(Desloge, MO) A press release from Desloge city officials shows Dan Bryan is no longer the City Administrator of Desloge after a special board of aldermen meeting Monday night. A press release from Desloge Mayor David Shaw indicates Bryan is removed from the position effective immediately. It also states the public is advised Bryan is no longer authorized to perform any business transactions on behalf of the City of Desloge, Missouri. Contracts and business transactions signed prior to August 29, 2022, will remain valid. Stay tuned to KFMO B104 News for more information as it becomes available.

DESLOGE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO