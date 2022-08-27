Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Congressman Latta Blames Government Regulation for High Gas PricesMike WhiteOregon, OH
This Ohio Farm has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenAvon, OH
8 Amazing Restaurants Located Along The Ohio Coast That You Must Try Before You DieTravel MavenOhio State
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
fcnews.org
Community support helps WHS secure new football helmets
The Wauseon football team is donning new Xenith helmets this year thanks to a donation by the Cleveland Browns. The helmets were delivered to the school on Thursday, Aug. 18, one day prior to the Indians’ first game against Fairview. The Browns give away new helmets to two high...
richlandsource.com
Public invited to welcome home veterans Sept. 11 from Honor Bus trip
ONTARIO – The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is the location for the departure and arrival home of the Richland County Veterans Honor Bus trip. Members of the community are invited to welcome area veterans as they arrive home from Washington, D.C. on the night of Sept. 11 at Hawkins Corner located at 2131 Park Avenue West, Ontario. The Area Agency on Aging will track the veteran arrival time and will post on our Facebook page at facebook.com/aaa5ohio with updates.
richlandsource.com
Tygers, Tigers renew rivalry at Arlin Field
MANSFIELD — It may not be either team’s longest-standing or fiercest rivalry, but it still carries weight in both Mansfield and Massillon. The Tyers and Tigers will meet for the 53rd time Friday night at Arlin Field. Massillon owns a lopsided 43-4-5 advantage in the all-time series and has won the past seven meetings dating to 1999.
richlandsource.com
Gooseggs: Lakeside Marblehead Danbury hands Gibsonburg a shutout
If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Lakeside Marblehead Danbury proved that in blanking Gibsonburg 3-0 in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup. Last season, Lakeside Marblehead Danbury and Gibsonburg faced off on September 23, 2021 at Lakeside Marblehead Danbury High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox2detroit.com
Ann Arbor bank robbery suspect caught after Ohio heist
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man admitted to several Ann Arbor bank robberies after he was caught robbing a bank in Ohio, police said. Scott Kelly Hansen, 62, of Toledo was arrested after police say he robbed a Civista Bank at 207 Milan Avenue in Norwalk, Ohio on Thursday. He allegedly ordered everyone on the ground, pointed a pistol at customers and the tellers, and demanded money from the teller cash recycler before fleeing with two containers of cash.
cleveland19.com
Burglar who assaulted Port Clinton resident remains at large
OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Port Clinton police have issued a warrant for a burglary suspect who broke into a home and assaulted a resident. According to Port Clinton police, the assault happened around 10 a.m. on Aug. 26 at a home in the 400 block of East 5th St.
13abc.com
Toledo man shot while working on car
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was shot in Toledo while working on a car in a garage, police said. It happened in the 400 block of Burbank around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night. Police say a 42-year-old man was working on a car in a garage with some friends when an unknown suspect came in and fired multiple shots. The suspect fled the scene.
richlandsource.com
Mogadore Field blankets Lodi Cloverleaf with swarming defensive effort
Mogadore Field didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Lodi Cloverleaf's attack in a virtuoso 3-0 performance at Lodi Cloverleaf High on August 30 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Recently on August 25 , Mogadore Field squared off with Alliance in a soccer game...
IN THIS ARTICLE
richlandsource.com
Ashland holds off Lexington in OCC soccer showdown
ASHLAND — Jayson Schneider was indoctrinated into north central Ohio’s fiercest soccer rivalry Tuesday night. A senior midfielder at Ashland, Schneider scored a first-half goal as the Arrows knocked off Lexington 3-2 in Ohio Cardinal Conference action at Ashland’s community soccer complex. GALLERY: Ashland vs. Lexington Boys...
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Ashland vs. Lexington Boys Soccer
Ashland beat Lexington 3-2 in Ohio Cardinal Conference boys soccer action Tuesday at Ashland's community soccer complex. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
13abc.com
Falling trailer kills man in Defiance
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was killed in Defiance Monday when a trailer fell on top of him, according to authorities. The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office said family members found Robert Hurst, 62, after a trailer fell on him on Walnut Grove Road in Defiance. Officials said the incident was a farming accident.
sent-trib.com
Health department conducts inspections
The Wood County Heatlh Department stayed busy in mid-August, inspecting eating establishments in Perrysburg, Walbridge and Bowling Green. The following inspections were done Aug. 9. Pilot Travel Center, 26415 Warns Road, Perrysburg, had one critical and two non-critical offenses. Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
richlandsource.com
Chesterland West Geauga blanks Ashtabula Lakeside in shutout performance
Chesterland West Geauga's defense throttled Ashtabula Lakeside, resulting in an 8-0 shutout on August 29 in Ohio girls high school soccer. In recent action on August 24, Chesterland West Geauga faced off against Mentor Lake Catholic and Ashtabula Lakeside took on Orwell Grand Valley on August 25 at Ashtabula Lakeside High School. For more, click here.
Police identify woman killed by falling tree in south Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 54-year-old woman died in south Toledo Monday after a tree fell on her as severe thunderstorms passed through the area. The woman, identified Tuesday by Toledo police as Sherri Long, was crushed by a falling tree on Beverly Drive near Copland Boulevard. A strong line of thunderstorms moved through the area between 6 and 6:30 p.m.
13abc.com
Final section of DiSalle bridge demolished
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Last night, the remaining section of the DiSalle bridge was demolished by explosives at 10 p.m. This section of the bridge was over the Maumee River in Toledo. Before the demolition began, the area around the bridge was checked and traffic on I-75 was slowed. Traffic...
13abc.com
Fire severely damages Sylvania condos
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - A condominium was severely damaged following a fire on Heidaway Lane, Monday evening. According to Sylvania Fire Department, the fire is under investigation. Officials confirmed two occupants and a pet were in one of the condos during the incident. No occupants or firefighters were injured. This...
Police: Man finds Ohio teen after years of cyberstalking
Brunswick police arrested Timothy Nielsen, 43, after they said he traveled from Gresham, Oregon to Brunswick to find a 13-year-old girl he saw five years ago on YouTube.
richlandsource.com
Crestline man dies, woman severely injured in Knox County crash
MORRIS TOWNSHIP -- A Crestline man died and a woman was left severely injured Tuesday night following a single-vehicle crash in Knox County. The crash occurred at approximately 9:36 p.m., according to a press release from the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
wwnytv.com
Wearing Olympic medal in court, boxer Oshae Jones defends herself against charge of resisting arrest
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - More than a dozen people rallied outside of a Toledo courtroom Tuesday morning in support of Olympian Oshae Jones. Jones was back in court Tuesday, wearing the bronze medal she won at the Tokyo Olympics. She faces charges of resisting arrest, failure to disperse, and...
Comments / 0