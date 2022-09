Edinboro, Pa. – Women's soccer travel to Erie, Pa. on Wednesday afternoon where they take on the Lakers of Mercyhurst University, kick off is scheduled for 1 p.m. Edinboro are coming off the back of a 2-0 loss against Notre Dame, whilst Mercyhurst fell to a 1-0 defeat to Bloomsburg in their opening fixture of the season.

