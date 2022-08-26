Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
17 Years Later, Her Parents Still Don't Believe It Was SuicideJeffery MacFlorissant, MO
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chainCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
Related
mymoinfo.com
Aircraft Flies for Six Minutes Over Sound Barrier in Southeast Missouri
(Farmington) Was it a sonic boom, an earthquake, or something else between and 5 and 5:30 Ttuesday evening?. That’s the question people from Dent County to Ste. Genevieve County were asking themselves Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Many described it as a loud boom with reports of weak shaking...
Small wins lead to $5M scratchers prize for Missouri player
A series of small wins led a Missouri Lottery player to take a chance on a more expensive scratchers game and, ultimately, a $5 million top prize.
Mother: Woman killed in Missouri house explosion a ‘very loving person’
A propane leak caused a deadly house explosion in Wyatt, Missouri earlier this month, claiming the lives of three people and left several others injured injured.
Shady Jack's Saloon closes in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Shady Jack's Saloon, a longtime biker bar near downtown St. Louis, has closed. The business, at 1432 N. Broadway on the Near North Riverfront, said in a social media post Thursday that Friday was its last day in business. "Lack of help and (owner Jack Larrison's)...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Illinois man accidentally wounds himself during shooting event
A Mount Vernon man accidentally shot himself during a shooting event at a recreation center in Sparta.
Missouri Mom Says Clock Is Ticking to Figure Out How Her Son Died
Barbara Hall is trying to scrape together money for a private autopsy of her son, who died under mysterious circumstances
St. Louis woman’s body found in East St. Louis
An investigation is underway Monday morning after authorities found a 49-year-old woman's body in East St. Louis.
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau church holds clothing giveaway
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Saturday the Saint James AME Church in Cape Girardeau helped out those in the community by holding a free clothing giveaway. The church already feeds the homeless daily and offers them free showers as well. Recently they were given an abundance of clothes from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTTS
Missouri Toddler Dies in House Fire
FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) — A 2-year-old Missouri boy has died after hiding under a sink during a house fire. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports firefighters found Elijah Martinez unconscious and brought him to the hospital after his Florissant, Missouri, house caught fire Wednesday. He died later that day. His...
KMOV
St. Louis church vandalized, causing thousands of dollars in damage
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A church in St. Louis was broken into and vandalized on Saturday. The Church of Non-Denomination’s members are trying to pick up the pieces and rebuild what they can. Pastor Jack Hill’s family founded the church more than 50 years ago and has been in...
kfmo.com
BREAKING NEWS!!! Bryan No Longer with Desloge
(Desloge, MO) A press release from Desloge city officials shows Dan Bryan is no longer the City Administrator of Desloge after a special board of aldermen meeting Monday night. A press release from Desloge Mayor David Shaw indicates Bryan is removed from the position effective immediately. It also states the public is advised Bryan is no longer authorized to perform any business transactions on behalf of the City of Desloge, Missouri. Contracts and business transactions signed prior to August 29, 2022, will remain valid. Stay tuned to KFMO B104 News for more information as it becomes available.
Police report ‘incident’ at Illinois shooting range
Illinois state police confirm something happened at a shooting range in Sparta, Illinois.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
edglentoday.com
Alton Food Truck Festival 2022
Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater once again filled with food trucks and music for the 2022 Alton Food Truck Festival. A variety of food trucks were scattered all throughout the amphitheater grounds allowing guest to be able to bounce from truck to truck while enjoying live music throughout the day.
Possible skeletal remains found in demolished Metro East house
Last night officials responded to a demolished house on at Cayuga and McKinley in Granite City.
KFVS12
Cairo man dies in Cape Girardeau shooting
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man died in a shooting Friday night, August 26 in Cape Girardeau. According to a release from police, 18-year-old Jaquavion Mackins of Cairo, Ill., died as a result of his wounds from the shooting. The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the 2800 block...
Fleeing car strikes, kills man in north St. Louis
An investigation is underway after a fleeing car struck and killed a man Saturday morning in north St. Louis.
Why St. Louis’ jerseys on Sunday read Cardenales
ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals’ jerseys looked a little different on Sunday. They read Cardenales across the chest in honor of Fiesta Cardenales night at Busch Stadium. The Cardinals held a cultural celebration for all members of the Latino and Hispanic communities. There was a pregame heritage event in the Budweiser Terrace featuring Orquesta Chevere. […]
myleaderpaper.com
Hillsboro woman killed in accident on Glade Chapel Road
A Hillsboro woman was killed early Friday, Aug. 26, when the car that she was riding in ran off the side of Glade Chapel Road in Hillsboro. The Hillsboro man driving the car suffered serious injuries in the crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Cole Wright, 23, was...
Victims of ‘sheriff’s deputy scam’ have warning for others
Amy Johnson from Belleville handed over $600 to a scammer pretending to be a sheriff’s deputy, telling her she had to pay up or face arrest.
Elderly Illinois Man Put Needles in Packaged Meat, ‘For the Hell of it’
To be old and retired...what to do. Maybe I'll write a book someday, that's always a possibility. Maybe I'm discover a hobby that becomes an old guy "side hustle." One Illinois man used all of his elderly free time, sticking sewing needles in packaged meat at a grocery store. SG.
Comments / 1