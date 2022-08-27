ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, SC

WCNC

Yes, it is legal to take unpaid leave to attend your student's school activity

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Students across the Charlotte area will go back to school on Monday, Aug. 29, and this time of year can be hectic for many families. While parents struggle with finding the time to be present for school activities, a trending Facebook post says there could be a legal allowance. The post claims that North Carolina workers can legally take four hours of unpaid leave from work to attend a school activity or participate at their child's school.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Parent tried to bring gun inside Matthews high school, CMS says

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A parent attempted to bring a gun onto the campus of Butler High School in Matthews last week, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed Monday. A CMS spokesperson said the incident happened during an open house at Butler last week and the district has launched an investigation. No further...
MATTHEWS, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Pastor pushing for change after grandson died of overdose

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A pastor is trying to bring change after his grandson died of an overdose. Bridge to Recovery addiction treatment center lined its lawn with purple flags to symbolize the victims who have died from overdose in North Carolina. According to the North Carolina Department of...
UNION COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

NC parent accused of bringing loaded gun to school

Matthews, N.C. — A North Carolina parent is accused of bringing a loaded gun to a school's open house. The incident happened last week in Matthews, and officials said the gun, inside a woman's purse, was discovered by a detector before the parent went inside. Taniesha Knaff was rattled...
MATTHEWS, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gun Found In Rock Hill Students Car

ROCK HILL, NC, – A gun was found during a safety and security check at Rock Hill High School on August 31st. A York County school resource officer received information about a gun in a student’s car. According to a news release, the student ran from deputies and...
ROCK HILL, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Back to School Prep for CMS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – CMS is getting back to class! District leaders are making sure all the steps are being taken for a successful school year. Today, CMS will open the doors of 181 schools to nearly 141,000 kids. Dr. Kondra Rattley, Chief of Equity and School Performance says the district is ready to face whatever the year brings.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Richmond Observer

Rockingham Police charge 2 in Browder Park break-in

ROCKINGHAM — A man and woman are facing criminal charges after allegedly being caught breaking into a local gym. According to the Rockingham Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Browder Park Gymnasium early the morning of Aug. 29 following an alarm activation. When the officers arrived, they reportedly...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
cn2.com

A Community Shaken After Deadly Shooting at Race Track

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A deadly shooting took place at the Lancaster Motor Speedway this past Saturday, August 27th. Investigators say Rodney Cunningham was working security for the speedway when he was shot multiple times. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect, Bryan Mitchell, shot Cunningham in a dispute over a wristband. Mitchell got away but was caught after an extensive manhunt and tonight is facing murder charges.
LANCASTER, SC

