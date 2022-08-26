Read full article on original website
Related
tokenist.com
Ethereum Funds Recorded $1M in Net Outflows Despite the Merge’s Hype
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. Ethereum saw minor outflows of $1 million last week, according to a new report by CoinShares. The report suggests that investors are likely to wait for the long-anticipated Merge to complete before increasing their positions in ETH.
tokenist.com
Bitcoin Mining Likely to See 4th Difficulty Increase this Month Despite Downswing
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. Bitcoin mining is on the way to seeing a fourth consecutive difficulty increase this month. A new increase could take BTC mining difficulty to 30.28 trillion in what could be the biggest difficulty jump this year, according to consultancy firm BlocksBridge.
A New Permanent Costco Closing Continues Sweeping Company Changes
A fall closure represents the latest strategic move for the perennial chain. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MoneyTalksNews.com, EatThis.com, FOX19.com, and LATimes.com.
tokenist.com
Singapore Signals Change in Stablecoins Regulation After Terra’s Collapse
Neither the author, Ruholamin Haqshanas, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. The Monetary Authority of Singapore, the country’s Central Bank, is reportedly considering imposing some limitations on the use of leverage and credit facilities by retail traders. The move comes as the crypto-friendly country has seen the implosion of several crypto businesses, all of which delivered heavy losses to retail investors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tokenist.com
Argentina’s Major Wine-Making Province Now Accepts Tax Payments in Crypto
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. Mendoza province authorities announced on Saturday, August 27th, that residents can pay regional taxes and fees using crypto. The release also provided a detailed guide on how to make these payments via the provincial tax authority website.
tokenist.com
Congress Issues Inquiries to Five Exchanges In An Attempt to Stop $1B Crypto Fraud
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. House Committee on Oversight and Reform announced on Tuesday, August 30th, that it is stepping up its efforts to curb fraud involving cryptocurrencies. Today’s action entails the sending of a number of letters to various crypto exchanges and agencies inquiring what they are doing to safeguard consumers.
Asian shares track Wall Street slide on expected rate raises
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were lower Thursday, tracking the broad slide on Wall Street, as investors braced for higher interest rates and inflation worries for some time. Benchmarks fell in Tokyo, Sydney, South Korea and China. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 declined 1.6% in afternoon trading to 27,655.35. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dropped 1.8% to 6,861.70. South Korea’s Kospi shed 1.9% to 2,424.60. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 1.7% to 19,622.87, while the Shanghai Composite edged down 0.2% to 3,194.95. The slide in the Nikkei came despite signs of improvement in the Japanese economy. A study by the Finance Ministry on corporate financial statements for April-June showed a 17.6% improvement from the same period the previous year. “At some point central banks will discover inflation is remaining high despite their interest rate hikes and they will stop. Unfortunately, for the economy on Main Street, that point is too far off in the distance. It is difficult to see any near-term end in sight for increased caution by consumers and businesses across Europe, China, and the U.S.A.,” said Clifford Bennett, chief economist at ACY Securities.
tokenist.com
Solana-Based DeFi Protocol Loses $661k After Shutting Down By Mistake
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. OptiFi, a Solana-powered decentralized exchange, lost $661,000 after accidentally shutting down its mainnet program. While the funds are not recoverable, OptiFi said it will “compensate all users’ funds” and make sure something similar does not happen again.
Comments / 0