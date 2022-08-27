ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Experienced Hires: Three new coaches bring a wealth of football knowledge to St. Tammany

For the second straight season, there were some major changes in the St. Tammany football coaching ranks. Three new coaches came to St. Tammany schools, and while the hires are new, they are anything but inexperienced. Lakeshore's Brent Indest, Pearl River's Eric Collins and Mandeville's Craig Jones sport a combined record of 463-263, with 63 seasons of head coaching experience.
Covington football 2022 at a glance: Experienced Lions ready to take a step forward

COACH: Greg Salter (10th season, 57-45) OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR: Burt Pereira. OFFENSE (7 RETURNING STARTERS): QB *Brandon Coakley, Jr., or Jerome Elzy, Jr; RB *Justin Chatman, Jr.; RB *David Harris, Jr.; WR *Brandon Brumfield, Sr., or Cedric Thompson, Soph.; WR, Jayshawn Martin, Soph.; WR DeKengie James, Sr.; OL *Lawson Champagne, Jr.; OL *Colby Perrin, Sr.; OL *Noah Senac, Sr.; OL Ashton Stermer, Sr.; OL Abrum Lewis, Soph.
Salmen football 2022 at a glance: Spartans will be a contender in expanded District 8-4A

COACH: Eric Chuter (fifth season at Salmen, 16-23; eighth season overall with three seasons at Hannan, 26-42) OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR: Chuter. OFFENSE (3 RETURNING STARTERS): QB Cameron Dorsey, Jr.; RB *Issac Casnave, Sr.; RB Rashad Shepard, Sr.; FB Kaleb Lacoste, Sr.; FB Koi Rodgers, Sr.; WR Damon Narcisse, Jr.; WR Kobi Rich, Jr.; WR Jaylun Robinson, Jr.; OL *Elias Carpio, Sr.; OL Corey McDonald, Sr.; OL Charlie Pittman, Jr.; OL Tre Hartley, Jr.; OL *Landen West, Sr.
6-5A predictions: Ponchatoula remains the favorite in a competitive district

The Green Wave is coming off its most successful season since winning a state title in 1940, reaching the Class 5A state championship game last season. Legendary coach Hank Tierney left to go back to Shaw, but his quarterbacks' coach and offensive coordinator Trey Willie assumed the head coaching position. Senior quarterback Nolan Tribble is back, but the Green Wave graduated 18 starters. This pick is not a lock like last season, but Ponchatoula is still the team to beat.
