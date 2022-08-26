ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgeville, SC

Comments / 0

Related
abcnews4.com

Missing Charleston man found

Charleston, S.C. (WCIV) — According to the Charleston Police department, James Johnson who had been reported missing last Friday has been found. Mr. Johnson had been missing since August 26th, when he was last seen at his home in West Ashley around 5 P.M. The authorities had asked for...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Belly To Baby Photography

Belly To Baby Photography is a Fine Art Newborn, Maternity And Family Portrait Studio IN SUMMERVILLE. They PROVIDE A FULL-SERVICE EXPERIENCE FOR OUR CLIENTS BY PRINTING THEIR PORTRAITS ON LUXURY PRODUCTS they HAVE SOURCED FROM AROUND THE WORLD!
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Firefighters to gather for peer support certification class this week

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Tuesday, August 30 and Wednesday, August 31 the Professional Firefighters Association of South Carolina is hosting its "IAFF Peer Support" certification class in North Charleston. There will be over 25 firefighters in attendance from departments across the Lowcountry. The class is being held...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Berkeley County awards construction contract for Hanahan Intersection

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Construction is coming to Moncks Corner that will supposedly help reduce traffic. At a meeting on Monday, August 22nd, Berkeley County Council gave the contract for the intersection realignment project of Foster Road at Tanner Ford Boulevard in Hanahan to IPW Construction. The changes...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Summerville, SC
City
Charleston, SC
City
Ridgeville, SC
City
Edisto Island, SC
Charleston, SC
Entertainment
abcnews4.com

Dog & Duck, Viva Tacos & Tequila, dentist and more to join Moncks Corner Marketplace

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — A new shopping center with a Publix Super Market is expected to open later this summer and several new tenants are expected to join. The 75,267-square-foot "Moncks Corner Marketplace" shopping center is at the corner of U.S. Highway 52 and Cypress Gardens Road. A Publix will "anchor" the center and will be a prototype by Publix, offering a covered outdoor cafe area on the second floor.
MONCKS CORNER, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston Police searching for missing West Ashley man

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (8/29/22) -- Police say Johnson has been located safe. Charleston Police officials say they are searching for a West Ashley man who was last seen Friday. James Johnson, 55, was last seen at his home in West Ashley around 5 p.m. on Friday,...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Tri-County DNA testing facility sparks excitement from local authorities

Charleston, S.C. — Some big changes are coming to local law enforcement agencies. The Tri-county Biological Science Center, an initiative sparked by Charleston County and backed by Berkeley and Dorchester Counties, is set to break ground in 2024. “We have to have something,” said Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano....
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Local Life#Localevent#Linus Music#Entertain#Havingfun#Performance Info#Blackwater#Ada
abcnews4.com

Flood advisory issued for downtown Charleston Tuesday morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The National Weather Service of Charleston has issued a flood advisory for downtown Charleston Tuesday morning. The advisory is in effect through 8:15 a.m. Heavy rains are expected Tuesday morning near the coast. Remember to never drive through flooded roads.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

10-year-old injured in downtown Charleston shooting Saturday, police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Charleston Police say a 10-year-old was injured during a shooting in downtown Charleston on Saturday. Officers are investigating the shooting, which occurred around 6:55 p.m. on Jackson Street, near Hanover Street in the Eastside neighborhood. Upon arrival, officers found the victim and provided aid on scene...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

NCPD holds 'one-stop shop' hiring event with 26 openings

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Applicants have the chance to apply to join the North Charleston Police Department and rock the blue. The Department hosted a "one stop shop" through the weekend of August 27 so applicants could test their skills. The event starts at 8 a.m. Sunday. NCPD...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
abcnews4.com

Sumter police searching for woman missing for nine years

SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — Barbara Ann Jenkins hasn't been seen since Aug. 29, 2013, on her way back home after walking her son to his bus stop in the South Sumter area and Sumter police are asking for your help in finding her. If you have information that could...
SUMTER, SC
abcnews4.com

SCHP: 2 killed after head-on collision in Colleton County Saturday

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCIV) — Two people were killed Saturday after sustaining injuries in a head-on collision on Highway 64, South Carolina Highway Patrol officials said. The two-car collision occurred on Highway 64 (Bells Highway) near Highway 15 (Jefferies Boulevard) around 4:30 p.m. on August 27. SCHP officials said a...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Escaped inmate back in custody, deputies say

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (8/27/22) -- Around 7 p.m. Saturday, deputies said Ellis was back in custody. Members of law enforcement are searching for an escaped inmate in Moncks Corner, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office. Officials are searching for 29-year-old Ryan Ellis. He is described...
MONCKS CORNER, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy