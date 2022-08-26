In today's world, there are various reasons why people decide against having children. Raising children means extended expenses, more responsibility and sometimes people choose not to devote a major part of their life caring for another human. However, a family with children is still seen as a functional unit of society and many people don't understand the choice of being child-free. In one such incident, a user on Twitter—a man who goes by the username @GShaneMorris—criticized people's choice of not having children. He wrote, "Millennials who are very cavalier about not having children are in for a shock when they enter their 40s & realize life is only half over. What do you do at that point? Keep trying to be sexy & have fun? I expect to see a lot of sadness & confusion about what to do at that point."

