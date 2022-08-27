Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla ChiuWesterville, OH
Newark campus professor rehired after resignation amid mental health crisisThe LanternNewark, OH
Eight years later, this Westerville crystal shop is still sparklingThe LanternWesterville, OH
Men’s Basketball: Royal building legacy while ‘still being at home’ as 2023 commitThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Update: Groveport Madison High School Football Game Shooter in Custody Again
Groveport – On 8/19/2022 around 9:07pm, special duty Groveport Police Officers working at the Groveport Madison High School Football game did respond to shots fired in an area outside of the football stadium. Officers quickly detained one male adult, James Keys 18-yr Columbus, Ohio resident, and one juvenile. Officers...
Public invited to welcome home veterans Sept. 11 from Honor Bus trip
ONTARIO – The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is the location for the departure and arrival home of the Richland County Veterans Honor Bus trip. Members of the community are invited to welcome area veterans as they arrive home from Washington, D.C. on the night of Sept. 11 at Hawkins Corner located at 2131 Park Avenue West, Ontario. The Area Agency on Aging will track the veteran arrival time and will post on our Facebook page at facebook.com/aaa5ohio with updates.
Ohio 598 project moves to Phase 2 in Galion
GALION – The contractor will prepare for Phase 2 of the State Route 598 widening project this week, according to Galion city officials. On Sept. 1 and 2, the concrete barrier wall that separates the work zone from thru traffic will be relocated and the traffic pattern will change.
Elementary student brought gun to Grove City school
GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — A Grove City elementary student brought an unloaded gun to school on Wednesday, school officials said. A staff member at Monterey Elementary School found the firearm in a “self-contained” classroom Wednesday at approximately 9:31 a.m., according to a news release from the South-Western City School District. Building administrators notified the […]
Tygers, Tigers renew rivalry at Arlin Field
MANSFIELD — It may not be either team’s longest-standing or fiercest rivalry, but it still carries weight in both Mansfield and Massillon. The Tyers and Tigers will meet for the 53rd time Friday night at Arlin Field. Massillon owns a lopsided 43-4-5 advantage in the all-time series and has won the past seven meetings dating to 1999.
The Ohio State students who lived under the 'Shoe'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — They came from small towns like Marietta and Salem. They were smart and most were the first in their families to attend college. But these kids from Ohio who yearned for a better life than their parents did not have the financial means to pay for college.
Ohio State convention for NAACP set for Sept. 16 & 17 in Columbus
COLUMBUS -- The 92nd annual Ohio State Convention for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) will take place on Sept. 16 and 17 in Columbus, Ohio. "The Power of Us" is the theme for this year's conference which will be held at the Crowne Plaza Columbus...
Ohio May Soon Kill a Solar Project Due to Concerns Over 'Rural Aesthetic'
It would provide enough power for 34,000 homes a year
Ashland holds off Lexington in OCC soccer showdown
ASHLAND — Jayson Schneider was indoctrinated into north central Ohio’s fiercest soccer rivalry Tuesday night. A senior midfielder at Ashland, Schneider scored a first-half goal as the Arrows knocked off Lexington 3-2 in Ohio Cardinal Conference action at Ashland’s community soccer complex. GALLERY: Ashland vs. Lexington Boys...
Shelby, Madison, Willard QBs get statewide notice for passing efforts
COLUMBUS — The fastest 10 weeks of the year is already two weeks deep. In a combined effort, the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association would like to highlight athletes and teams who had standout performances with the OPSWA High School Football Notebook. Each week, the OPSWA will release its top performers from all around the state.
GALLERY: Ashland vs. Lexington Boys Soccer
Ashland beat Lexington 3-2 in Ohio Cardinal Conference boys soccer action Tuesday at Ashland's community soccer complex. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
Mailbox thefts growing concern in Ohio, US
As police in Groveport, Ohio investigate after mailboxes outside a post office were broken into, a security expert said this type of theft is a growing problem across Ohio and the country.
Community rallies around Lucas football program after field vandalized
LUCAS — Lucas athletic director Taylor Iceman is more concerned about the future of Bob Wine Field than he is about what happened there last weekend. The Cubs' football field was vandalized early Saturday morning and a 21-year-old Lucas man was taken into custody later in the day in connection with the incident.
Two out-of-state developers seek to reshape the corner of Lane and High, taking out CVS, Little Bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Two proposed projects near Ohio State’s campus from out-of-state developers could reshape the corner at Lane and High streets. Austin, Texas-based developer American Campus Communities wants to construct two mixed-use buildings at 50 W. Lane Ave. Redeveloping the site would mean tearing down the University Baptist Church on Lane […]
New Albany lands $1 billion data center project from out-of-state company making first investment in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Washington, D.C.-based real estate investment firm that develops data centers plans to construct a multi-building complex for a confidential end user at New Albany International Business Park. When complete, the $1 billion project from DBT-Data could span up to 1 million square feet, CEO David Tolson told me. […]
Top 25 Residential Real Estate Transactions in Central Ohio for May 2022
1. $2,650,000; 333 N. Parkview Ave., Bexley; Brian Schottenstein from Melanie Schottenstein. 2. $2,200,000; 6804 Ohio Canal Ct. NW, Canal Winchester; Chad M. & Brandee L. Crist, trustees, from A&A Bros Investments LLC. 3. $2,000,000; 5405 Red Bank Rd., Galena; 5405 Red Bank Road LLC from Michele Auddino. 4. $1,995,000;...
PCCP provides financing for acquisition of 1.1-million-square-foot industrial facility in Columbus market
PCCP, LLC has provided a senior loan to Stonemont Financial Group for the acquisition of West Jeff One, a newly constructed, 1.1-million-square-foot Class-A industrial warehouse facility. The asset is located along Route 40 and just south of I-70 in the West Jefferson submarket of Columbus, Ohio. Situated on 61.61 acres...
An attack on a Vinton County High School freshman leaves family with questions for the district
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WOUB) – A freshman at Vinton County High School was treated for a concussion and other minor injuries after an attack by a fellow student during lunch on the fifth day of classes, leaving her father with a lot of questions for the school administration. Aric...
Ohio’s hunting season opens this week — what to know
Ohio's 2022 hunting season begins Sept. 1. Here's information on small game and waterfowl for hunting and trapping in early September 2022 — including whitetail deer — and how to buy hunting and fishing permits and hunt on private land.
1 person dies after motorcycle crash in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person has died after a motorcycle crash Wednesday on the west side. Police said the crash happened at Sullivant and Wrexham avenues just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. One person was rushed to Grant Medical Center in critical condition and died about...
