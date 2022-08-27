Read full article on original website
WY Cheyenne WY Zone Forecast
————— 645 FPUS55 KCYS 010828. Zone Forecast for Southeast Wyoming and Western Nebraska Panhandle. .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. West winds 10 to. 15 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to. 15 mph, becoming west after...
Apprentices
Governor Gianforte meets with registered apprentices at KOA future site. Tounsely Electric Company is currently working on construction of a new KOA building. For this construction they are utilizing apprentices hired through Governor Giafante's Registered Apprenticeship Program, which is a small part of his Comeback Montana plan.
New details about high-speed chase, fiery crash released
NEW INFORMATION: Court documents identify the driver of the vehicle as Levi Johnson from Minnesota. The following is a press release from the Montana Highway Patrol:. BILLINGS, Mont. - The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) is currently investigating an incident east of Billings on Interstate 94 near the Huntley exit. At 08:39 A.M. a Sergeant with the Montana Highway Patrol observed a grey sedan traveling east through a construction zone at 95 mph in a 55 mph speed zone in a reckless manner cutting off other vehicles. The suspect vehicle would not yield to law enforcement and was driving at a speed of 150 mph when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed. The vehicle caught on fire and a male exited the vehicle and began running. The MHP Trooper was able to rescue a passenger that was still in the vehicle before the vehicle became completely engulfed in flames. This male was transported to a Billings hospital with critical injuries. MHP was assisted by the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office with deputies and air support as well as an officer with Motor Carrier Services. After a perimeter was established the suspect that ran was apprehended without incident. This investigation is still active at this time.
Governor declares water emergency for Mississippi capital
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Monday night that he is declaring a state of emergency after excessive rainfall exacerbated problems in one of Jackson's water-treatment plants and caused low water pressure through much of the capital city. The low pressure raised concerns about firefighting and...
Arizona governor to focus on semiconductors in Taiwan visit
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday for a visit focused on semiconductors, the critical chips that are used in everyday electronics and have become a battleground in the technology competition between the U.S. and China. His visit is the latest in a...
