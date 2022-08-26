Read full article on original website
Nebraska football gets roasted by Big Sky Conference after loss
The Nebraska Cornhuskers once again lost a winnable game to open their 2022 season, and many were eager to take shots at the low-hanging fruit. Nebraska lost 31-28 to Northwestern, allowing 14 unanswered points and falling victim to a bizarre onside kick decision while up 28-17 in the third quarter. The defeat dropped coach Scott Frost to 5-21 in one-score games and raised enormous questions over the progress — or lack thereof — during his tenure.
Texas Tech Ninth in FanNation Big 12 Preseason Poll
The staffs of three FanNation Big 12 sites voted on the league rankings heading into Week 1 of the season.
Jimbo Fisher Officially Names Texas A&M Aggies Starting QB
COLLEGE STATION - - Texas A&M has its Week 1 starter against Sam Houston. According to TexAgs, A&M coach Jimbo Fisher officially named sophomore Haynes King the team's starting quarterback following an intense fall camp. King was in a neck-and-neck battle with LSU transfer Max Johnson and freshman Connor Weigman for the title of QB1 entering the weekend.
Former USF guard Neena Pacholke reportedly dead by suicide
The women's basketball program of the University of South Florida Bulls sadly announced on Monday that it lost one of its own. According to TMZ Sports, former USF point guard Neena Pacholke was found dead by Wausau Police Department officials during a welfare check on Saturday morning. The story adds that Pacholke had made suicidal statements and that her younger sister, Kaitlynn Pacholke, confirmed to the Tampa Bay Times that the 27-year-old had died by suicide.
Lane Kiffin responds to Tennessee minor league team’s brutal promo
Tennessee fans are still raging at Lane Kiffin on a semi-regular basis. At some point, they may have to accept that it will never actually bother him. On Saturday, the Tennessee Smokies, the Double-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, had kids throw mustard at a skeleton with Kiffin’s face pasted on it. This was in reference to Kiffin’s infamous return to Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium last season, when the Ole Miss coach had a whole host of bizarre items thrown at him by fans.
Broncos Releasing Six Players
CB Donnie Lewis (waived/injured) Martin, 32, is a former fifth-round pick of the Lions out of Appalachian State back in 2013. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract when he signed a four-year, $13.6 million extension with the Lions in 2016. He finished his contract before...
Clip of LeBron James Playing Football In High School And Catching Passes Goes Viral: "He Was Great But Basketball Is Obviously His Best Sport."
One of the biggest what-ifs in the history of the NBA is what would have happened if LeBron James had chosen to play football after high school instead of basketball. James' career has made him a candidate for the title of GOAT in the sport, although he might need a few more championships to get some consensus. That almost didn't happen though, as LeBron could have played in the NFL instead.
Raiders Legend Buries OL Alex Leatherwood During Broadcast
To say it’s been a rough offseason and preseason for Las Vegas Raiders second-year lineman Alex Leatherwood is an understatement. Things were off to a positive start with his social media posts showing he was working out and doing his best to get ready. Regrettably, that hasn’t translated onto the actual football field.
Possible speculation builds that Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman's future with the team could be in jeopardy
The Golden State Warriors felt they were drafting a potential franchise cornerstone when they used the second overall pick on James Wiseman two years ago. They have not seen much of him because of a knee injury, however, and many have wondered if the former Memphis star’s days with the team could be numbered.
3 Browns Players Who Stood Out In Preseason
The 2022 preseason is officially over for the Cleveland Browns, and all eyes focus forward on Week 1 in 13 days. As we reflect on training camp and the preseason games, there are three Browns players whose play stood out the most this summer. In no particular order, they are...
Commanders RB Brian Robinson shot multiple times in robbery attempt
Robinson played at Alabama from 2017-21. He only had a small role in the Tide’s offense his first two seasons. Then he became a backup in 2019 and 2020. Robinson’s patience paid off, and he became the Tide’s starter last season. He rushed for 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2021.
Former Badgers star injured in pre-season shows LaFleur was right
To play or not to play your starters in pre-season is the age old question. It happens every year, it seems, that a star player gets banged up during meaningless games. This season it happened to be a former Wisconsin Badgers star. He also happens to be the reigning Defensive Player of The Year. TJ Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers seemed to suffer an injury during the team’s final pre-season game.
