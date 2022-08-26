ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
Alec Baldwin is sued for $25million by family of Marine killed in Kabul after publicly shaming the fallen soldier's sister on Instagram because she attended the Capitol riot

Alec Baldwin is being sued by the family of a Marine called at Kabul Airport on Afghanistan last year after publicly shaming his sister for attending the Capitol riot. It is the third time the family of Rylee McCollum, the fallen soldier, has attempted to take action against the star. Previous attempts have been dismissed due to errors in the filing process.
A Teen Stood Up to Her Parents After Years of Being a Caregiver & Reddit is Cheering Her On

Raising a family with multiple kids — and especially in a blended family — it makes sense that parents will want to put an emphasis on the new siblings learning to value one another and care for one another. And, when needed, being asked to step in and babysit or help out with younger siblings is part of being a part of a family and a good way to learn responsibility. However, one teen Redditor shared how her parents went too far in making her disabled sibling’s care her responsibility — and she’s struggling to set boundaries as she reaches adulthood and considers whether her role went above and beyond what someone should expect from another child.
Man mocks people in 40s choosing to be child-free. People respond with how they live their life to the fullest.

In today's world, there are various reasons why people decide against having children. Raising children means extended expenses, more responsibility and sometimes people choose not to devote a major part of their life caring for another human. However, a family with children is still seen as a functional unit of society and many people don't understand the choice of being child-free. In one such incident, a user on Twitter—a man who goes by the username @GShaneMorris—criticized people's choice of not having children. He wrote, "Millennials who are very cavalier about not having children are in for a shock when they enter their 40s & realize life is only half over. What do you do at that point? Keep trying to be sexy & have fun? I expect to see a lot of sadness & confusion about what to do at that point."
M. Brown

My second marriage wasn't supposed to happen

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. After my first marriage ended, it felt like I had just survived a major car accident. I walked away from the whole thing both completely traumatized and utterly incredulous that I had made it out in one piece.
Bella Smith

From the bedroom to the courtroom: The new perspective on marital rape

When the rapist and the victim are married, the situation is different. Assaulting another person sexually is a heinous crime that is reviled and condemned all around the world. However, in other situations, the degree of guilt that is attributed to each party is determined, at least in part, by the nature of their relationship to one another. When Wendy L. Patrick, J.D., Ph.D. was working as a prosecutor for sexual offenses, the cases involving marital rape were among the most difficult ones she encountered. When the rapist and the victim are married, there are a number of specific challenges that arise, including a reluctance to report the crime, a lack of cooperation with law authorities, and the need to correct jury misconceptions about the law. As may be expected, the extent to which the perpetrator's belief in consent was reasonable under the circumstances is one of the most contentious problems. However, public opinion on victim blame and responsibility is influenced by a variety of different circumstances.

