENE, OR
Michigan football: Jim Harbaugh shares 'really good' impressions of ex-Alabama EDGE Eyabi Anoma, former 5-star

The Michigan Wolverines arguably received a steal in terms of a transfer this summer when Eyabi Anoma committed to the school. The former five-star prospect and one-time Alabama signee had a wild college career to this point, but Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is more than thrilled with the defensive end’s progress. Anoma only joined the team Aug. 18, less than two weeks ago and with Week 1 just days away.
ANN ARBOR, MI
LSU football: Tigers RB John Emery addresses two-game suspension

LSU running back and former five-star signee John Emery Jr. addressed academic issues that led to a two-game suspension ahead of the 2022 college football season. Emery was slated to see carries in this coming Sunday's opener against Florida State, but Penn State transfer Noah Cain should now see the bulk of the workload along with Armoni Goodwin and Josh Williams.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Kickoff Countdown: Five debuts as Kansas State's starting quarterback

Kansas State's football season is now just five days away and we're counting down to the 2022 kickoff in Manhattan with a variety of statistical pieces. With Adrian Martinez prepared to make his starting debut in a Wildcat uniform on Saturday against South Dakota, we look back at five previous K-State quarterbacks since 2000 who also made their starting debuts in purple during season openers. Here's how each faired.
MANHATTAN, KS
Everything NC State coach Dave Doeren had to say about ECU

NC State head coach Dave Doeren is no stranger to taking on the East Carolina Pirates. He’s done so four times in his career already, and has compiled a 2-2 record against them. Doeren fell in his first season with the Wolfpack back in 2013, 42-28, and in 2016, 33-30. Doeren’s teams got the better of East Carolina in 2018 (58-3) and in 2019 (34-6), winning comfortable both times.
GREENVILLE, NC
