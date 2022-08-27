Read full article on original website
Experienced Hires: Three new coaches bring a wealth of football knowledge to St. Tammany
For the second straight season, there were some major changes in the St. Tammany football coaching ranks. Three new coaches came to St. Tammany schools, and while the hires are new, they are anything but inexperienced. Lakeshore's Brent Indest, Pearl River's Eric Collins and Mandeville's Craig Jones sport a combined record of 463-263, with 63 seasons of head coaching experience.
Prep football is here. Here are our top 5 matchups for the upcoming season
The winner between these two district favorites — Ehret in 8-5A and Destrehan in 7-5A — will get an early season boost. Karr has defeated Easton the last 10 times they faced each other, four of those in the postseason. Karr won last season 20-18. JOHN CURTIS vs....
High school football 2022: Our top 5 New Orleans-area players to watch
The Purple Knights have a beefed-up offensive line that is led by this LSU commitment. He has a four-star rating by the 247sports composite. Showed quickness and balance as he rushed for 2,036 yards and 27 touchdowns in seven games as a freshman and now holds an offer from LSU.
Covington football 2022 at a glance: Experienced Lions ready to take a step forward
COACH: Greg Salter (10th season, 57-45) OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR: Burt Pereira. OFFENSE (7 RETURNING STARTERS): QB *Brandon Coakley, Jr., or Jerome Elzy, Jr; RB *Justin Chatman, Jr.; RB *David Harris, Jr.; WR *Brandon Brumfield, Sr., or Cedric Thompson, Soph.; WR, Jayshawn Martin, Soph.; WR DeKengie James, Sr.; OL *Lawson Champagne, Jr.; OL *Colby Perrin, Sr.; OL *Noah Senac, Sr.; OL Ashton Stermer, Sr.; OL Abrum Lewis, Soph.
Salmen football 2022 at a glance: Spartans will be a contender in expanded District 8-4A
COACH: Eric Chuter (fifth season at Salmen, 16-23; eighth season overall with three seasons at Hannan, 26-42) OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR: Chuter. OFFENSE (3 RETURNING STARTERS): QB Cameron Dorsey, Jr.; RB *Issac Casnave, Sr.; RB Rashad Shepard, Sr.; FB Kaleb Lacoste, Sr.; FB Koi Rodgers, Sr.; WR Damon Narcisse, Jr.; WR Kobi Rich, Jr.; WR Jaylun Robinson, Jr.; OL *Elias Carpio, Sr.; OL Corey McDonald, Sr.; OL Charlie Pittman, Jr.; OL Tre Hartley, Jr.; OL *Landen West, Sr.
6-5A predictions: Ponchatoula remains the favorite in a competitive district
The Green Wave is coming off its most successful season since winning a state title in 1940, reaching the Class 5A state championship game last season. Legendary coach Hank Tierney left to go back to Shaw, but his quarterbacks' coach and offensive coordinator Trey Willie assumed the head coaching position. Senior quarterback Nolan Tribble is back, but the Green Wave graduated 18 starters. This pick is not a lock like last season, but Ponchatoula is still the team to beat.
