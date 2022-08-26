ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Aircraft Flies for Six Minutes Over Sound Barrier in Southeast Missouri

(Farmington) Was it a sonic boom, an earthquake, or something else between and 5 and 5:30 Ttuesday evening?. That’s the question people from Dent County to Ste. Genevieve County were asking themselves Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Many described it as a loud boom with reports of weak shaking...
FARMINGTON, MO
5 On Your Side

Shady Jack's Saloon closes in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Shady Jack's Saloon, a longtime biker bar near downtown St. Louis, has closed. The business, at 1432 N. Broadway on the Near North Riverfront, said in a social media post Thursday that Friday was its last day in business. "Lack of help and (owner Jack Larrison's)...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kbsi23.com

Cape Girardeau church holds clothing giveaway

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Saturday the Saint James AME Church in Cape Girardeau helped out those in the community by holding a free clothing giveaway. The church already feeds the homeless daily and offers them free showers as well. Recently they were given an abundance of clothes from...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KTTS

Missouri Toddler Dies in House Fire

FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) — A 2-year-old Missouri boy has died after hiding under a sink during a house fire. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports firefighters found Elijah Martinez unconscious and brought him to the hospital after his Florissant, Missouri, house caught fire Wednesday. He died later that day. His...
FLORISSANT, MO
kfmo.com

BREAKING NEWS!!! Bryan No Longer with Desloge

(Desloge, MO) A press release from Desloge city officials shows Dan Bryan is no longer the City Administrator of Desloge after a special board of aldermen meeting Monday night. A press release from Desloge Mayor David Shaw indicates Bryan is removed from the position effective immediately. It also states the public is advised Bryan is no longer authorized to perform any business transactions on behalf of the City of Desloge, Missouri. Contracts and business transactions signed prior to August 29, 2022, will remain valid. Stay tuned to KFMO B104 News for more information as it becomes available.
DESLOGE, MO
edglentoday.com

Alton Food Truck Festival 2022

Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater once again filled with food trucks and music for the 2022 Alton Food Truck Festival. A variety of food trucks were scattered all throughout the amphitheater grounds allowing guest to be able to bounce from truck to truck while enjoying live music throughout the day.
ALTON, IL
KFVS12

Cairo man dies in Cape Girardeau shooting

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man died in a shooting Friday night, August 26 in Cape Girardeau. According to a release from police, 18-year-old Jaquavion Mackins of Cairo, Ill., died as a result of his wounds from the shooting. The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the 2800 block...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
FOX 2

Why St. Louis’ jerseys on Sunday read Cardenales

ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals’ jerseys looked a little different on Sunday. They read Cardenales across the chest in honor of Fiesta Cardenales night at Busch Stadium. The Cardinals held a cultural celebration for all members of the Latino and Hispanic communities. There was a pregame heritage event in the Budweiser Terrace featuring Orquesta Chevere. […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Hillsboro woman killed in accident on Glade Chapel Road

A Hillsboro woman was killed early Friday, Aug. 26, when the car that she was riding in ran off the side of Glade Chapel Road in Hillsboro. The Hillsboro man driving the car suffered serious injuries in the crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Cole Wright, 23, was...
HILLSBORO, MO

Community Policy