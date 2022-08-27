ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union, KY

sports360az.com

Hamilton High School Wins Appeal, Eligible For 2022 Football Playoffs

The Hamilton Huskies football program can take a breath. On Tuesday morning, the AIA met for over an hour to discuss Hamilton’s postseason ban appeal. After that discussion and one regarding Queen Creek baseball’s appeal, the board decided to rescind the postseason ban for both programs. Some players...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Reds All-Star Tom Browning arrested, charged with OVI

GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Former Cincinnati Reds all-star Tom Browning was arrested for driving under the influence over the weekend. According to court documents, Browning has been charged with two counts of OVI, failure to stay in marked lanes and failure to maintain control. According to police, the alleged offenses...
GEORGETOWN, OH
WRBI Radio

Early morning swim, injury leads to water rescue

— Several agencies were called early Monday morning to the Laurel Conservation Club to rescue someone who swam across the Whitewater River, broke their arm, and couldn’t swim back. Firefighters from Laurel and Metamora plus Rescue 24 and Franklin County EMS fished the person out around 3:45 am.
LAUREL, IN
WLWT 5

Police close Glenway Avenue following crash in Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Glenway Avenue is closed due to a vehicle fire in Price Hill, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Police responded to reports of a vehicle crash into a pole at 12:35 p.m. Police have closed Glenway Avenue...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Turfway Park Racing & Gaming to open this week in Florence

'On the Rocks' is a Luxe Liquor and Spirits Event Benefiting a Great Cause!. A swanky new spirits and cocktail event, On the Rocks, is making its Queen City debut on Friday, September 16 at MegaCorp Pavilon from 6:00-9:00 p.m. • This upscale experience is hosted by Cincinnati Magazine and will attract and inspire liquor and cocktail enthusiasts near and far. • On the Rocks is a stylish mashup and celebration of Cincinnati's impressive hospitality and bartending scene. • Whether you enjoy a smooth bourbon, vodka or gin, you will be delighted by the wide variety of tasting samples and cocktails.
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

NKU’s Shauna Reilly receives Regents Professorship recognizing academic, advisory achievements

Dr. Shauna Reilly has been presented the Northern Kentucky University Regents Professorship, recognizing her academic and advisory achievements and contributions to the core values of the university. Reilly is a professor of political science at NKU, and she teaches classes in American politics, state politics, and political behavior. Additionally, Dr....
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
Fox 19

Tri-State man wakes from coma after getting stung 20k times by bees

RIPLEY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 20-year-old man nearly lost his life after getting stung thousands of times by bees last Friday. Austin Bellamy remains on a ventilator in a medically induced coma at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center Tuesday night. Bellamy was up in a lemon tree trimming branches...
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Attorney Paul Hill questions why KSP report on Gary Bressler’s death is given to troopers but not family

Not only do the wheels of justice grind slowly, but when a state law enforcement agency is itself in charge of investigating itself, do they grind at all?. This week is the 10th month anniversary of the death of Gary Bressler, 48, shot down in the driveway of his own home in rural Grant County on the early morning of Nov. 3, 2021. He was unemployed, suffering from depression, dealing with mental health issues — and apparently expendable.
GRANT COUNTY, KY
WKRC

1 dead after crash on I-275

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - One person is dead after a crash on I-275 Wednesday. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes near I-74. The person's identity hasn't been released. It's not known what caused the crash or if anyone else is involved. I-275 east in the area was closed...
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Ky. Science Center bringing ‘Science in Play2Go’ exhibit to Campbell County Public Library Sept. 3

Kentucky Science Center is bringing its traveling early childhood experience to another Kentucky library. Science in Play2Go, a miniature version of Kentucky Science Center’s signature Science in Play exhibit, will open at the Cold Spring Branch of the Campbell County Public Library on Saturday, Sept. 3. Designed specifically for...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

ODOT: Road closed in Hamilton for bridge work along Route 177

HAMILTON, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a road closure in Hanover Township this week as part of the dual bridge repair project on State Route 177. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. A single-lane closure will take place...
HAMILTON, OH
