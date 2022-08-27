Read full article on original website
sports360az.com
Hamilton High School Wins Appeal, Eligible For 2022 Football Playoffs
The Hamilton Huskies football program can take a breath. On Tuesday morning, the AIA met for over an hour to discuss Hamilton’s postseason ban appeal. After that discussion and one regarding Queen Creek baseball’s appeal, the board decided to rescind the postseason ban for both programs. Some players...
Former Reds pitcher who threw perfect game cited for OVI
Thomas Browning, former Reds pitcher known for throwing a perfect game in 1988, was cited for OVI in Georgetown, Ohio on Saturday.
Fox 19
BODYCAM: Reds pitching legend Tom Browning arrested for OVI after hitting house
GEORGETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning was arrested over the weekend for operating a vehicle under the influence (OVI), court records show. Georgetown police bodycam video showing Browning failing a field sobriety test is embedded in its entirety below. Browning, who pitched for the Reds from...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Reds All-Star Tom Browning arrested, charged with OVI
GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Former Cincinnati Reds all-star Tom Browning was arrested for driving under the influence over the weekend. According to court documents, Browning has been charged with two counts of OVI, failure to stay in marked lanes and failure to maintain control. According to police, the alleged offenses...
WLWT 5
Hamilton Twp. police seeing 'success' with new school zone speeding campaign
TOWNSHIP OF HAMILTON, Ohio — With most school districts settling into their first weeks of class, Hamilton Township Police Department reminds drivers to follow the newly reinstated school speed zone. To help prove a point with its increased enforcement of school zone speeds, the police department started a social...
WRBI Radio
Early morning swim, injury leads to water rescue
— Several agencies were called early Monday morning to the Laurel Conservation Club to rescue someone who swam across the Whitewater River, broke their arm, and couldn’t swim back. Firefighters from Laurel and Metamora plus Rescue 24 and Franklin County EMS fished the person out around 3:45 am.
4 Places To Get Chili in Cincinnati
If you're in Ohio, trying Cincinnati chili at least once is a must. Cincinnati chili typically features ground beef, spices like allspice and cumin, cheddar cheese, onions, and beans.
WLWT 5
Police close Glenway Avenue following crash in Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Glenway Avenue is closed due to a vehicle fire in Price Hill, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Police responded to reports of a vehicle crash into a pole at 12:35 p.m. Police have closed Glenway Avenue...
eaglecountryonline.com
Dearborn Co. Historical Society Shares 1937 Flood Photos You May Have Never Seen
(Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - The Flood of 1937 marked one of the worst natural disasters ever for much of the Ohio River Valley from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Cairo, Illinois. On January 26, 1937, the Ohio River crested at a record high of 80 feet in Cincinnati, nearly 30 feet over flood stage.
John Schickel: Boone County leads the way, making library special taxing districts accountable to public
I have fought for more accountability for special taxing districts throughout my time in the Kentucky Senate. This year’s session was a huge success, as we successfully passed Senate Bill 167, which created an alternative governance model for library boards. The bill provides local county leaders, who are elected...
Fox 19
Turfway Park Racing & Gaming to open this week in Florence
'On the Rocks' is a Luxe Liquor and Spirits Event Benefiting a Great Cause!. A swanky new spirits and cocktail event, On the Rocks, is making its Queen City debut on Friday, September 16 at MegaCorp Pavilon from 6:00-9:00 p.m. • This upscale experience is hosted by Cincinnati Magazine and will attract and inspire liquor and cocktail enthusiasts near and far. • On the Rocks is a stylish mashup and celebration of Cincinnati's impressive hospitality and bartending scene. • Whether you enjoy a smooth bourbon, vodka or gin, you will be delighted by the wide variety of tasting samples and cocktails.
NKU’s Shauna Reilly receives Regents Professorship recognizing academic, advisory achievements
Dr. Shauna Reilly has been presented the Northern Kentucky University Regents Professorship, recognizing her academic and advisory achievements and contributions to the core values of the university. Reilly is a professor of political science at NKU, and she teaches classes in American politics, state politics, and political behavior. Additionally, Dr....
Elsmere Police hire Jimmy Thomas as school resource officer for Arnett Elementary
The City of Elsmere and the Elsmere Police Department have significantly boosted school safety in the community with the hiring of a School Resource Officer (SRO) that is assigned to Arnett Elementary School. Veteran law enforcement officer Jimmy Thomas, who is retired from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department and most...
Fox 19
Tri-State man wakes from coma after getting stung 20k times by bees
RIPLEY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 20-year-old man nearly lost his life after getting stung thousands of times by bees last Friday. Austin Bellamy remains on a ventilator in a medically induced coma at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center Tuesday night. Bellamy was up in a lemon tree trimming branches...
Attorney Paul Hill questions why KSP report on Gary Bressler’s death is given to troopers but not family
Not only do the wheels of justice grind slowly, but when a state law enforcement agency is itself in charge of investigating itself, do they grind at all?. This week is the 10th month anniversary of the death of Gary Bressler, 48, shot down in the driveway of his own home in rural Grant County on the early morning of Nov. 3, 2021. He was unemployed, suffering from depression, dealing with mental health issues — and apparently expendable.
WKRC
1 dead after crash on I-275
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - One person is dead after a crash on I-275 Wednesday. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes near I-74. The person's identity hasn't been released. It's not known what caused the crash or if anyone else is involved. I-275 east in the area was closed...
WKRC
Small child walks out of Northern Kentucky school; parents want answers
WARSAW, Ky. (WKRC) - A small child walked away from the Gallatin County Lower Elementary School in Warsaw Friday afternoon, and now parents want answers as to how that could have happened. The first call to emergency dispatchers came in around 12:45 Friday afternoon. In the call, a woman asks...
New Turfway Park Racing and Gaming opens Thursday, get an inside peek at grand facility
Call it a dress rehearsal. The Governor was making an appearance later in the day. And, the public will be invited – for the very first time – Thursday, September 1st at 9 a.m. That’s when the doors of the new Turfway Park Racing and Gaming facility in...
Ky. Science Center bringing ‘Science in Play2Go’ exhibit to Campbell County Public Library Sept. 3
Kentucky Science Center is bringing its traveling early childhood experience to another Kentucky library. Science in Play2Go, a miniature version of Kentucky Science Center’s signature Science in Play exhibit, will open at the Cold Spring Branch of the Campbell County Public Library on Saturday, Sept. 3. Designed specifically for...
WLWT 5
ODOT: Road closed in Hamilton for bridge work along Route 177
HAMILTON, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a road closure in Hanover Township this week as part of the dual bridge repair project on State Route 177. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. A single-lane closure will take place...
